NodeZero gives partners a repeatable way to identify exploitable attack paths, guide remediation, and prove fixes worked

Horizon3, the AI-Native Proactive Security Company, today announced the expansion of its Pax8 partnership across Europe, bringing the NodeZero Proactive Security Platform to the region's managed service providers (MSPs) through the Pax8 Marketplace. The expansion enables partners to build recurring security services that help small and midsized businesses understand how attackers could compromise their environments, prioritize corrective actions, and verify remediation.

Building on the companies' North American marketplace launch, the European expansion makes autonomous offensive security testing accessible to more MSPs and the businesses they protect. Partners can use NodeZero to deliver initial assessments, support remediation engagements, and establish ongoing testing programs without conducting every penetration test manually.

"MSPs are accountable for protecting their customers' security, but a list of vulnerabilities does not tell them what is actually exploitable, and their level of exposure," said Keith Poyser, General Manager SVP EMEA, at Horizon3. "NodeZero gives partners that information and a way to fix, and then verify these exploits are remediated. Expanding our relationship with Pax8 brings this capability to more MSPs across Europe, helping them build services around measurable reductions in customer exposure and continuous testing."

From Individual Weaknesses to Proven Attack Paths

NodeZero autonomously tests production environments using real attack techniques within defined scope and safety controls. Its capabilities span internal and external infrastructure, cloud, and web applications, helping teams understand how exploitable weaknesses can lead to unauthorized access, privilege escalation, and exposure of sensitive data.

Rather than treating each finding in isolation, NodeZero chains weaknesses to demonstrate attainable attacker impacts. Results include evidence of successful exploitation, documented attack paths, and prioritized remediation guidance, giving partners a clear basis for recommending what customers should address first.

NodeZero WebApp extends this approach to custom, business-critical web applications. It supports authenticated testing to uncover exploitable application weaknesses, including broken access controls and business logic flaws, helping teams assess risks that scanning alone can miss.

Building Services Around Measurable Outcomes

Multi-tenant support, MSP-friendly licensing, and white-labeled reporting help partners manage testing across customers and incorporate findings into their own service offerings.

Partners can build engagements around:

Autonomous penetration testing: Assess customer exposure through repeatable tests across infrastructure, identity, cloud, and web applications.

Assess customer exposure through repeatable tests across infrastructure, identity, cloud, and web applications. Prioritized remediation: Direct customer effort toward weaknesses that contribute to demonstrated attacker impacts.

Direct customer effort toward weaknesses that contribute to demonstrated attacker impacts. Fix verification: Retest remediated weaknesses to determine whether the previously demonstrated exploitation remains possible.

Retest remediated weaknesses to determine whether the previously demonstrated exploitation remains possible. Threat-focused assessments: Evaluate exposure to supported vulnerabilities in CISA's Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog.

Evaluate exposure to supported vulnerabilities in CISA's Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog. Ongoing security validation: Repeat testing after infrastructure changes, application releases, or control updates to identify new or recurring exposure.

This service model gives MSPs a way to maintain an ongoing security conversation with customers. Each engagement can connect a demonstrated risk to a corrective action and a verified result, helping customers understand what their security investment accomplished and where further work is needed.

The partnership expansion builds on Horizon3's regional investment, including its EMEA headquarters in Amsterdam, which supports customers, partners, and operations across the region.

Availability

NodeZero is available to Pax8 partners across Europe through the Pax8 Marketplace. Partners can contact their Pax8 representative for offering details or visit horizon3.ai to learn more.

About Horizon3

Horizon3, the AI-Native Proactive Security Company behind NodeZero, shifts the advantage from attackers to defenders by giving organizations the power to fight AI with AI. NodeZero, the World's Best AI Hacker, autonomously tests defenses at machine speed, safely uncovers and prioritizes exploitable attack paths, instantly verifies fixes, and drives a continuous hack, fix, verify loop. More than 7,000 organizations, including global defense agencies, Fortune 10 enterprises, multinational banks, and major healthcare providers, trust Horizon3 for security they can prove. Horizon3 was recently named the Fastest Growing Cybersecurity Company in North America by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and named one of the Most Innovative companies by Fast Company in 2026. Follow Horizon3 on LinkedIn and X.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261015543828/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Dylan Martinez

press@horizon3.ai