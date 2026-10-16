NetShort at MIPCOM: Connecting Original Short-Drama Creators, Stories and Global Audiences

CANNES, France, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NetShort, a leading global short-drama platform, is showcasing its approach to original storytelling, AI-enabled production and global distribution at MIPCOM Cannes. The company is seeking to deepen international partnerships and connect more compelling stories with audiences worldwide.

With a presence in more than 170 countries and content available in over 17 languages, NetShort has established a diversified global footprint, serving millions of viewers daily. While North America remains its largest market, Europe, Japan and South Korea, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Latin America all make meaningful contributions to its business.

Human-led, data-driven storytelling is central to NetShort's approach. By combining in-house screenwriting and production teams, external creative partnerships and rich audience data, NetShort has built a continuous feedback loop between content creation and audience engagement. Insights into pacing, characters and emotional payoffs help guide development. Once stories are released, audience responses reveal what resonates and inform future productions, creating a flywheel that strengthens rather than replaces human creative judgment.

AI further expands these possibilities. NetShort's proprietary AI agents platform supports AI-assisted story development and fully AI-generated productions, improving efficiency and enabling more ambitious visual formats. Developed for internal creative teams, the platform is designed to empower storytellers, not replace their creative vision. NetShort intends to make these capabilities available to external creators and production partners in the coming months, making advanced production tools more accessible and supporting a wider range of original stories.

Beyond creation, NetShort connects stories with audiences through an established global distribution network. Combining regional audience insights, localized distribution strategies and flexible monetization models, including in-app purchases and advertising, the company offers partners a pathway from creative concept to international release. Rather than applying a single global formula, NetShort adapts how stories are marketed and monetized to local audience preferences. NetShort is seeking collaborations to develop and produce original short dramas, adapt compelling IP and bring locally rooted stories to audiences across borders.

"Great stories can come from anywhere, and we believe they deserve to reach audiences everywhere," said Stephen Liu, Chief Financial Officer of NetShort. "Our philosophy, 'To envision and to engage,' is about empowering creative talent to bring their best ideas to life and connecting those stories with global audiences. We look forward to working with partners who share that ambition."

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