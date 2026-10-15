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WKN: 923774 | ISIN: US32020R1095 | Ticker-Symbol: FI6
Frankfurt
16.10.26 | 08:01
28,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,80028,60009:55
28,00028,40009:38
PR Newswire
15.10.2026 22:05 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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First Financial Bankshares, Inc.: First Financial Bankshares Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings

ABILENE, Texas, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings of $74.31 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared to earnings of $52.27 million for the same quarter a year ago and $71.89 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Diluted earnings per share were $0.52 for the third quarter of 2026 compared with $0.36 for the third quarter of 2025 and $0.50 for the linked quarter.

"We are pleased to report another record quarter of net income, largely driven by continued expansion of our net interest margin," said David Bailey, President and CEO. "As we enter the final quarter of the year, we remain focused on disciplined balance sheet growth and prudent risk management. We are also excited to open our new Bee Cave location later this month, establishing our first full-service branch in the Austin market and an important step in our continued expansion across Texas. We appreciate our dedicated team of First Financial bankers whose commitment to our customers and shareholders drives our success every day."

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2026 was $138.51 million compared to $127.00 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $136.91 million for the linked quarter. The net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.91 percent for the third quarter of 2026 compared to 3.80 percent for the third quarter of 2025 and 3.90 percent for the linked quarter. Average interest-earning assets were $14.43 billion for the third quarter of 2026 compared to $13.60 billion for the same quarter a year ago and $14.46 billion for the linked quarter.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.03 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared to a provision for credit losses of $24.44 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $4.18 million for the linked quarter. The third quarter of 2025 provision was driven by a large loan charged off due to borrower fraud. At September 30, 2026, the allowance for credit losses totaled $113.89 million, or 1.33 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $105.96 million, or 1.29 percent of loans, at September 30, 2025, and $112.43 million, or 1.35 percent of loans, at June 30, 2026. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $5.85 million at September 30, 2026 compared to $8.84 million at September 30, 2025 and $6.21 million at June 30, 2026.

For the third quarter of 2026, the Company recorded net charge offs of $935 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $22.34 million for the third quarter of 2025 and net recoveries of $600 thousand for the linked quarter. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.71 percent at September 30, 2026, compared to 0.71 percent at September 30, 2025 and 0.80 percent at June 30, 2026. Classified loans totaled $294.49 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $252.96 million at September 30, 2025 and $283.10 million at June 30, 2026.

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2026 was $35.64 million compared to $34.26 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $35.84 million for the linked quarter.

  • Wealth Management fee income increased to $14.49 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared to $12.95 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $13.96 million for the linked quarter. Increases are related to new account growth and increased mineral fee income due to oil and gas prices. The market value of assets under management totaled $12.35 billion at September 30, 2026, compared to $12.05 billion at September 30, 2025 and $12.23 billion at June 30, 2026.
  • Service charges on deposits increased to $6.69 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared with $6.45 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $6.26 million for the linked quarter. Changes are primarily due to increases in net new accounts.
  • Mortgage income decreased to $4.18 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared to $4.38 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $4.68 million for the linked quarter. Mortgage volume and margins were impacted by the spike in long term rates during the third quarter of 2026.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2026 totaled $81.05 million compared to $73.67 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $81.11 million for the linked quarter.

  • Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs (excluding the supplemental executive retirement plan "SERP" market adjustment) were $47.79 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $42.32 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $48.26 million for the linked quarter. The increase over the same period in 2025 is primarily due to annual merit-based and market-driven pay increases that were effective March 1st in the current year.
  • Noninterest expenses, excluding all salary-related costs, increased $2.18 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025 and $1.80 million compared to the linked quarter. Increases from the prior year are due to increases in legal and professional fees, software amortization and expense and advertising and public relations costs offset by decreases in operational and other losses and debit card expenses. Increases from the linked quarter are due to increased operational and other losses and legal and professional fees.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 45.59 percent for the third quarter of 2026 compared to 44.74 percent for the third quarter of 2025 and 45.94 percent for the linked quarter.

As of September 30, 2026, consolidated total assets were $15.16 billion compared to $14.84 billion at September 30, 2025 and $15.31 billion at June 30, 2026. Loans totaled $8.54 billion at September 30, 2026, compared with loans of $8.24 billion at September 30, 2025 and $8.35 billion at June 30, 2026. During the third quarter of 2026, loans grew $191.86 million, or 9.12 percent annualized, when compared to June 30, 2026 balances. Loans have grown $380.51 million, or 6.24 percent annualized, year-to-date. Deposits and repurchase agreements totaled $13.19 billion at September 30, 2026, compared to $12.90 billion at September 30, 2025 and $13.17 billion at June 30, 2026. During the third quarter of 2026, noninterest-bearing deposits grew $67.07 million, or 7.65 percent annualized, when compared to June 30, 2026 balances. Noninterest-bearing deposits have grown $144.77 million, or 5.69 percent annualized, year-to-date.

Shareholders' equity was $1.83 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared to $1.83 billion and $2.00 billion at September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2026, respectively. Shareholders' equity was down compared to the linked quarter primarily due to the increase in the unrealized loss on the securities portfolio of $209.89 million, net of tax. The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $489.55 million at September 30, 2026, compared to unrealized losses of $308.58 million at September 30, 2025 and $279.67 million at June 30, 2026, due to changes in long term market interest rates during the respective periods.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, operates multiple banking regions with 81 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Austin/Bee Cave, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Lumberton, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Wealth Management, with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at https://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," "project," and "goal." Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)





As of




2026



2025



ASSETS


Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



Cash and due from banks

$

178,819


$

284,759


$

264,850


$

249,466


$

237,466



Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks


292,778



286,973



458,203



826,947



401,580



Federal funds sold


2,875



8,650



14,075



1,575



11,750



Investment securities


5,388,083



5,675,957



5,668,792



5,514,113



5,260,813



Loans, held-for-investment


8,538,788



8,346,931



8,285,120



8,158,276



8,243,625



Allowance for credit losses


(113,892)



(112,433)



(107,918)



(105,536)



(105,958)



Net loans, held-for-investment


8,424,896



8,234,498



8,177,202



8,052,740



8,137,667



Loans, held-for-sale


25,521



23,616



22,984



29,992



26,015



Premises and equipment, net


158,822



155,560



150,989



149,985



149,651



Goodwill


313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481



Other intangible assets


43



86



128



171



257



Other assets


377,549



322,857



316,941



308,006



302,848



Total assets

$

15,162,867


$

15,306,437


$

15,387,645


$

15,446,476


$

14,841,528




















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

3,545,829


$

3,478,755


$

3,385,878


$

3,401,057


$

3,446,262



Interest-bearing deposits


9,602,314



9,641,228



9,859,359



9,944,472



9,399,986



Total deposits


13,148,143



13,119,983



13,245,237



13,345,529



12,846,248



Repurchase agreements


43,088



53,656



67,946



62,956



50,646



Borrowings


21,854



21,829



22,306



21,680



21,956



Other liabilities


117,222



114,082



108,305



98,994



92,410



Shareholders' equity


1,832,560



1,996,887



1,943,851



1,917,317



1,830,268



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

15,162,867


$

15,306,437


$

15,387,645


$

15,446,476


$

14,841,528





















Quarter Ended




2026



2025



INCOME STATEMENTS


Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



Interest income

$

189,045


$

185,960


$

182,945


$

182,869


$

179,692



Interest expense


50,538



49,046



48,154



51,501



52,691



Net interest income


138,507



136,914



134,791



131,368



127,001



Provision for credit losses


2,034



4,183



2,291



(2,486)



24,435



Net interest income after provision for credit losses


136,473



132,731



132,500



133,854



102,566



Noninterest income


35,635



35,844



32,096



33,349



34,264



Noninterest expense


81,052



81,106



76,768



77,650



73,666



Net income before income taxes


91,056



87,469



87,828



89,553



63,164



Income tax expense


16,748



15,575



16,285



16,239



10,897



Net income

$

74,308


$

71,894


$

71,543


$

73,314


$

52,267




















PER COMMON SHARE DATA

















Net income - basic

$

0.52


$

0.50


$

0.50


$

0.51


$

0.37



Net income - diluted


0.52



0.50



0.50



0.51



0.36



Cash dividends declared


0.22



0.22



0.19



0.19



0.19



Book value


12.78



13.93



13.57



13.39



12.78



Tangible book value


10.59



11.75



11.38



11.20



10.59



Market value


31.74



34.60



29.45



29.87



33.65



Shares outstanding - end of period


143,397,258



143,319,824



143,279,030



143,213,102



143,188,051



Average outstanding shares - basic


143,336,014



143,280,452



143,210,755



143,180,215



143,105,224



Average outstanding shares - diluted


143,726,667



143,698,421



143,608,079



143,542,801



143,474,169




















PERFORMANCE RATIOS

















Return on average assets


1.93

%

1.89

%

1.89

%

1.94

%

1.44

%


Return on average equity


15.02



14.70



14.83



15.62



11.85



Return on average tangible equity


17.87



17.49



17.66



18.78



14.44



Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.91



3.90



3.86



3.81



3.80



Efficiency ratio


45.59



45.94



44.98



46.10



44.74





















Nine Months Ended












Sept. 30,











INCOME STATEMENTS


2026



2025












Interest income

$

557,950


$

519,612












Interest expense


147,738



150,092












Net interest income


410,212



369,520












Provision for credit losses


8,508



31,095












Net interest income after provisions for credit losses


401,704



338,425












Noninterest income


103,575



97,366












Noninterest expense


238,926



215,736












Net income before income taxes


266,353



220,055












Income tax expense


48,608



39,785












Net income

$

217,745


$

180,270





























PER COMMON SHARE DATA

















Net income - basic

$

1.52


$

1.26












Net income - diluted


1.51



1.26












Cash dividends declared


0.63



0.56












Book value


12.78



12.78












Tangible book value


10.59



10.59












Market value

$

31.74


$

33.65












Shares outstanding - end of period


143,397,258



143,188,051












Average outstanding shares - basic


143,276,199



143,026,664












Average outstanding shares - diluted


143,741,994



143,422,534





























PERFORMANCE RATIOS

















Return on average assets


1.90

%

1.70

%










Return on average equity


14.85



14.22












Return on average tangible equity


17.68



17.46












Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.89



3.79












Efficiency ratio


45.51



45.33












FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)




Quarter Ended



2026



2025


ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES


Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,


Balance at beginning of period

$

112,433


$

107,918


$

105,536


$

105,958


$

102,792


Loans charged-off


(1,740)



(961)



(1,174)



(3,387)



(22,612)


Loan recoveries


805



1,561



818



2,996



272


Net recoveries (charge-offs)


(935)



600



(356)



(391)



(22,340)


Provision for loan losses


2,394



3,915



2,738



(31)



25,506


Balance at end of period

$

113,892


$

112,433


$

107,918


$

105,536


$

105,958


















ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS
















Balance at beginning of period

$

6,208


$

5,940


$

6,387


$

8,842


$

9,914


Provision for unfunded commitments


(360)



268



(447)



(2,455)



(1,072)


Balance at end of period

$

5,848


$

6,208


$

5,940


$

6,387


$

8,842


















Allowance for loan losses /
















period-end loans held-for-investment


1.33

%


1.35 %

%


1.30

%


1.29

%


1.29

%

Allowance for loan losses /
















nonperforming loans


199.19



174.94



206.16



188.41



187.39


Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans
















(annualized)


0.04



(0.03)



0.02



0.02



1.07



















Quarter Ended



2026



2025


COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT


Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,


Commercial:
















C&I

$

1,164,597


$

1,087,656


$

1,149,931


$

1,116,461


$

1,174,770


Municipal


444,341



419,070



384,473



342,501



347,559


Total Commercial


1,608,938



1,506,726



1,534,404



1,458,962



1,522,329


Agricultural


79,796



81,786



77,583



95,776



88,820


Real Estate:
















Construction & Development


1,089,540



1,191,082



1,169,037



1,157,865



1,214,649


Farm


349,484



344,483



329,151



327,625



322,710


Non-Owner Occupied CRE


919,847



831,929



825,771



832,816



802,675


Owner Occupied CRE


1,161,530



1,144,093



1,132,114



1,120,608



1,119,425


Residential


2,358,106



2,322,000



2,322,097



2,285,830



2,308,708


Total Real Estate


5,878,507



5,833,587



5,778,170



5,724,744



5,768,167


Consumer:
















Auto


817,771



776,433



751,283



732,351



718,501


Non-Auto


153,776



148,399



143,680



146,443



145,808


Total Consumer


971,547



924,832



894,963



878,794



864,309


















Total loans held-for-investment

$

8,538,788


$

8,346,931


$

8,285,120


$

8,158,276


$

8,243,625


















SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION
















Special Mention

$

65,080


$

48,486


$

66,864


$

66,058


$

76,647


Substandard


229,405



234,618



222,895



189,548



176,311


Total classified loans

$

294,485


$

283,104


$

289,759


$

255,606


$

252,958


















NONPERFORMING ASSETS
















Nonaccrual loans

$

57,158


$

63,310


$

52,129


$

55,121


$

56,394


Accruing loans 90 days past due


19



958



218



892



151


Total nonperforming loans


57,177



64,268



52,347



56,013



56,545


Foreclosed assets


3,277



2,770



1,962



479



1,997


Total nonperforming assets

$

60,454


$

67,038


$

54,309


$

56,492


$

58,542


















As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets


0.71

%


0.80

%


0.66

%


0.69

%


0.71

%

As a % of end of period total assets


0.40



0.44



0.35



0.37



0.39



















Quarter Ended



2026



2025


CAPITAL RATIOS


Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,


Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio


20.45

%


20.40

%


20.23

%


19.99

%


19.10

%

Tier 1 capital ratio


20.45



20.40



20.23



19.99



19.10


Total capital ratio


21.66



21.62



21.42



21.17



20.29


Tier 1 leverage ratio


13.12



12.88



12.58



12.55



12.34


Tangible common equity ratio


10.23



11.23



10.81



10.60



10.44


Equity/Assets ratio


12.09



13.05



12.63



12.41



12.33



















Quarter Ended



2026



2025


NONINTEREST INCOME


Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,


Wealth Management fees

$

14,492


$

13,960


$

13,363


$

13,512


$

12,950


Service charges on deposits


6,693



6,263



6,077



6,140



6,447


Debit card fees


5,953



5,584



5,245



5,791



5,333


Credit card fees


721



734



651



678



699


Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans


4,175



4,679



4,277



4,216



4,375


Net gain (loss) on sale of securities


(9)



-



-



-



-


Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets


(2)



(19)



(56)



(12)



(122)


Net gain (loss) on sale of assets


(1)



(374)



-



-



-


SERP Market Adjustment


16



1,397



(287)



(36)



286


Other noninterest income


3,597



3,620



2,826



3,060



4,296


Total noninterest income

$

35,635


$

35,844


$

32,096


$

33,349


$

34,264


















NONINTEREST EXPENSE
















Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding SERP and Profit Sharing

$

44,876


$

44,819


$

43,246


$

42,445


$

40,395


SERP Market Adjustment


16



1,397



(287)



(36)



286


Profit sharing expense


2,917



3,444



3,023



4,819



1,924


Net occupancy expense


3,837



3,728



3,630



3,458



3,545


Equipment expense


2,306



2,169



2,158



2,128



2,395


FDIC insurance premiums


1,709



1,767



1,560



1,695



1,635


Debit card expense


3,029



3,043



3,108



3,265



3,512


Legal, tax and professional fees


4,527



4,159



3,834



3,079



3,332


Audit fees


406



441



455



531



536


Printing, stationery and supplies


490



292



623



528



456


Amortization of intangible assets


42



43



43



86



86


Advertising, meals and public relations


2,050



1,849



1,701



1,923



1,714


Operational and other losses


1,333



801



1,000



1,583



1,957


Software amortization and expense


5,067



5,053



4,594



4,456



4,280


Other noninterest expense


8,447



8,101



8,080



7,690



7,613


Total noninterest expense

$

81,052


$

81,106


$

76,768


$

77,650


$

73,666


















TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

$

3,625


$

3,799


$

3,791


$

3,709


$

3,406



















Nine Months Ended



Sept. 30,



NONINTEREST INCOME


2026



2025



Wealth Management fees

$

41,815


$

38,349



Service charges on deposits


19,033



18,749



Debit card fees


16,782



15,519



Credit card fees


2,106



1,983



Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans


13,131



11,333



Net gain (loss) on sale of securities


(9)



-



Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets


(77)



43



Net gain (loss) on sale of assets


(375)



6



SERP Market Adjustment


1,126



497



Other noninterest income


10,043



10,887



Total noninterest income

$

103,575


$

97,366











NONINTEREST EXPENSE








Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding SERP and Profit Sharing

$

132,941


$

119,175



SERP Market Adjustment


1,126



497



Profit sharing expense


9,384



7,650



Net occupancy expense


11,195



10,865



Equipment expense


6,633



7,194



FDIC insurance premiums


5,036



4,795



Debit card expense


9,180



10,193



Legal, tax and professional fees


12,520



9,541



Audit fees


1,302



1,450



Printing, stationery and supplies


1,405



1,411



Amortization of intangible assets


128



266



Advertising, meals and public relations


5,600



5,047



Operational and other losses


3,134



3,217



Software amortization and expense


14,714



12,032



Other noninterest expense


24,628



22,403



Total noninterest expense

$

238,926


$

215,736











TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

$

11,215


$

9,032



FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)
























Three Months Ended




Three Months Ended


Sept. 30, 2026




June 30, 2026



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /






Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /




Balance



Interest



Rate






Balance



Interest



Rate


Interest-earning assets:






















Federal funds sold

$

6,005


$

60



3.96

%



$

4,642


$

43



3.72

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks


282,340



2,775



3.90






333,359



3,074



3.70


Taxable securities


4,104,496



35,024



3.41






4,091,117



33,666



3.29


Tax-exempt securities


1,568,453



12,950



3.30






1,709,709



14,134



3.31


Loans


8,468,672



141,862



6.65






8,317,815



138,841



6.70


Total interest-earning assets


14,429,966


$

192,671



5.30

%




14,456,642


$

189,758



5.26

%

Noninterest-earning assets


871,586












833,268








Total assets

$

15,301,552











$

15,289,910








Interest-bearing liabilities:






















Deposits

$

9,630,365


$

50,252



2.07

%



$

9,676,860


$

48,697



2.02

%

Repurchase Agreements


57,939



206



1.41






60,403



223



1.48


Borrowings


22,686



81



1.42






28,459



125



1.76


Total interest-bearing liabilities


9,710,990


$

50,539



2.06

%




9,765,722


$

49,045



2.01

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits


3,508,797












3,445,033








Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


118,844












116,944








Shareholders' equity


1,962,921












1,962,211








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

15,301,552











$

15,289,910






























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)




$

142,132



3.91

%






$

140,713



3.90

%
























Three Months Ended




Three Months Ended


Mar. 31, 2026




Dec. 31, 2025



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /






Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /




Balance



Interest



Rate






Balance



Interest



Rate


Interest-earning assets:






















Federal funds sold

$

4,565


$

40



3.55

%



$

6,565


$

62



3.75

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks


461,579



4,209



3.70






434,445



4,284



3.91


Taxable securities


4,076,690



32,283



3.17






3,683,108



29,231



3.17


Tax-exempt securities


1,726,765



14,184



3.29






1,712,261



14,144



3.30


Loans


8,273,995



136,020



6.67






8,241,265



138,857



6.68


Total interest-earning assets


14,543,594


$

186,736



5.21

%




14,077,644


$

186,578



5.26

%

Noninterest-earning assets


821,635












893,739








Total assets

$

15,365,229











$

14,971,383








Interest-bearing liabilities:






















Deposits

$

9,824,362


$

47,851



1.98

%



$

9,476,716


$

51,207



2.14

%

Repurchase Agreements


62,849



229



1.48






56,573



219



1.54


Borrowings


22,155



74



1.35






22,113



75



1.35


Total interest-bearing liabilities


9,909,366


$

48,154



1.97

%




9,555,402


$

51,501



2.14

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits


3,401,092












3,454,171








Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


97,986












99,623








Shareholders' equity


1,956,785












1,862,187








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

15,365,229











$

14,971,383






























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)




$

138,582



3.86

%






$

135,077



3.81

%
























Three Months Ended














Sept. 30, 2025















Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /
















Balance



Interest



Rate














Interest-earning assets:






















Federal funds sold

$

10,711


$

130



4.82

%













Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks


216,739



2,387



4.37














Taxable securities


3,560,347



26,539



2.98














Tax-exempt securities


1,564,767



12,906



3.30














Loans


8,249,113



141,136



6.79














Total interest-earning assets


13,601,677


$

183,098



5.34

%













Noninterest-earning assets


826,660




















Total assets

$

14,428,337




















Interest-bearing liabilities:






















Deposits

$

9,051,463


$

52,010



2.28

%













Repurchase Agreements


50,051



210



1.66














Borrowings


56,198



471



3.33














Total interest-bearing liabilities


9,157,712


$

52,691



2.28

%













Noninterest-bearing deposits


3,419,378




















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


101,268




















Shareholders' equity


1,749,979




















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

14,428,337










































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)




$

130,407



3.80

%



































Nine Months Ended




Nine Months Ended


Sept. 30, 2026




Sept. 30, 2025



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /






Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /




Balance



Interest



Rate






Balance



Interest



Rate


Interest-earning assets:






















Federal funds sold

$

5,076


$

143



3.77

%



$

9,240


$

334



4.83

%

Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks


358,436



10,058



3.75






293,984



9,752



4.44


Taxable securities


4,090,870



100,973



3.29






3,512,304



76,816



2.92


Tax exempt securities


1,667,729



41,268



3.30






1,469,158



33,629



3.05


Loans


8,354,207



416,723



6.67






8,083,638



408,113



6.75


Total interest-earning assets


14,476,318


$

569,165



5.26

%




13,368,324


$

528,644



5.29

%

Noninterest-earning assets


842,359












826,449








Total assets

$

15,318,677











$

14,194,773








Interest-bearing liabilities:






















Deposits

$

9,709,818


$

146,800



2.02

%



$

8,953,017


$

148,291



2.21

%

Repurchase Agreements


60,379



658



1.46






52,801



641



1.62


Borrowings


24,436



280



1.53






52,380



1,160



2.96


Total interest-bearing liabilities


9,794,633


$

147,738



2.02

%




9,058,198


$

150,092



2.22

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits


3,452,035












3,356,999








Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


111,334












85,148








Shareholders' equity


1,960,675












1,694,428








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

15,318,677











$

14,194,773






























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)




$

421,427



3.89

%






$

378,552



3.79

%























SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

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