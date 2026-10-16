Electrolux Group: Electrolux Food Foundation celebrates its 10th anniversary

Electrolux Food Foundation celebrates its 10th anniversary

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on World Food Day, we celebrate "Ten years of making a difference. Grow the future." This marks a decade of the Electrolux Food Foundation's contributions toward raising awareness around sustainable food habits and helping those in need.

"Ten years ago, the Electrolux Food Foundation was built on a simple belief: that sustainable food habits can change communities. A decade on, that belief has become our mission - inspiring people everywhere to grow, cook, and eat more sustainably. This anniversary isn't just a milestone to mark; it's a reminder of why we started, and how much further we still have to grow," says Cosimo Scarano, head of the Electrolux Food Foundation.

Electrolux Group CEO Yannick Fierling explains: "We set up our nonprofit Electrolux Food Foundation with the goal to promote more sustainable food consumption and support people in need who are living in communities all around us. As a sustainability leader in the home appliance industry, we felt that we had an important responsibility to make a difference in society, especially with issues related to food. We feel that responsibility as strongly today as we look ahead."

The results that have been achieved by the Foundation over the last 10 years are outstanding and are making a difference to people's lives. I want to extend my congratulations to the Foundation, our partners and volunteer employees for the positive impact you have all made over the last decade."

Let's look back at the Foundation's top five achievements over the past decade:

Since 2016, over 1,900 people in need have gone through the "Like a Chef" program. The global culinary training program developed by Electrolux Group and Worldchefs helps vulnerable people enter the labor market. It provides free, practical skills and education on sustainable cooking with a zero food waste approach.



Over 3.6 million meals have been donated worldwide to those in need by the Electrolux Food Foundation since 2016, including through a new collaboration with the UN World Food Programme in 2026.



The Electrolux Food Foundation Food Heroes program has educated over 500,000 children and adults on sustainable eating (up until August 2026), aiming to reach one million people by 2030.



20,000 chefs and culinary students have been trained globally with the Sustainability Education Curriculum.



Our communications to raise awareness on sustainable food habits have reached over 238 million people around the world.?

About the Electrolux Food Foundation

The Electrolux Food Foundation is an independent, non-profit organization that was founded by Electrolux Group in 2016. It is funded by the Electrolux Group and its mission is to promote healthier and more sustainable eating habits while supporting people in need through education, training, and food-related community programs.

About World Food Day 2026

Led by the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization, the day raises awareness about hunger, food security and sustainable agriculture, highlighting the crucial connection between our food systems and the health of our planet. The theme of World Food Day 2026 is "Innovate Today. Nourish Tomorrow." The Foundation plans to educate 12,712 people, with volunteers in 32 countries involved, for its World Food Day activation.

For further information, please contact Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07.

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https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/4409442/4319983.pdf 2026-10-16 Press release Food foundation ten years https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/i/electrolux-food-foundation-10-years,c3572539 Electrolux Food Foundation 10 years

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