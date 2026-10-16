LeadSnap has launched an MCP server that connects its local SEO data directly to AI assistants like Claude. Agencies and marketers can now ask about rankings, build client reports and automate prospecting in plain language, without exporting a single spreadsheet.

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2026) - LeadSnap, the local SEO and lead-generation platform built for marketing agencies, today announced the launch of the LeadSnap MCP Server. It is a secure connection that lets AI assistants such as Claude work directly with a user's LeadSnap data. With it, agencies can analyze rankings, generate client-ready reports and run prospecting workflows just by asking, instead of hopping between dashboards, exports and spreadsheets.

The Model Context Protocol (MCP) is an open standard that is fast becoming the way AI assistants plug into business software. LeadSnap's hosted server puts the platform among the first local SEO tools to give AI direct, authenticated access to live ranking and business data.

From dashboards to conversations

Agencies have long had plenty of local SEO data but little time to make sense of it. Pulling ranking reports, spotting trends across dozens of client locations and building outreach lists take hours of manual work every week. The LeadSnap MCP Server turns that work into a conversation.

Once connected, a user can ask their AI assistant questions like:

"Which of my clients lost visibility in the map pack this month, and in which areas?"

"Summarize this client's ranking progress since onboarding and draft a report I can send today."

"Find local businesses in my target market with weak rankings and build a prospect list with talking points."

The assistant pulls the relevant LeadSnap data, reasons over it and returns answers, summaries or finished deliverables in seconds.

Three areas of immediate impact

Improving rankings. Instead of combing through grids and charts, users can ask the AI to find patterns, weak spots and competitor movement, then get specific recommendations for where to focus next.

Client reporting. Monthly reporting is one of the most time-consuming jobs in any agency. With MCP, agencies can create clear, client-friendly summaries of ranking performance in plain English, which frees account managers to spend time on strategy instead of formatting.

Automated prospecting. LeadSnap's data on local businesses becomes a prospecting engine. AI assistants can find businesses that are underperforming in local search, rank them by opportunity and draft personalized outreach, compressing hours of research into minutes.

"LeadSnap's MCP lets agencies connect their LeadSnap account directly to Claude. Instead of building reports by hand, you can pull rankings, calls, clicks and heat maps into one month-over-month report that shows clients exactly how much better they're doing. And because the MCP can run new heat maps, you can have it research a niche in any city, find businesses ranking just outside the top spot, and hand you a ready-made list of prospects who'd benefit from an SEO agency," said Joren Mackenroth at LeadSnap.

Secure, simple setup

The LeadSnap MCP Server is hosted by LeadSnap and authenticated with personal API tokens, so users control exactly which accounts and assistants can reach their data. Customers can create a token under Account Settings > API Tokens, where they'll also find API documentation and a step-by-step MCP setup guide. Most users are connected in minutes, with no coding required.

Availability

The LeadSnap MCP Server is available now to all LeadSnap customers. New users can start a free trial at leadsnap.com.

About LeadSnap

LeadSnap is a local SEO platform that helps marketing agencies and local businesses track local rankings, prove results to clients and win new business. It was founded by Patric Shannon, a software engineer turned agency owner, who built it after finding the existing tools too confusing, too expensive or missing key features. Today more than 71,000 businesses use LeadSnap for geo-grid rank tracking, automated Google Business Profile management, AI-powered review replies, local citations across 46 directories, CRM and call tracking, and white-label reporting. With the LeadSnap MCP, agencies can also connect Claude or ChatGPT and run rank scans, reports and review replies just by asking.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319320