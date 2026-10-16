CHERY AUTO: How Fast Will Charging Be in the Future? 2026 Chery International User Summit to Unlock Next-Gen Smart Energy Experience

WUHU, China, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charging a vehicle during a coffee break is becoming possible. From October 19 to 23, the 2026 Chery International User Summit in Wuhu, Anhui, will showcase Chery Auto's smart energy center, integrating solar power, energy storage and charging. More than 2,000 guests and users from around the world will see how solar-generated electricity moves through the energy system and how AI-powered dispatch supports efficient, low-emission mobility.

China's First Scaled AC V2G Demonstration Station

The center is China's first AC Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) demonstration station deployed at scale. Its solar-storage-charging system forms a local microgrid, supports megawatt-level ultra-fast charging and powers a renewable-energy rest area. Visitors can experience convenient charging during a coffee break.

Bidirectional V2G technology also turns electric vehicles into mobile energy storage units. Vehicles can charge at lower off-peak tariffs and return power to the grid during peak demand. Where supported, they can supply homes and communities during outages. This two-way flow helps manage energy costs, balance grid loads and improve renewable electricity utilization.





Integrated Technologies for Multiple Energy Scenarios

Chery Auto's Volt-dragon Charger technology shortens charging times, while the station's island mode maintains charging during grid disruptions. Research into Superconducting Charging targets more seamless, on-demand power delivery.

For households, the Energy Cube storage system combines solar generation, batteries and bidirectional charging to increase the use of self-generated electricity and reduce energy costs. Chery Auto also offers long-cycle-life Rhino batteries and is researching solid-state batteries. Laboratory samples have demonstrated high stress tolerance, supporting further exploration of safety in automotive and residential applications.

A Replicable Smart-Energy Model at a Spanish Heavy-Duty Truck Park

At an electric heavy-duty truck park in Spain, Chery Auto has implemented a microgrid integrating solar power, energy storage and high-power charging. This overseas deployment is expected to provide a replicable smart-energy model for freight operations, showing how integrated renewable energy systems can meet local industrial needs while offering potential economic and environmental benefits.

Through solutions covering energy generation, storage, distribution and consumption, Chery Auto aims to make new energy vehicles active participants in smart grids, bringing practical green-energy solutions to users and supporting more efficient energy use across industries worldwide.

Media Contact

Kara Wang

Senior Brand Manager, Chery Automobile

Tel: +86 187 1530 2460

Email: wangxingchen1@mychery.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/389b0b9f-e8fd-4f9b-8da0-a00e504e898b