First Financial Bankshares, Inc.: First Financial Bankshares Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings

ABILENE, Texas, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings of $74.31 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared to earnings of $52.27 million for the same quarter a year ago and $71.89 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Diluted earnings per share were $0.52 for the third quarter of 2026 compared with $0.36 for the third quarter of 2025 and $0.50 for the linked quarter.

"We are pleased to report another record quarter of net income, largely driven by continued expansion of our net interest margin," said David Bailey, President and CEO. "As we enter the final quarter of the year, we remain focused on disciplined balance sheet growth and prudent risk management. We are also excited to open our new Bee Cave location later this month, establishing our first full-service branch in the Austin market and an important step in our continued expansion across Texas. We appreciate our dedicated team of First Financial bankers whose commitment to our customers and shareholders drives our success every day."

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2026 was $138.51 million compared to $127.00 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $136.91 million for the linked quarter. The net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.91 percent for the third quarter of 2026 compared to 3.80 percent for the third quarter of 2025 and 3.90 percent for the linked quarter. Average interest-earning assets were $14.43 billion for the third quarter of 2026 compared to $13.60 billion for the same quarter a year ago and $14.46 billion for the linked quarter.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.03 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared to a provision for credit losses of $24.44 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $4.18 million for the linked quarter. The third quarter of 2025 provision was driven by a large loan charged off due to borrower fraud. At September 30, 2026, the allowance for credit losses totaled $113.89 million, or 1.33 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $105.96 million, or 1.29 percent of loans, at September 30, 2025, and $112.43 million, or 1.35 percent of loans, at June 30, 2026. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $5.85 million at September 30, 2026 compared to $8.84 million at September 30, 2025 and $6.21 million at June 30, 2026.

For the third quarter of 2026, the Company recorded net charge offs of $935 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $22.34 million for the third quarter of 2025 and net recoveries of $600 thousand for the linked quarter. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.71 percent at September 30, 2026, compared to 0.71 percent at September 30, 2025 and 0.80 percent at June 30, 2026. Classified loans totaled $294.49 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $252.96 million at September 30, 2025 and $283.10 million at June 30, 2026.

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2026 was $35.64 million compared to $34.26 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $35.84 million for the linked quarter.

Wealth Management fee income increased to $14.49 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared to $12.95 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $13.96 million for the linked quarter. Increases are related to new account growth and increased mineral fee income due to oil and gas prices. The market value of assets under management totaled $12.35 billion at September 30, 2026, compared to $12.05 billion at September 30, 2025 and $12.23 billion at June 30, 2026.

Service charges on deposits increased to $6.69 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared with $6.45 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $6.26 million for the linked quarter. Changes are primarily due to increases in net new accounts.

Mortgage income decreased to $4.18 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared to $4.38 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $4.68 million for the linked quarter. Mortgage volume and margins were impacted by the spike in long term rates during the third quarter of 2026.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2026 totaled $81.05 million compared to $73.67 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $81.11 million for the linked quarter.

Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs (excluding the supplemental executive retirement plan "SERP" market adjustment) were $47.79 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $42.32 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $48.26 million for the linked quarter. The increase over the same period in 2025 is primarily due to annual merit-based and market-driven pay increases that were effective March 1st in the current year.

Noninterest expenses, excluding all salary-related costs, increased $2.18 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025 and $1.80 million compared to the linked quarter. Increases from the prior year are due to increases in legal and professional fees, software amortization and expense and advertising and public relations costs offset by decreases in operational and other losses and debit card expenses. Increases from the linked quarter are due to increased operational and other losses and legal and professional fees.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 45.59 percent for the third quarter of 2026 compared to 44.74 percent for the third quarter of 2025 and 45.94 percent for the linked quarter.

As of September 30, 2026, consolidated total assets were $15.16 billion compared to $14.84 billion at September 30, 2025 and $15.31 billion at June 30, 2026. Loans totaled $8.54 billion at September 30, 2026, compared with loans of $8.24 billion at September 30, 2025 and $8.35 billion at June 30, 2026. During the third quarter of 2026, loans grew $191.86 million, or 9.12 percent annualized, when compared to June 30, 2026 balances. Loans have grown $380.51 million, or 6.24 percent annualized, year-to-date. Deposits and repurchase agreements totaled $13.19 billion at September 30, 2026, compared to $12.90 billion at September 30, 2025 and $13.17 billion at June 30, 2026. During the third quarter of 2026, noninterest-bearing deposits grew $67.07 million, or 7.65 percent annualized, when compared to June 30, 2026 balances. Noninterest-bearing deposits have grown $144.77 million, or 5.69 percent annualized, year-to-date.

Shareholders' equity was $1.83 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared to $1.83 billion and $2.00 billion at September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2026, respectively. Shareholders' equity was down compared to the linked quarter primarily due to the increase in the unrealized loss on the securities portfolio of $209.89 million, net of tax. The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $489.55 million at September 30, 2026, compared to unrealized losses of $308.58 million at September 30, 2025 and $279.67 million at June 30, 2026, due to changes in long term market interest rates during the respective periods.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, operates multiple banking regions with 81 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Austin/Bee Cave, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Lumberton, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Wealth Management, with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at https://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," "project," and "goal." Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share data)







As of





2026



2025



ASSETS

Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



Cash and due from banks $ 178,819

$ 284,759

$ 264,850

$ 249,466

$ 237,466



Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks

292,778



286,973



458,203



826,947



401,580



Federal funds sold

2,875



8,650



14,075



1,575



11,750



Investment securities

5,388,083



5,675,957



5,668,792



5,514,113



5,260,813



Loans, held-for-investment

8,538,788



8,346,931



8,285,120



8,158,276



8,243,625



Allowance for credit losses

(113,892)



(112,433)



(107,918)



(105,536)



(105,958)



Net loans, held-for-investment

8,424,896



8,234,498



8,177,202



8,052,740



8,137,667



Loans, held-for-sale

25,521



23,616



22,984



29,992



26,015



Premises and equipment, net

158,822



155,560



150,989



149,985



149,651



Goodwill

313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481



Other intangible assets

43



86



128



171



257



Other assets

377,549



322,857



316,941



308,006



302,848



Total assets $ 15,162,867

$ 15,306,437

$ 15,387,645

$ 15,446,476

$ 14,841,528





































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY































Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 3,545,829

$ 3,478,755

$ 3,385,878

$ 3,401,057

$ 3,446,262



Interest-bearing deposits

9,602,314



9,641,228



9,859,359



9,944,472



9,399,986



Total deposits

13,148,143



13,119,983



13,245,237



13,345,529



12,846,248



Repurchase agreements

43,088



53,656



67,946



62,956



50,646



Borrowings

21,854



21,829



22,306



21,680



21,956



Other liabilities

117,222



114,082



108,305



98,994



92,410



Shareholders' equity

1,832,560



1,996,887



1,943,851



1,917,317



1,830,268



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 15,162,867

$ 15,306,437

$ 15,387,645

$ 15,446,476

$ 14,841,528







































Quarter Ended





2026



2025



INCOME STATEMENTS

Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



Interest income $ 189,045

$ 185,960

$ 182,945

$ 182,869

$ 179,692



Interest expense

50,538



49,046



48,154



51,501



52,691



Net interest income

138,507



136,914



134,791



131,368



127,001



Provision for credit losses

2,034



4,183



2,291



(2,486)



24,435



Net interest income after provision for credit losses

136,473



132,731



132,500



133,854



102,566



Noninterest income

35,635



35,844



32,096



33,349



34,264



Noninterest expense

81,052



81,106



76,768



77,650



73,666



Net income before income taxes

91,056



87,469



87,828



89,553



63,164



Income tax expense

16,748



15,575



16,285



16,239



10,897



Net income $ 74,308

$ 71,894

$ 71,543

$ 73,314

$ 52,267





































PER COMMON SHARE DATA































Net income - basic $ 0.52

$ 0.50

$ 0.50

$ 0.51

$ 0.37



Net income - diluted

0.52



0.50



0.50



0.51



0.36



Cash dividends declared

0.22



0.22



0.19



0.19



0.19



Book value

12.78



13.93



13.57



13.39



12.78



Tangible book value

10.59



11.75



11.38



11.20



10.59



Market value

31.74



34.60



29.45



29.87



33.65



Shares outstanding - end of period

143,397,258



143,319,824



143,279,030



143,213,102



143,188,051



Average outstanding shares - basic

143,336,014



143,280,452



143,210,755



143,180,215



143,105,224



Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,726,667



143,698,421



143,608,079



143,542,801



143,474,169





































PERFORMANCE RATIOS































Return on average assets

1.93 % 1.89 % 1.89 % 1.94 % 1.44 %

Return on average equity

15.02



14.70



14.83



15.62



11.85



Return on average tangible equity

17.87



17.49



17.66



18.78



14.44



Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.91



3.90



3.86



3.81



3.80



Efficiency ratio

45.59



45.94



44.98



46.10



44.74







































Nine Months Ended





















Sept. 30,



















INCOME STATEMENTS

2026



2025





















Interest income $ 557,950

$ 519,612





















Interest expense

147,738



150,092





















Net interest income

410,212



369,520





















Provision for credit losses

8,508



31,095





















Net interest income after provisions for credit losses

401,704



338,425





















Noninterest income

103,575



97,366





















Noninterest expense

238,926



215,736





















Net income before income taxes

266,353



220,055





















Income tax expense

48,608



39,785





















Net income $ 217,745

$ 180,270























































PER COMMON SHARE DATA































Net income - basic $ 1.52

$ 1.26





















Net income - diluted

1.51



1.26





















Cash dividends declared

0.63



0.56





















Book value

12.78



12.78





















Tangible book value

10.59



10.59





















Market value $ 31.74

$ 33.65





















Shares outstanding - end of period

143,397,258



143,188,051





















Average outstanding shares - basic

143,276,199



143,026,664





















Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,741,994



143,422,534























































PERFORMANCE RATIOS































Return on average assets

1.90 % 1.70 %

















Return on average equity

14.85



14.22





















Return on average tangible equity

17.68



17.46





















Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.89



3.79





















Efficiency ratio

45.51



45.33























FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)





Quarter Ended



2026



2025

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,

Balance at beginning of period $ 112,433

$ 107,918

$ 105,536

$ 105,958

$ 102,792

Loans charged-off

(1,740)



(961)



(1,174)



(3,387)



(22,612)

Loan recoveries

805



1,561



818



2,996



272

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

(935)



600



(356)



(391)



(22,340)

Provision for loan losses

2,394



3,915



2,738



(31)



25,506

Balance at end of period $ 113,892

$ 112,433

$ 107,918

$ 105,536

$ 105,958

































ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS





























Balance at beginning of period $ 6,208

$ 5,940

$ 6,387

$ 8,842

$ 9,914

Provision for unfunded commitments

(360)



268



(447)



(2,455)



(1,072)

Balance at end of period $ 5,848

$ 6,208

$ 5,940

$ 6,387

$ 8,842

































Allowance for loan losses /





























period-end loans held-for-investment

1.33 %

1.35 % %

1.30 %

1.29 %

1.29 % Allowance for loan losses /





























nonperforming loans

199.19



174.94



206.16



188.41



187.39

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans





























(annualized)

0.04



(0.03)



0.02



0.02



1.07



































Quarter Ended



2026



2025

COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT

Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,

Commercial:





























C&I $ 1,164,597

$ 1,087,656

$ 1,149,931

$ 1,116,461

$ 1,174,770

Municipal

444,341



419,070



384,473



342,501



347,559

Total Commercial

1,608,938



1,506,726



1,534,404



1,458,962



1,522,329

Agricultural

79,796



81,786



77,583



95,776



88,820

Real Estate:





























Construction & Development

1,089,540



1,191,082



1,169,037



1,157,865



1,214,649

Farm

349,484



344,483



329,151



327,625



322,710

Non-Owner Occupied CRE

919,847



831,929



825,771



832,816



802,675

Owner Occupied CRE

1,161,530



1,144,093



1,132,114



1,120,608



1,119,425

Residential

2,358,106



2,322,000



2,322,097



2,285,830



2,308,708

Total Real Estate

5,878,507



5,833,587



5,778,170



5,724,744



5,768,167

Consumer:





























Auto

817,771



776,433



751,283



732,351



718,501

Non-Auto

153,776



148,399



143,680



146,443



145,808

Total Consumer

971,547



924,832



894,963



878,794



864,309

































Total loans held-for-investment $ 8,538,788

$ 8,346,931

$ 8,285,120

$ 8,158,276

$ 8,243,625

































SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION





























Special Mention $ 65,080

$ 48,486

$ 66,864

$ 66,058

$ 76,647

Substandard

229,405



234,618



222,895



189,548



176,311

Total classified loans $ 294,485

$ 283,104

$ 289,759

$ 255,606

$ 252,958

































NONPERFORMING ASSETS





























Nonaccrual loans $ 57,158

$ 63,310

$ 52,129

$ 55,121

$ 56,394

Accruing loans 90 days past due

19



958



218



892



151

Total nonperforming loans

57,177



64,268



52,347



56,013



56,545

Foreclosed assets

3,277



2,770



1,962



479



1,997

Total nonperforming assets $ 60,454

$ 67,038

$ 54,309

$ 56,492

$ 58,542

































As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets

0.71 %

0.80 %

0.66 %

0.69 %

0.71 % As a % of end of period total assets

0.40



0.44



0.35



0.37



0.39



































Quarter Ended



2026



2025

CAPITAL RATIOS

Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

20.45 %

20.40 %

20.23 %

19.99 %

19.10 % Tier 1 capital ratio

20.45



20.40



20.23



19.99



19.10

Total capital ratio

21.66



21.62



21.42



21.17



20.29

Tier 1 leverage ratio

13.12



12.88



12.58



12.55



12.34

Tangible common equity ratio

10.23



11.23



10.81



10.60



10.44

Equity/Assets ratio

12.09



13.05



12.63



12.41



12.33



































Quarter Ended



2026



2025

NONINTEREST INCOME

Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,

Wealth Management fees $ 14,492

$ 13,960

$ 13,363

$ 13,512

$ 12,950

Service charges on deposits

6,693



6,263



6,077



6,140



6,447

Debit card fees

5,953



5,584



5,245



5,791



5,333

Credit card fees

721



734



651



678



699

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

4,175



4,679



4,277



4,216



4,375

Net gain (loss) on sale of securities

(9)



-



-



-



-

Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

(2)



(19)



(56)



(12)



(122)

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

(1)



(374)



-



-



-

SERP Market Adjustment

16



1,397



(287)



(36)



286

Other noninterest income

3,597



3,620



2,826



3,060



4,296

Total noninterest income $ 35,635

$ 35,844

$ 32,096

$ 33,349

$ 34,264

































NONINTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding SERP and Profit Sharing $ 44,876

$ 44,819

$ 43,246

$ 42,445

$ 40,395

SERP Market Adjustment

16



1,397



(287)



(36)



286

Profit sharing expense

2,917



3,444



3,023



4,819



1,924

Net occupancy expense

3,837



3,728



3,630



3,458



3,545

Equipment expense

2,306



2,169



2,158



2,128



2,395

FDIC insurance premiums

1,709



1,767



1,560



1,695



1,635

Debit card expense

3,029



3,043



3,108



3,265



3,512

Legal, tax and professional fees

4,527



4,159



3,834



3,079



3,332

Audit fees

406



441



455



531



536

Printing, stationery and supplies

490



292



623



528



456

Amortization of intangible assets

42



43



43



86



86

Advertising, meals and public relations

2,050



1,849



1,701



1,923



1,714

Operational and other losses

1,333



801



1,000



1,583



1,957

Software amortization and expense

5,067



5,053



4,594



4,456



4,280

Other noninterest expense

8,447



8,101



8,080



7,690



7,613

Total noninterest expense $ 81,052

$ 81,106

$ 76,768

$ 77,650

$ 73,666

































TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT $ 3,625

$ 3,799

$ 3,791

$ 3,709

$ 3,406





































Nine Months Ended



Sept. 30,



NONINTEREST INCOME

2026



2025



Wealth Management fees $ 41,815

$ 38,349



Service charges on deposits

19,033



18,749



Debit card fees

16,782



15,519



Credit card fees

2,106



1,983



Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

13,131



11,333



Net gain (loss) on sale of securities

(9)



-



Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

(77)



43



Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

(375)



6



SERP Market Adjustment

1,126



497



Other noninterest income

10,043



10,887



Total noninterest income $ 103,575

$ 97,366



















NONINTEREST EXPENSE













Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding SERP and Profit Sharing $ 132,941

$ 119,175



SERP Market Adjustment

1,126



497



Profit sharing expense

9,384



7,650



Net occupancy expense

11,195



10,865



Equipment expense

6,633



7,194



FDIC insurance premiums

5,036



4,795



Debit card expense

9,180



10,193



Legal, tax and professional fees

12,520



9,541



Audit fees

1,302



1,450



Printing, stationery and supplies

1,405



1,411



Amortization of intangible assets

128



266



Advertising, meals and public relations

5,600



5,047



Operational and other losses

3,134



3,217



Software amortization and expense

14,714



12,032



Other noninterest expense

24,628



22,403



Total noninterest expense $ 238,926

$ 215,736



















TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT $ 11,215

$ 9,032





FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)













































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2026





June 30, 2026



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 6,005

$ 60



3.96 %



$ 4,642

$ 43



3.72 % Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

282,340



2,775



3.90









333,359



3,074



3.70

Taxable securities

4,104,496



35,024



3.41









4,091,117



33,666



3.29

Tax-exempt securities

1,568,453



12,950



3.30









1,709,709



14,134



3.31

Loans

8,468,672



141,862



6.65









8,317,815



138,841



6.70

Total interest-earning assets

14,429,966

$ 192,671



5.30 %





14,456,642

$ 189,758



5.26 % Noninterest-earning assets

871,586





















833,268













Total assets $ 15,301,552



















$ 15,289,910













Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 9,630,365

$ 50,252



2.07 %



$ 9,676,860

$ 48,697



2.02 % Repurchase Agreements

57,939



206



1.41









60,403



223



1.48

Borrowings

22,686



81



1.42









28,459



125



1.76

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,710,990

$ 50,539



2.06 %





9,765,722

$ 49,045



2.01 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,508,797





















3,445,033













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

118,844





















116,944













Shareholders' equity

1,962,921





















1,962,211













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 15,301,552



















$ 15,289,910

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 142,132



3.91 %









$ 140,713



3.90 %













































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended

Mar. 31, 2026





Dec. 31, 2025



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 4,565

$ 40



3.55 %



$ 6,565

$ 62



3.75 % Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

461,579



4,209



3.70









434,445



4,284



3.91

Taxable securities

4,076,690



32,283



3.17









3,683,108



29,231



3.17

Tax-exempt securities

1,726,765



14,184



3.29









1,712,261



14,144



3.30

Loans

8,273,995



136,020



6.67









8,241,265



138,857



6.68

Total interest-earning assets

14,543,594

$ 186,736



5.21 %





14,077,644

$ 186,578



5.26 % Noninterest-earning assets

821,635





















893,739













Total assets $ 15,365,229



















$ 14,971,383













Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 9,824,362

$ 47,851



1.98 %



$ 9,476,716

$ 51,207



2.14 % Repurchase Agreements

62,849



229



1.48









56,573



219



1.54

Borrowings

22,155



74



1.35









22,113



75



1.35

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,909,366

$ 48,154



1.97 %





9,555,402

$ 51,501



2.14 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,401,092





















3,454,171













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

97,986





















99,623













Shareholders' equity

1,956,785





















1,862,187













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 15,365,229



















$ 14,971,383

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 138,582



3.86 %









$ 135,077



3.81 %













































Three Months Ended

























Sept. 30, 2025



























Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





























Balance



Interest



Rate

























Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 10,711

$ 130



4.82 %























Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

216,739



2,387



4.37

























Taxable securities

3,560,347



26,539



2.98

























Tax-exempt securities

1,564,767



12,906



3.30

























Loans

8,249,113



141,136



6.79

























Total interest-earning assets

13,601,677

$ 183,098



5.34 %























Noninterest-earning assets

826,660





































Total assets $ 14,428,337





































Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 9,051,463

$ 52,010



2.28 %























Repurchase Agreements

50,051



210



1.66

























Borrowings

56,198



471



3.33

























Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,157,712

$ 52,691



2.28 %























Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,419,378





































Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

101,268





































Shareholders' equity

1,749,979





































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,428,337

















































































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 130,407



3.80 %



































































Nine Months Ended





Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2026





Sept. 30, 2025



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 5,076

$ 143



3.77 %



$ 9,240

$ 334



4.83 % Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

358,436



10,058



3.75









293,984



9,752



4.44

Taxable securities

4,090,870



100,973



3.29









3,512,304



76,816



2.92

Tax exempt securities

1,667,729



41,268



3.30









1,469,158



33,629



3.05

Loans

8,354,207



416,723



6.67









8,083,638



408,113



6.75

Total interest-earning assets

14,476,318

$ 569,165



5.26 %





13,368,324

$ 528,644



5.29 % Noninterest-earning assets

842,359





















826,449













Total assets $ 15,318,677



















$ 14,194,773













Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 9,709,818

$ 146,800



2.02 %



$ 8,953,017

$ 148,291



2.21 % Repurchase Agreements

60,379



658



1.46









52,801



641



1.62

Borrowings

24,436



280



1.53









52,380



1,160



2.96

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,794,633

$ 147,738



2.02 %





9,058,198

$ 150,092



2.22 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,452,035





















3,356,999













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

111,334





















85,148













Shareholders' equity

1,960,675





















1,694,428













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 15,318,677



















$ 14,194,773

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 421,427



3.89 %









$ 378,552



3.79 %













































SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.