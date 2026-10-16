Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
500.000 USD Mindestabnahme! Small-Cap-Aktie noch unter dem Radar
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
NE

WKN: A3C8TU | ISIN: JP3688370000 | Ticker-Symbol: L3W
Tradegate
15.10.26 | 15:38
33,600 Euro
-0,59 % -0,200
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Japan 225
1-Jahres-Chart
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,60033,80008:21
33,20034,00008:15
PR Newswire
16.10.2026 08:06 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.: NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS Acquires All Shares of Metro Supply Chain Group

NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS Acquires All Shares of Metro Supply Chain Group

TOKYO, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. ("NX Group") acquired all shares of Metro Supply Chain Group Inc. ("Metro Supply Chain Group"), a Canada-based logistics company, on October 1, 2026, holding a town hall meeting for employees and a closing ceremony in Montreal, Canada on October 7, 2026 to mark the completion of the acquisition.

Logo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dqm0cxpYamnvMUra1AGXMuGlX932Z353/view?usp=drive_link

Group photo at the ceremony: https://drive.google.com/file/d/175OlV1Qx4OCCGj4Miw5VjTyeX0oGn49p/view?usp=drive_link

President & CEO Satoshi Horikiri of NX Group and Chiko Nanji, Founder & Group Chairman of Metro Supply Chain Group attended the event along with other representatives. They shared the NX Group's vision with Metro Supply Chain Group's management team and employees. The participants also reaffirmed their commitment to working together as one team to drive sustainable growth across North America and global markets.

Metro Supply Chain Group, headquartered in Montreal, Canada, possesses a robust business foundation primarily in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates a contract logistics ("CL") business across a wide range of sectors, including retail, consumer goods, automotive/manufacturing, healthcare/wellness, technology/services and the public sector.

The subsidiarization will enhance the NX Group's presence as a logistics company in North America, by strengthening its business foundation in the region, expanding its CL business, and enhancing its distribution logistics and end-to-end solution capabilities.

Furthermore, NX Group will position Metro Supply Chain Group as a core platform for its global CL business, leveraging its advanced fulfillment operating methods -- covering order processing, inventory management and shipping -- and warehouse automation technologies across Europe and Asia, while utilizing its expertise to enhance existing operations throughout the NX Group.

In addition, NX Group will pursue further cross-selling opportunities, proposing related services to each other's customers, by expanding international transportation services for Metro Supply Chain Group's customers and developing a business model that provides forwarding and customs brokerage services through CL business-driven customer relationships.

Going forward, the NX Group and Metro Supply Chain Group will maximize the synergies they generate as a unified entity to better support customers' supply chains and create value for the NX Group's customers and stakeholders, while continuing to enhance the NX Group's enterprise value.

Metro Supply Chain Group: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_8BvQFYMulnTVnlCChpi7aOvciM4Jgua/view?usp=drive_link

NX Group: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MrXbKwbeCQpbg72zDzHBP665gun9_Fzw/view?usp=sharing

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nippon-express-holdings-acquires-all-shares-of-metro-supply-chain-group-302910838.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.