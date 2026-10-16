Nexam Chemical Holding AB: Nexam Chemical Holding AB (publ) Interim Report 1 January - 30 September 2026

Continued strong growth in Recycling in a challenging quarter

Third quarter at a glance

Significant events during the quarter:

Sales decreased by 9 percent compared to the corresponding quarter of 2025, while gross margin developed strongly and amounted to 49 percent, a clear improvement from the corresponding quarter of 2025.

Performance Masterbatch increased sales by 2% compared to the corresponding quarter of 2025 while sales decreased by 20% for Performance Chemicals compared to the corresponding quarter of 2025.

The company received its first orders from distributors in France and Turkey, among others.

Financials during the third quarter of 2026:

Net sales during the quarter amounted to SEK 41,607,000 (45,499,000).

The gross margin amounted to 49% (46%) during the quarter.

The operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) for the quarter was SEK -2,546,000 (761,000).

Available cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter amounted to SEK 41,743,000 and consisted of SEK 16,743,000 in bank balances and an unused overdraft facility of SEK 25,000,000. At the beginning of the financial year, bank balances amounted to SEK 12,168,000 and an unused overdraft facility of SEK 13,703,000.

Cash flow from the operating activities during the quarter amounted to SEK -2,440,000 (8,175,000).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.06 (-0.05).

Lomma 16 October 2026

The Board of Directors

These financial statements have been reviewed by the Company's auditor.

Presentation:

Nexam Chemical presents the interim report for the third quarter for 2026 on October the 16th at 9:00 CET.

The presentation will be held in English via the following link:

Nexam Chemical 2026-10-16 | Live 9:00

Note: This press release has been translated from Swedish. The Swedish text shall govern for all purposes and prevail in case of any discrepancy with the English version.

For further information please contact: Ronnie Törnqvist, VD, +46 (0)706-25 41 85, ronnie.tornqvist@nexamchemical.com

Certified Adviser:

Bergs Securities AB, info@bergssecurities.se

This information is information that Nexam Chemical Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:18 CET on 16th of October 2026.

About Nexam Chemical

Nexam Chemical develops technology and products that make it possible to significantly improve the production process and properties of most types of plastics in a cost-effective manner and with retained production technology. The improved properties include strength, toughness, temperature and chemical resistance as well as service life. The improvements in properties that can be achieved by using Nexam Chemical's technology make it possible to replace metals and other heavier or more expensive materials with plastics in a number of applications. In applications where plastic is already used, Nexam Chemicals products can improve the manufacturing process, reducing material use and enable more environmental friendly alternatives. Example of commercial applications: pipe manufacturing, foam production and high-performance plastics. More information about the business will be found on www.nexamchemical.com. The company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB. Bergs Securities AB can be reached at info@bergssecurities.se or by phone +46-8 408 933 50.