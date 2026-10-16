HiTHIUM Surpasses 200GWh in Shipments, Advancing Global Long-Duration Energy Storage with Full-Chain Integration

CHONGQING, China, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 15, 2026, HiTHIUM, a leading global energy storage technology company, held the "HiTHIUM 200GWh Shipment Milestone Ceremony" at its Chongqing manufacturing base. In just a year, the company's cumulative shipments advanced from surpassing 100GWh in August 2025 to reaching 200GWh, setting a new benchmark for scale and quality in energy storage. With a continuously accelerating growth trajectory, HiTHIUM is advancing rapidly in large-scale manufacturing, full-chain collaboration, and global delivery. This leap underscores the global market's strong recognition of its full-scenario integrated energy storage solutions.

Surpassing Another 100GWh: Advancing Scale and Capabilities in Tandem

Since shipments began at the end of 2021, HiTHIUM has built three core strengths: cost leadership, excellent service, and safety and reliability. Its cumulative shipments have surpassed both 100GWh and 200GWh, while its global ranking has risen from fifth in 2023 to third in 2024 and further to Global Top 2 in 2025 and H1 2026. This growth demonstrates HiTHIUM's strengthening capabilities across long-duration energy storage (LDES), end-to-end integration, lighthouse-factory-enabled manufacturing, and global delivery and service.

LDES for the Long Term: Strengthening Competitiveness through Innovation, Systems, and Responsibility

At the ceremony, Jason Wang, HiTHIUM Co-founder and CEO, said that surpassing 200GWh marks a new starting point for HiTHIUM's high-quality global development. HiTHIUM is pursuing its ambition to become the world's leading energy storage brand through technology innovation, integrated development, and global expansion. As a strategic hub, HiTHIUM's Chongqing manufacturing base-the world's first energy storage battery lighthouse factory-deepens supply-chain collaboration and enables the high-quality delivery of products at scale, supporting the development of the new energy storage industry.

Looking ahead, Jason said the energy storage industry is no longer defined by competition between individual products, but by the strength of integrated capabilities across the entire value chain. HiTHIUM will continue to strengthen its competitiveness across three dimensions: innovation, systems, and responsibility.

On innovation, HiTHIUM remains focused on energy storage and its LDES strategy, accelerating global deployment of its first kAh-class integrated LDES solution and building full-scenario solutions from cells to the grid, making "New energy + LDES" a reliable anchor for the new power system. On systems, HiTHIUM implements its "strength at home and abroad are mutually reinforcing" globalization strategy, led by Xiamen HQ and backed by its Chongqing manufacturing base and overseas localization, driving end-to-end integration across technology, products, supply chain, and delivery and strengthening global resource allocation and project delivery. On responsibility, HiTHIUM is committed to the long term: promoting value-chain collaboration through localized operations, fostering new quality productive forces, and contributing to the sustainable development of its business, the industry, and local communities.

"This milestone was not just about growth-it was about scaling end-to-end capabilities," said Jason Wang. Moving forward, HiTHIUM will advance LDES technology, upgrade its lighthouse factory smart manufacturing system, strengthen global delivery, and drive shipments toward the next 100GWh in support of the global green energy transition.

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