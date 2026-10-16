Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
500.000 USD Mindestabnahme! Small-Cap-Aktie noch unter dem Radar
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
CA

WKN: A41K7X | ISIN: CNE1000073Z4 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PB
Stuttgart
15.10.26 | 21:56
2,700 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7002,80015.10.
2,7002,78015.10.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.10.2026 06:34 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CHERY AUTO: How Fast Will Charging Be in the Future? 2026 Chery International User Summit to Unlock Next-Gen Smart Energy Experience

WUHU, China, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charging a vehicle during a coffee break is becoming possible. From October 19 to 23, the 2026 Chery International User Summit in Wuhu, Anhui, will showcase Chery Auto's smart energy center, integrating solar power, energy storage and charging. More than 2,000 guests and users from around the world will see how solar-generated electricity moves through the energy system and how AI-powered dispatch supports efficient, low-emission mobility.

China's First Scaled AC V2G Demonstration Station

The center is China's first AC Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) demonstration station deployed at scale. Its solar-storage-charging system forms a local microgrid, supports megawatt-level ultra-fast charging and powers a renewable-energy rest area. Visitors can experience convenient charging during a coffee break.

Bidirectional V2G technology also turns electric vehicles into mobile energy storage units. Vehicles can charge at lower off-peak tariffs and return power to the grid during peak demand. Where supported, they can supply homes and communities during outages. This two-way flow helps manage energy costs, balance grid loads and improve renewable electricity utilization.

V2G Demonstration Station

Integrated Technologies for Multiple Energy Scenarios

Chery Auto's Volt-dragon Charger technology shortens charging times, while the station's island mode maintains charging during grid disruptions. Research into Superconducting Charging targets more seamless, on-demand power delivery.

For households, the Energy Cube storage system combines solar generation, batteries and bidirectional charging to increase the use of self-generated electricity and reduce energy costs. Chery Auto also offers long-cycle-life Rhino batteries and is researching solid-state batteries. Laboratory samples have demonstrated high stress tolerance, supporting further exploration of safety in automotive and residential applications.

A Replicable Smart-Energy Model at a Spanish Heavy-Duty Truck Park

At an electric heavy-duty truck park in Spain, Chery Auto has implemented a microgrid integrating solar power, energy storage and high-power charging. This overseas deployment is expected to provide a replicable smart-energy model for freight operations, showing how integrated renewable energy systems can meet local industrial needs while offering potential economic and environmental benefits.

Through solutions covering energy generation, storage, distribution and consumption, Chery Auto aims to make new energy vehicles active participants in smart grids, bringing practical green-energy solutions to users and supporting more efficient energy use across industries worldwide.

Media Contact

Kara Wang
Senior Brand Manager, Chery Automobile
Tel: +86 187 1530 2460
Email: wangxingchen1@mychery.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/389b0b9f-e8fd-4f9b-8da0-a00e504e898b


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.