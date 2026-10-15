First Financial Bankshares, Inc.: First Financial Bankshares Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings

ABILENE, Texas, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings of $74.31 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared to earnings of $52.27 million for the same quarter a year ago and $71.89 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Diluted earnings per share were $0.52 for the third quarter of 2026 compared with $0.36 for the third quarter of 2025 and $0.50 for the linked quarter.
"We are pleased to report another record quarter of net income, largely driven by continued expansion of our net interest margin," said David Bailey, President and CEO. "As we enter the final quarter of the year, we remain focused on disciplined balance sheet growth and prudent risk management. We are also excited to open our new Bee Cave location later this month, establishing our first full-service branch in the Austin market and an important step in our continued expansion across Texas. We appreciate our dedicated team of First Financial bankers whose commitment to our customers and shareholders drives our success every day."
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2026 was $138.51 million compared to $127.00 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $136.91 million for the linked quarter. The net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.91 percent for the third quarter of 2026 compared to 3.80 percent for the third quarter of 2025 and 3.90 percent for the linked quarter. Average interest-earning assets were $14.43 billion for the third quarter of 2026 compared to $13.60 billion for the same quarter a year ago and $14.46 billion for the linked quarter.
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.03 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared to a provision for credit losses of $24.44 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $4.18 million for the linked quarter. The third quarter of 2025 provision was driven by a large loan charged off due to borrower fraud. At September 30, 2026, the allowance for credit losses totaled $113.89 million, or 1.33 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $105.96 million, or 1.29 percent of loans, at September 30, 2025, and $112.43 million, or 1.35 percent of loans, at June 30, 2026. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $5.85 million at September 30, 2026 compared to $8.84 million at September 30, 2025 and $6.21 million at June 30, 2026.
For the third quarter of 2026, the Company recorded net charge offs of $935 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $22.34 million for the third quarter of 2025 and net recoveries of $600 thousand for the linked quarter. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.71 percent at September 30, 2026, compared to 0.71 percent at September 30, 2025 and 0.80 percent at June 30, 2026. Classified loans totaled $294.49 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $252.96 million at September 30, 2025 and $283.10 million at June 30, 2026.
Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2026 was $35.64 million compared to $34.26 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $35.84 million for the linked quarter.
- Wealth Management fee income increased to $14.49 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared to $12.95 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $13.96 million for the linked quarter. Increases are related to new account growth and increased mineral fee income due to oil and gas prices. The market value of assets under management totaled $12.35 billion at September 30, 2026, compared to $12.05 billion at September 30, 2025 and $12.23 billion at June 30, 2026.
- Service charges on deposits increased to $6.69 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared with $6.45 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $6.26 million for the linked quarter. Changes are primarily due to increases in net new accounts.
- Mortgage income decreased to $4.18 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared to $4.38 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $4.68 million for the linked quarter. Mortgage volume and margins were impacted by the spike in long term rates during the third quarter of 2026.
Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2026 totaled $81.05 million compared to $73.67 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $81.11 million for the linked quarter.
- Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs (excluding the supplemental executive retirement plan "SERP" market adjustment) were $47.79 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $42.32 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $48.26 million for the linked quarter. The increase over the same period in 2025 is primarily due to annual merit-based and market-driven pay increases that were effective March 1st in the current year.
- Noninterest expenses, excluding all salary-related costs, increased $2.18 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025 and $1.80 million compared to the linked quarter. Increases from the prior year are due to increases in legal and professional fees, software amortization and expense and advertising and public relations costs offset by decreases in operational and other losses and debit card expenses. Increases from the linked quarter are due to increased operational and other losses and legal and professional fees.
The Company's efficiency ratio was 45.59 percent for the third quarter of 2026 compared to 44.74 percent for the third quarter of 2025 and 45.94 percent for the linked quarter.
As of September 30, 2026, consolidated total assets were $15.16 billion compared to $14.84 billion at September 30, 2025 and $15.31 billion at June 30, 2026. Loans totaled $8.54 billion at September 30, 2026, compared with loans of $8.24 billion at September 30, 2025 and $8.35 billion at June 30, 2026. During the third quarter of 2026, loans grew $191.86 million, or 9.12 percent annualized, when compared to June 30, 2026 balances. Loans have grown $380.51 million, or 6.24 percent annualized, year-to-date. Deposits and repurchase agreements totaled $13.19 billion at September 30, 2026, compared to $12.90 billion at September 30, 2025 and $13.17 billion at June 30, 2026. During the third quarter of 2026, noninterest-bearing deposits grew $67.07 million, or 7.65 percent annualized, when compared to June 30, 2026 balances. Noninterest-bearing deposits have grown $144.77 million, or 5.69 percent annualized, year-to-date.
Shareholders' equity was $1.83 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared to $1.83 billion and $2.00 billion at September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2026, respectively. Shareholders' equity was down compared to the linked quarter primarily due to the increase in the unrealized loss on the securities portfolio of $209.89 million, net of tax. The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $489.55 million at September 30, 2026, compared to unrealized losses of $308.58 million at September 30, 2025 and $279.67 million at June 30, 2026, due to changes in long term market interest rates during the respective periods.
About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.
Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, operates multiple banking regions with 81 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Austin/Bee Cave, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Lumberton, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Wealth Management, with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.
The Company is listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at https://www.ffin.com.
Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," "project," and "goal." Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
As of
2026
2025
ASSETS
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Cash and due from banks
$
178,819
$
284,759
$
264,850
$
249,466
$
237,466
Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks
292,778
286,973
458,203
826,947
401,580
Federal funds sold
2,875
8,650
14,075
1,575
11,750
Investment securities
5,388,083
5,675,957
5,668,792
5,514,113
5,260,813
Loans, held-for-investment
8,538,788
8,346,931
8,285,120
8,158,276
8,243,625
Allowance for credit losses
(113,892)
(112,433)
(107,918)
(105,536)
(105,958)
Net loans, held-for-investment
8,424,896
8,234,498
8,177,202
8,052,740
8,137,667
Loans, held-for-sale
25,521
23,616
22,984
29,992
26,015
Premises and equipment, net
158,822
155,560
150,989
149,985
149,651
Goodwill
313,481
313,481
313,481
313,481
313,481
Other intangible assets
43
86
128
171
257
Other assets
377,549
322,857
316,941
308,006
302,848
Total assets
$
15,162,867
$
15,306,437
$
15,387,645
$
15,446,476
$
14,841,528
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
3,545,829
$
3,478,755
$
3,385,878
$
3,401,057
$
3,446,262
Interest-bearing deposits
9,602,314
9,641,228
9,859,359
9,944,472
9,399,986
Total deposits
13,148,143
13,119,983
13,245,237
13,345,529
12,846,248
Repurchase agreements
43,088
53,656
67,946
62,956
50,646
Borrowings
21,854
21,829
22,306
21,680
21,956
Other liabilities
117,222
114,082
108,305
98,994
92,410
Shareholders' equity
1,832,560
1,996,887
1,943,851
1,917,317
1,830,268
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
15,162,867
$
15,306,437
$
15,387,645
$
15,446,476
$
14,841,528
Quarter Ended
2026
2025
INCOME STATEMENTS
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Interest income
$
189,045
$
185,960
$
182,945
$
182,869
$
179,692
Interest expense
50,538
49,046
48,154
51,501
52,691
Net interest income
138,507
136,914
134,791
131,368
127,001
Provision for credit losses
2,034
4,183
2,291
(2,486)
24,435
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
136,473
132,731
132,500
133,854
102,566
Noninterest income
35,635
35,844
32,096
33,349
34,264
Noninterest expense
81,052
81,106
76,768
77,650
73,666
Net income before income taxes
91,056
87,469
87,828
89,553
63,164
Income tax expense
16,748
15,575
16,285
16,239
10,897
Net income
$
74,308
$
71,894
$
71,543
$
73,314
$
52,267
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Net income - basic
$
0.52
$
0.50
$
0.50
$
0.51
$
0.37
Net income - diluted
0.52
0.50
0.50
0.51
0.36
Cash dividends declared
0.22
0.22
0.19
0.19
0.19
Book value
12.78
13.93
13.57
13.39
12.78
Tangible book value
10.59
11.75
11.38
11.20
10.59
Market value
31.74
34.60
29.45
29.87
33.65
Shares outstanding - end of period
143,397,258
143,319,824
143,279,030
143,213,102
143,188,051
Average outstanding shares - basic
143,336,014
143,280,452
143,210,755
143,180,215
143,105,224
Average outstanding shares - diluted
143,726,667
143,698,421
143,608,079
143,542,801
143,474,169
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.93
%
1.89
%
1.89
%
1.94
%
1.44
%
Return on average equity
15.02
14.70
14.83
15.62
11.85
Return on average tangible equity
17.87
17.49
17.66
18.78
14.44
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.91
3.90
3.86
3.81
3.80
Efficiency ratio
45.59
45.94
44.98
46.10
44.74
Nine Months Ended
Sept. 30,
INCOME STATEMENTS
2026
2025
Interest income
$
557,950
$
519,612
Interest expense
147,738
150,092
Net interest income
410,212
369,520
Provision for credit losses
8,508
31,095
Net interest income after provisions for credit losses
401,704
338,425
Noninterest income
103,575
97,366
Noninterest expense
238,926
215,736
Net income before income taxes
266,353
220,055
Income tax expense
48,608
39,785
Net income
$
217,745
$
180,270
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Net income - basic
$
1.52
$
1.26
Net income - diluted
1.51
1.26
Cash dividends declared
0.63
0.56
Book value
12.78
12.78
Tangible book value
10.59
10.59
Market value
$
31.74
$
33.65
Shares outstanding - end of period
143,397,258
143,188,051
Average outstanding shares - basic
143,276,199
143,026,664
Average outstanding shares - diluted
143,741,994
143,422,534
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.90
%
1.70
%
Return on average equity
14.85
14.22
Return on average tangible equity
17.68
17.46
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.89
3.79
Efficiency ratio
45.51
45.33
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
Quarter Ended
2026
2025
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Balance at beginning of period
$
112,433
$
107,918
$
105,536
$
105,958
$
102,792
Loans charged-off
(1,740)
(961)
(1,174)
(3,387)
(22,612)
Loan recoveries
805
1,561
818
2,996
272
Net recoveries (charge-offs)
(935)
600
(356)
(391)
(22,340)
Provision for loan losses
2,394
3,915
2,738
(31)
25,506
Balance at end of period
$
113,892
$
112,433
$
107,918
$
105,536
$
105,958
ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS
Balance at beginning of period
$
6,208
$
5,940
$
6,387
$
8,842
$
9,914
Provision for unfunded commitments
(360)
268
(447)
(2,455)
(1,072)
Balance at end of period
$
5,848
$
6,208
$
5,940
$
6,387
$
8,842
Allowance for loan losses /
period-end loans held-for-investment
1.33
%
1.35 %
%
1.30
%
1.29
%
1.29
%
Allowance for loan losses /
nonperforming loans
199.19
174.94
206.16
188.41
187.39
Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans
(annualized)
0.04
(0.03)
0.02
0.02
1.07
Quarter Ended
2026
2025
COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Commercial:
C&I
$
1,164,597
$
1,087,656
$
1,149,931
$
1,116,461
$
1,174,770
Municipal
444,341
419,070
384,473
342,501
347,559
Total Commercial
1,608,938
1,506,726
1,534,404
1,458,962
1,522,329
Agricultural
79,796
81,786
77,583
95,776
88,820
Real Estate:
Construction & Development
1,089,540
1,191,082
1,169,037
1,157,865
1,214,649
Farm
349,484
344,483
329,151
327,625
322,710
Non-Owner Occupied CRE
919,847
831,929
825,771
832,816
802,675
Owner Occupied CRE
1,161,530
1,144,093
1,132,114
1,120,608
1,119,425
Residential
2,358,106
2,322,000
2,322,097
2,285,830
2,308,708
Total Real Estate
5,878,507
5,833,587
5,778,170
5,724,744
5,768,167
Consumer:
Auto
817,771
776,433
751,283
732,351
718,501
Non-Auto
153,776
148,399
143,680
146,443
145,808
Total Consumer
971,547
924,832
894,963
878,794
864,309
Total loans held-for-investment
$
8,538,788
$
8,346,931
$
8,285,120
$
8,158,276
$
8,243,625
SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION
Special Mention
$
65,080
$
48,486
$
66,864
$
66,058
$
76,647
Substandard
229,405
234,618
222,895
189,548
176,311
Total classified loans
$
294,485
$
283,104
$
289,759
$
255,606
$
252,958
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
Nonaccrual loans
$
57,158
$
63,310
$
52,129
$
55,121
$
56,394
Accruing loans 90 days past due
19
958
218
892
151
Total nonperforming loans
57,177
64,268
52,347
56,013
56,545
Foreclosed assets
3,277
2,770
1,962
479
1,997
Total nonperforming assets
$
60,454
$
67,038
$
54,309
$
56,492
$
58,542
As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets
0.71
%
0.80
%
0.66
%
0.69
%
0.71
%
As a % of end of period total assets
0.40
0.44
0.35
0.37
0.39
Quarter Ended
2026
2025
CAPITAL RATIOS
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
20.45
%
20.40
%
20.23
%
19.99
%
19.10
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
20.45
20.40
20.23
19.99
19.10
Total capital ratio
21.66
21.62
21.42
21.17
20.29
Tier 1 leverage ratio
13.12
12.88
12.58
12.55
12.34
Tangible common equity ratio
10.23
11.23
10.81
10.60
10.44
Equity/Assets ratio
12.09
13.05
12.63
12.41
12.33
Quarter Ended
2026
2025
NONINTEREST INCOME
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Wealth Management fees
$
14,492
$
13,960
$
13,363
$
13,512
$
12,950
Service charges on deposits
6,693
6,263
6,077
6,140
6,447
Debit card fees
5,953
5,584
5,245
5,791
5,333
Credit card fees
721
734
651
678
699
Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans
4,175
4,679
4,277
4,216
4,375
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities
(9)
-
-
-
-
Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets
(2)
(19)
(56)
(12)
(122)
Net gain (loss) on sale of assets
(1)
(374)
-
-
-
SERP Market Adjustment
16
1,397
(287)
(36)
286
Other noninterest income
3,597
3,620
2,826
3,060
4,296
Total noninterest income
$
35,635
$
35,844
$
32,096
$
33,349
$
34,264
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding SERP and Profit Sharing
$
44,876
$
44,819
$
43,246
$
42,445
$
40,395
SERP Market Adjustment
16
1,397
(287)
(36)
286
Profit sharing expense
2,917
3,444
3,023
4,819
1,924
Net occupancy expense
3,837
3,728
3,630
3,458
3,545
Equipment expense
2,306
2,169
2,158
2,128
2,395
FDIC insurance premiums
1,709
1,767
1,560
1,695
1,635
Debit card expense
3,029
3,043
3,108
3,265
3,512
Legal, tax and professional fees
4,527
4,159
3,834
3,079
3,332
Audit fees
406
441
455
531
536
Printing, stationery and supplies
490
292
623
528
456
Amortization of intangible assets
42
43
43
86
86
Advertising, meals and public relations
2,050
1,849
1,701
1,923
1,714
Operational and other losses
1,333
801
1,000
1,583
1,957
Software amortization and expense
5,067
5,053
4,594
4,456
4,280
Other noninterest expense
8,447
8,101
8,080
7,690
7,613
Total noninterest expense
$
81,052
$
81,106
$
76,768
$
77,650
$
73,666
TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT
$
3,625
$
3,799
$
3,791
$
3,709
$
3,406
Nine Months Ended
Sept. 30,
NONINTEREST INCOME
2026
2025
Wealth Management fees
$
41,815
$
38,349
Service charges on deposits
19,033
18,749
Debit card fees
16,782
15,519
Credit card fees
2,106
1,983
Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans
13,131
11,333
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities
(9)
-
Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets
(77)
43
Net gain (loss) on sale of assets
(375)
6
SERP Market Adjustment
1,126
497
Other noninterest income
10,043
10,887
Total noninterest income
$
103,575
$
97,366
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding SERP and Profit Sharing
$
132,941
$
119,175
SERP Market Adjustment
1,126
497
Profit sharing expense
9,384
7,650
Net occupancy expense
11,195
10,865
Equipment expense
6,633
7,194
FDIC insurance premiums
5,036
4,795
Debit card expense
9,180
10,193
Legal, tax and professional fees
12,520
9,541
Audit fees
1,302
1,450
Printing, stationery and supplies
1,405
1,411
Amortization of intangible assets
128
266
Advertising, meals and public relations
5,600
5,047
Operational and other losses
3,134
3,217
Software amortization and expense
14,714
12,032
Other noninterest expense
24,628
22,403
Total noninterest expense
$
238,926
$
215,736
TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT
$
11,215
$
9,032
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Sept. 30, 2026
June 30, 2026
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
6,005
$
60
3.96
%
$
4,642
$
43
3.72
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks
282,340
2,775
3.90
333,359
3,074
3.70
Taxable securities
4,104,496
35,024
3.41
4,091,117
33,666
3.29
Tax-exempt securities
1,568,453
12,950
3.30
1,709,709
14,134
3.31
Loans
8,468,672
141,862
6.65
8,317,815
138,841
6.70
Total interest-earning assets
14,429,966
$
192,671
5.30
%
14,456,642
$
189,758
5.26
%
Noninterest-earning assets
871,586
833,268
Total assets
$
15,301,552
$
15,289,910
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
9,630,365
$
50,252
2.07
%
$
9,676,860
$
48,697
2.02
%
Repurchase Agreements
57,939
206
1.41
60,403
223
1.48
Borrowings
22,686
81
1.42
28,459
125
1.76
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,710,990
$
50,539
2.06
%
9,765,722
$
49,045
2.01
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,508,797
3,445,033
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
118,844
116,944
Shareholders' equity
1,962,921
1,962,211
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
15,301,552
$
15,289,910
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
142,132
3.91
%
$
140,713
3.90
%
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Mar. 31, 2026
Dec. 31, 2025
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
4,565
$
40
3.55
%
$
6,565
$
62
3.75
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks
461,579
4,209
3.70
434,445
4,284
3.91
Taxable securities
4,076,690
32,283
3.17
3,683,108
29,231
3.17
Tax-exempt securities
1,726,765
14,184
3.29
1,712,261
14,144
3.30
Loans
8,273,995
136,020
6.67
8,241,265
138,857
6.68
Total interest-earning assets
14,543,594
$
186,736
5.21
%
14,077,644
$
186,578
5.26
%
Noninterest-earning assets
821,635
893,739
Total assets
$
15,365,229
$
14,971,383
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
9,824,362
$
47,851
1.98
%
$
9,476,716
$
51,207
2.14
%
Repurchase Agreements
62,849
229
1.48
56,573
219
1.54
Borrowings
22,155
74
1.35
22,113
75
1.35
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,909,366
$
48,154
1.97
%
9,555,402
$
51,501
2.14
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,401,092
3,454,171
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
97,986
99,623
Shareholders' equity
1,956,785
1,862,187
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
15,365,229
$
14,971,383
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
138,582
3.86
%
$
135,077
3.81
%
Three Months Ended
Sept. 30, 2025
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
10,711
$
130
4.82
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks
216,739
2,387
4.37
Taxable securities
3,560,347
26,539
2.98
Tax-exempt securities
1,564,767
12,906
3.30
Loans
8,249,113
141,136
6.79
Total interest-earning assets
13,601,677
$
183,098
5.34
%
Noninterest-earning assets
826,660
Total assets
$
14,428,337
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
9,051,463
$
52,010
2.28
%
Repurchase Agreements
50,051
210
1.66
Borrowings
56,198
471
3.33
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,157,712
$
52,691
2.28
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,419,378
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
101,268
Shareholders' equity
1,749,979
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
14,428,337
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
130,407
3.80
%
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sept. 30, 2026
Sept. 30, 2025
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
5,076
$
143
3.77
%
$
9,240
$
334
4.83
%
Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks
358,436
10,058
3.75
293,984
9,752
4.44
Taxable securities
4,090,870
100,973
3.29
3,512,304
76,816
2.92
Tax exempt securities
1,667,729
41,268
3.30
1,469,158
33,629
3.05
Loans
8,354,207
416,723
6.67
8,083,638
408,113
6.75
Total interest-earning assets
14,476,318
$
569,165
5.26
%
13,368,324
$
528,644
5.29
%
Noninterest-earning assets
842,359
826,449
Total assets
$
15,318,677
$
14,194,773
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
9,709,818
$
146,800
2.02
%
$
8,953,017
$
148,291
2.21
%
Repurchase Agreements
60,379
658
1.46
52,801
641
1.62
Borrowings
24,436
280
1.53
52,380
1,160
2.96
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,794,633
$
147,738
2.02
%
9,058,198
$
150,092
2.22
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,452,035
3,356,999
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
111,334
85,148
Shareholders' equity
1,960,675
1,694,428
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
15,318,677
$
14,194,773
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
421,427
3.89
%
$
378,552
3.79
%
SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.