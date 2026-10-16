NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.: NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS Acquires All Shares of Metro Supply Chain Group

NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS Acquires All Shares of Metro Supply Chain Group

TOKYO, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. ("NX Group") acquired all shares of Metro Supply Chain Group Inc. ("Metro Supply Chain Group"), a Canada-based logistics company, on October 1, 2026, holding a town hall meeting for employees and a closing ceremony in Montreal, Canada on October 7, 2026 to mark the completion of the acquisition.

Logo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dqm0cxpYamnvMUra1AGXMuGlX932Z353/view?usp=drive_link

Group photo at the ceremony: https://drive.google.com/file/d/175OlV1Qx4OCCGj4Miw5VjTyeX0oGn49p/view?usp=drive_link

President & CEO Satoshi Horikiri of NX Group and Chiko Nanji, Founder & Group Chairman of Metro Supply Chain Group attended the event along with other representatives. They shared the NX Group's vision with Metro Supply Chain Group's management team and employees. The participants also reaffirmed their commitment to working together as one team to drive sustainable growth across North America and global markets.

Metro Supply Chain Group, headquartered in Montreal, Canada, possesses a robust business foundation primarily in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates a contract logistics ("CL") business across a wide range of sectors, including retail, consumer goods, automotive/manufacturing, healthcare/wellness, technology/services and the public sector.

The subsidiarization will enhance the NX Group's presence as a logistics company in North America, by strengthening its business foundation in the region, expanding its CL business, and enhancing its distribution logistics and end-to-end solution capabilities.

Furthermore, NX Group will position Metro Supply Chain Group as a core platform for its global CL business, leveraging its advanced fulfillment operating methods -- covering order processing, inventory management and shipping -- and warehouse automation technologies across Europe and Asia, while utilizing its expertise to enhance existing operations throughout the NX Group.

In addition, NX Group will pursue further cross-selling opportunities, proposing related services to each other's customers, by expanding international transportation services for Metro Supply Chain Group's customers and developing a business model that provides forwarding and customs brokerage services through CL business-driven customer relationships.

Going forward, the NX Group and Metro Supply Chain Group will maximize the synergies they generate as a unified entity to better support customers' supply chains and create value for the NX Group's customers and stakeholders, while continuing to enhance the NX Group's enterprise value.

Metro Supply Chain Group: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_8BvQFYMulnTVnlCChpi7aOvciM4Jgua/view?usp=drive_link

NX Group: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MrXbKwbeCQpbg72zDzHBP665gun9_Fzw/view?usp=sharing

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