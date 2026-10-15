Simmons First National Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results

PINE BLUFF, Ark., Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 3Q26 2Q26 3Q25

3Q26 Highlights INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY (in millions)







Comparisons reflect 3Q26 vs 2Q26 unless otherwise noted Net income of $47.1 million and diluted EPS of $0.32 Adjusted net income1 of $79.0 million and adjusted diluted EPS1 of $0.54 ROAA of 0.77% and ROE of 5.37% Adjusted ROAA1 of 1.29%; adjusted ROTCE1 of 15.50% Total revenue of $251.2 million and PPNR1 of $69.1 million Adjusted total revenue1 of $251.2 million and adjusted PPNR1 of $112.3 million Net interest margin up 8 bps to 3.92% Loan yields up 5 bps and cost of deposits down 8 bps to 1.85% Efficiency ratio of 71.59%; adjusted efficiency ratio1 of 53.31% Provision expense exceeded net charge-offs by $14.1 million for the first nine months of 2026 NCO ratio at 27 bps for 3Q26; ACL at 1.37% Total revenue $ 251.2 $ 248.6 $(569.5)

Adjusted total revenue1 251.2 248.6 232.5

Pre-provision net revenue1 (PPNR) 69.1 100.8 (711.6)

Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1 112.3 108.2 92.8

Provision for credit losses 12.2 17.4 12.0

Net income (loss) 47.1 66.7 (562.8)

Adjusted net income1 79.0 72.2 64.9

PER SHARE DATA







Diluted earnings $ 0.32 $ 0.46 $ (4.00)

Adjusted diluted earnings1 0.54 0.50 0.46

Cash dividend declared 0.2150 0.2150 0.2125

BALANCE SHEET (in millions)







Total loans $17,465 $18,062 $17,189

Total deposits 18,616 19,728 19,838

Total assets 24,074 24,777 24,208

Total shareholders' equity 3,350 3,482 3,354

ASSET QUALITY







Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio) 0.27 % 0.20 % 0.25 %

Allowance for credit losses to loans (ACL) 1.37 1.32 1.50

CAPITAL RATIOS







Equity to assets (EA) ratio 13.91 % 14.05 % 13.85 %

Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio1 8.62 8.91 8.53

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio 12.05 11.60 11.54

Total risk-based capital ratio 14.80 14.35 15.07

OTHER RATIOS







Return on average assets (ROAA) 0.77 % 1.09 % (8.96) %

Adjusted ROAA1 1.29 1.17 1.03

Return on average common equity (ROE) 5.37 7.69 (66.29)

Return on average tangible common equity1 (ROTCE) 9.42 13.32 (113.56)

Adjusted ROTCE1 15.50 14.37 13.62

Net interest margin (FTE)2 3.92 3.84 3.50

Efficiency ratio 71.59 58.72 (25.11)

Adjusted efficiency ratio1 53.31 54.26 57.72



Jay Brogdon, Simmons' President and CEO, commented on third quarter 2026 results:

"The third quarter showcased our commitment to delivering sustainable long-term value through focused execution of several strategic initiatives designed to improve profitability and further optimize our balance sheet. We continue to achieve reductions in noninterest expenses as well as back-book loans and deposits with low relationship value. Combined with disciplined loan and deposit pricing, these initiatives drove net interest margin expansion of 8 basis points to 3.92%, and drove meaningful improvements in our adjusted ROAA and adjusted ROTCE performance.

Credit quality metrics remained relatively stable during the quarter, as we actively manage legacy credits and pursue early identification of potential problems. We continue strengthening reserves to buffer our already strong capital levels.

As we look to the fourth quarter and beyond, we will remain relentless in our commitment to the principles of generating sound and profitable growth. By simplifying and focusing our business, we have gained efficiencies that will more than fund ongoing investments that support high-value organic growth. We plan to further outline our strategic objectives and future financial targets at our upcoming Investor Day in December."

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) today reported net income of $47.1 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to net income of $66.7 million for the second quarter of 2026 and a net loss of $562.8 million in the third quarter of 2025. Diluted earnings per share were $0.32 for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $0.46 for the second quarter of 2026 and $(4.00) for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted earnings1 for the third quarter of 2026 were $79.0 million, compared to $72.2 million for the second quarter of 2026 and $64.9 million for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 for the third quarter of 2026 were $0.54, compared to $0.50 for the second quarter of 2026 and $0.46 for the third quarter of 2025.

For the third quarter of 2026, return on average assets was 0.77 percent and return on average common equity was 5.37 percent. Adjusted return on average assets1 was 1.29 percent and adjusted return on average tangible common equity1 was 15.50 percent.

The table below summarizes the impact of certain items, consisting primarily of branch/real estate rightsizing costs, severance/early retirement program costs, certain professional services, accelerated prepaid expenses, loss on sale of securities and loss on early extinguishment of debt. These items are also described in further detail in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables contained in this press release.

Impact of Certain Items on Earnings and Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$ in millions, except per share data

3Q26 2Q26 3Q25 Net income (loss)

$ 47.1 $ 66.7 $(562.8)









Branch/real estate rightsizing costs, net

14.2 6.1 2.0 Severance/early retirement program costs

6.0 1.3 0.3 Certain professional services

17.1 - - Accelerated prepaid expenses

5.9 - - Loss on sale of securities

- - 801.5 Loss on early extinguishment of debt

- - 0.6 Total pre-tax impact

43.2 7.4 804.4 Tax effect

(11.3) (1.9) (176.7) Total impact on earnings

31.9 5.5 627.7 Adjusted earnings1, 3

$ 79.0 $ 72.2 $ 64.9









Diluted EPS

$ 0.32 $ 0.46 $(4.00)









Branch/real estate rightsizing costs, net

0.10 0.04 0.01 Severance/early retirement program costs

0.04 0.01 - Certain professional services

0.12 - - Accelerated prepaid expenses

0.04 - - Loss on sale of securities

- - 5.70 Loss on early extinguishment of debt

- - - Total pre-tax impact

0.30 0.05 5.71 Tax effect

(0.08) (0.01) (1.25) Total impact on earnings

0.22 0.04 4.46 Adjusted Diluted EPS1

$ 0.54 $ 0.50 $ 0.46

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2026 totaled $204.0 million, up $3.3 million, or 7 percent annualized, compared to $200.6 million for the second quarter of 2026 and up $17.3 million, or 9 percent, compared to $186.7 million for the third quarter of 2025. The increase in net interest income on a linked quarter basis was due to a $1.4 million increase in interest income, coupled with a $2.0 million decrease in interest expense. These changes were primarily driven by loan yields increasing as lower fixed rate loan back book repriced higher, continued optimization of funding costs, including lower customer deposit costs and utilization of FHLB advances as an alternative to higher rate brokered deposits, and one extra day in the quarter. The increase in net interest income on a year-over-year basis was primarily due to a full quarter impact of balance sheet repositioning completed in the third quarter of 2025, along with the previously mentioned lower fixed rate loan back book repricing and optimization of funding cost.

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2026 on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis2 was 3.92 percent, up 8 basis points compared to 3.84 percent for the second quarter of 2026 and up 42 basis points compared to 3.50 percent for the third quarter of 2025. The increase in net interest margin on a linked quarter basis reflected an increase in loan yields, coupled with the deleveraging of the balance sheet driven by the run-off of certain lower yielding, low relationship credits and a corresponding reduction of higher cost funding. The increase in the net interest margin on a year-over-year basis primarily reflected the full impact of the balance sheet repositioning that was completed during the third quarter of 2025 and previously mentioned optimization of loan yields and funding cost.

Select Yield/Rates 3Q26 2Q26 1Q26 4Q25 3Q25 Loan yield (FTE)2 6.20 % 6.15 % 6.16 % 6.23 % 6.31 % Investment securities yield (FTE)2 4.33 4.26 4.25 4.30 4.01 Cost of interest bearing deposits 2.39 2.46 2.47 2.62 2.86 Cost of deposits 1.85 1.93 1.96 2.04 2.25 Net interest spread (FTE)2 3.35 3.26 3.27 3.18 2.86 Net interest margin (FTE)2 3.92 3.84 3.84 3.81 3.50

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2026 was $47.2 million, compared to $47.9 million in the second quarter of 2026 and $(756.2) million in the third quarter of 2025. Included in noninterest income in the third quarter of 2025 was a loss on the sale of securities totaling $801.5 million in connection with the balance sheet repositioning. Adjusted noninterest income1 for the third quarter of 2025 was $45.9 million. The decrease in noninterest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a decrease in swap fee income and a higher positive valuation adjustment on Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) investments in the second quarter of 2026, both of which are included in "other income" in the table below. These decreases more than offset a $1.3 million increase in service charges on deposit accounts and a $1.2 million increase in wealth management services.

Noninterest Income $ in millions 3Q26 2Q26 1Q26 4Q25 3Q25 Service charges on deposit accounts $ 13.6 $ 12.3 $ 12.7 $ 12.7 $ 13.0 Wealth management services 11.4 10.2 10.5 10.3 10.0 Debit and credit card services 8.7 9.0 8.5 8.7 8.5 Mortgage lending income 1.7 2.0 1.9 2.2 2.3 Other service charges and fees 1.5 1.6 1.6 1.5 1.5 Bank owned life insurance 4.2 4.2 4.2 3.9 3.9 Gain (loss) on sale of securities - - - - (801.5) Other income 6.0 8.6 4.8 12.4 6.1 Total noninterest income $ 47.2 $ 47.9 $ 44.2 $ 51.7 $(756.2)











Adjusted noninterest income1 $ 47.2 $ 47.9 $ 44.2 $ 51.7 $ 45.9

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2026 was $182.0 million, compared to $147.7 million in the second quarter of 2026 and $142.0 million in the third quarter of 2025. Included in noninterest expense are certain items consisting of branch/real estate rightsizing costs, severance/early retirement program costs, certain professional services, accelerated prepaid expenses and loss on early extinguishment of debt. Collectively, these items totaled $43.1 million in the third quarter of 2026, $7.4 million in the second quarter of 2026 and $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2025. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" table below) adjusted noninterest expense1 was $138.9 million in the third quarter of 2026, $140.3 million in the second quarter of 2026 and $139.7 million in the third quarter of 2025. The efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2026 was 71.59 percent, compared to 58.72 percent for the second quarter of 2026 and (25.11) percent for the third quarter of 2025. The adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 53.31 percent for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 54.26 percent for the second quarter of 2026 and 57.72 percent for the third quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Expense $ in millions 3Q26 2Q26 1Q26 4Q25 3Q25 Salaries and employee benefits $ 78.1 $ 75.6 $ 75.9 $ 72.9 $ 76.2 Occupancy expense, net 11.7 14.7 12.2 11.6 12.1 Furniture and equipment 5.4 5.7 5.4 5.3 5.3 Deposit insurance 4.5 4.5 2.3 4.7 5.2 Other real estate and foreclosure expense 0.2 0.7 0.3 0.4 0.2 Other operating expenses 82.1 46.6 44.5 44.8 43.0 Total noninterest expense $182.0 $147.7 $140.7 $139.9 $142.0











Adjusted salaries and employee benefits1 $ 72.1 $ 74.3 $ 75.6 $ 72.9 $ 75.9 Adjusted other operating expenses1 45.0 44.2 43.1 44.0 41.5 Adjusted noninterest expense1 138.9 140.3 140.6 138.6 139.7 Efficiency ratio 71.59 % 58.72 % 57.56 % 55.52 % (25.11) % Adjusted efficiency ratio1 53.31 54.26 56.16 53.64 57.72 Full-time equivalent employees 2,712 2,909 2,913 2,917 2,883 Number of financial centers 220 220 221 222 223

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments

Total loans at the end of the third quarter of 2026 were $17.5 billion, compared to $18.1 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2026 and $17.2 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2025. The decrease in total loans on a linked quarter basis reflected higher levels of paydowns, early payoffs, and continued focus on profitability and relationship banking as we deleveraged the balance sheet through the run-off of certain lower yielding, low relationship credits. Unfunded commitments at the end of the third quarter of 2026 were $4.4 billion, relatively unchanged from second quarter 2026 levels and up from $4.0 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2025. The commercial loan pipeline totaled $1.3 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2026, and ready-to-close commercial loans totaled $455 million with a weighted average rate of 6.78 percent.

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments $ in millions 3Q26 2Q26 1Q26 4Q25 3Q25 Total loans $17,465 $18,062 $17,933 $17,492 $17,189 Unfunded loan commitments 4,356 4,384 4,068 3,871 3,955

Deposits and Other Borrowings

Total deposits at the end of the third quarter of 2026 were $18.6 billion, compared to $19.7 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2026 and $19.8 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2025. Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $4.3 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2026, compared to $4.4 billion at the end of both the second quarter of 2026 and the third quarter of 2025. Interest bearing deposits at the end of the third quarter of 2026 totaled $14.3 billion, compared to $15.4 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2026 and $15.5 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2025. The decrease in interest bearing deposits on a linked quarter basis reflected balance sheet deleveraging of higher rate deposits, seasonal decreases in public fund deposits and a reduction in the utilization of brokered deposits given pricing relative to FHLB advances. The decrease in total deposits on a year-over-year basis primarily reflected a decrease in time deposits, coupled with a decrease in brokered deposits.

Other borrowings at the end of the third quarter of 2026 were $1.4 billion, compared to $941.3 million at the end of the second quarter of 2026 and $18.8 million at the end of the third quarter of 2025. The increase in other borrowings on a linked quarter and year-over-year basis reflected increased utilization of short-term FHLB advances given favorable pricing.

Deposits $ in millions 3Q26 2Q26 1Q26 4Q25 3Q25 Noninterest bearing deposits $ 4,286 $ 4,350 $ 4,290 $ 4,330 $ 4,377 Interest bearing transaction accounts 10,288 10,332 10,667 10,453 10,289 Time deposits 3,107 3,233 3,334 3,508 3,331 Brokered deposits 935 1,813 1,912 1,893 1,841 Total deposits $18,616 $19,728 $20,203 $20,184 $19,838











Noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits 23 % 22 % 21 % 21 % 22 % Total loans to total deposits 94 92 89 87 87

Asset Quality

Provision for credit losses on loans totaled $12.2 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $17.4 million in the second quarter of 2026 and $15.2 million in the third quarter of 2025. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the third quarter of 2026 were 27 basis points, compared to 20 basis points in the second quarter of 2026 and 25 basis points in the third quarter of 2025. The allowance for credit losses on loans at the end of the third quarter of 2026 was $238.5 million, compared to $238.2 million at the end of the second quarter of 2026 and $258.0 million at the end of the third quarter of 2025. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans at the end of the third quarter of 2026 was 1.37 percent, compared to 1.32 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2026 and 1.50 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2025.

Loans past due 30-89 days as a percentage of total loans were 30 basis points at the end of the third quarter of 2026, compared to 29 basis points at the end of the second quarter of 2026 and 11 basis points at the end of the third quarter of 2025. Total nonperforming loans at the end of the third quarter of 2026 totaled $179.9 million, compared to $166.1 million at the end of the second quarter of 2026 and $153.9 million at the end of the third quarter of 2025. The increase in nonperforming loans on a linked quarter basis reflected normal credit migration. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the third quarter of 2026 at 133 percent, compared to 143 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2026 and 168 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2025. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 78 basis points at the end of the third quarter of 2026, compared to 72 basis points at the end of the second quarter of 2026 and 66 basis points at the end of the third quarter of 2025.

Asset Quality $ in millions 3Q26 2Q26 1Q26 4Q25 3Q25 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.37 % 1.32 % 1.28 % 1.28 % 1.50 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 133 143 162 199 168 Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.03 0.92 0.79 0.64 0.90 Net charge-off ratio (annualized) 0.27 0.20 0.21 1.12 0.25 Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized) 0.23 0.21 0.21 0.47 0.24 Loans past due 30-89 days to total loans 0.30 0.29 0.51 0.27 0.11











Total nonperforming loans $179.9 $166.1 $141.9 $112.7 $153.9 Total other nonperforming assets 7.1 11.1 12.6 12.4 6.8 Total nonperforming assets $187.0 $177.2 $154.5 $125.1 $160.7











Reserve for unfunded commitments $25.6 $25.6 $25.6 $25.6 $25.6

Capital

Total stockholders' equity at the end of the third quarter of 2026 was $3.3 billion, compared to $3.5 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2026 and $3.4 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2025. Book value per share at the end of the third quarter of 2026 was $23.18, compared to $24.11 at the end of the second quarter of 2026 and unchanged from the third quarter of 2025. Tangible book value per share1 at the end of the third quarter of 2026 was $13.52, compared to $14.42 at the end of the second quarter of 2026 and $13.45 at the end of the third quarter of 2025. The decrease in book value per share and tangible book value per share on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss reflecting higher long-term interest rates, offset in part, by an increase in undivided profits.

Total stockholders' equity as a percentage of total assets at the end of the third quarter of 2026 was 13.9 percent, compared to 14.1 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2026 and unchanged from the level at the end of the third quarter of 2025. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets1 was 8.6 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2026, compared to 8.9 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2026 and 8.5 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2025. Both Simmons and its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, continue to maintain regulatory capital ratios significantly above "well-capitalized" regulatory guidelines.

Select Capital Ratios 3Q26 2Q26 1Q26 4Q25 3Q25 Stockholders' equity to total assets 13.9 % 14.1 % 13.9 % 13.9 % 13.9 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 8.6 8.9 8.7 8.7 8.5 Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio 12.1 11.6 11.6 11.6 11.5 Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.4 10.2 10.1 10.1 9.6 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.1 11.6 11.6 11.6 11.5 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.8 14.4 14.4 14.4 15.1

Share Repurchase Program

During the third quarter of 2026, Simmons did not repurchase shares under its stock repurchase program that was authorized in January 2026 (2026 Program). Remaining authorization under the 2026 Program as of September 30, 2026, was approximately $161 million. The timing, pricing and amount of any repurchases under the 2026 Program will be determined by Simmons' management at its discretion based on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, market conditions, trading volume and market price of Simmons' common stock, Simmons' capital needs, Simmons' working capital and investment requirements, other corporate considerations, economic conditions, and legal requirements. The 2026 Program does not obligate Simmons to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued or suspended at any time without prior notice.

_____________________________________________________________________________________ (1) Non-GAAP measurement. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below (2) FTE - fully taxable equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 26.135% (3) In this press release, "Adjusted Earnings" may also be referred to as "Adjusted Net Income"

Conference Call

Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, October 16, 2026. Interested parties can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-844-481-2779 (North America only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 10212015. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on Simmons' website at simmonsbank.com for at least 60 days following the date of the call.

Simmons First National Corporation

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 117 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates 220 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. Recently, Simmons Bank was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2026, by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-State Companies 2026 and by American Banker as one of the Top Performing Banks 2026 with $10 billion to $50 billion of assets. In 2025, Simmons Bank was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces 2025 in Arkansas and one of America's Best Regional Banks 2025, and by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X or by visiting our newsroom.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from net income (including on a per share diluted basis), pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, net charge-offs, income available to common shareholders, noninterest income, and noninterest expense certain income and expense items attributable to, for example, branch/real estate rightsizing costs, severance/early retirement program costs, certain professional services, accelerated prepaid expenses, loss on sale of securities and loss on early extinguishment of debt.

In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of the impact of deposits and/or loans acquired through acquisitions, mortgage warehouse loans, and/or energy loans, or gains and/or losses on the sale of securities. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they, among other things, present the results of the Company's ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company's ongoing business, as well as normalize for tax effects and certain other effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's ongoing businesses, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of the Company's ongoing businesses as related to prior financial periods. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Brogdon's quote, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believe," "budget," "expect," "foresee," "anticipate," "intend," "indicate," "target," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continue," "contemplate," "positions," "prospects," "predict," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might" or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons' future growth, business strategies, lending capacity and lending activity, loan demand, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, dividends, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, digital banking initiatives, the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, future economic conditions and interest rates, and the adequacy of reserve levels for loans. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, changes in credit quality, changes in interest rates and related governmental policies, the effects of a government shutdown, changes in loan demand, changes in deposit flows, changes in real estate values, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, changes in the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons' common stock specifically, changes in information technology affecting the financial industry, and changes in customer behaviors, including consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; changes in tariff policies; general economic and market conditions; changes in governmental administrations; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts (including the ongoing military conflicts in Iran and the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine) or other major events, or the prospect of these events; the soundness of other financial institutions and any indirect exposure related to the closings of other financial institutions and their impact on the broader market through other customers, suppliers and partners, or that the conditions which resulted in the liquidity concerns experienced by closed financial institutions may also adversely impact, directly or indirectly, other financial institutions and market participants with which the Company has commercial or deposit relationships; increased inflation; the loss of key employees; increased competition in the markets in which the Company operates and from non-bank financial institutions; increased unemployment; labor shortages; claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions; changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses); fraud that results in material losses or that the Company has not discovered yet that may result in material losses; the Company's ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions and to fully realize cost savings and other benefits associated with acquisitions; increased delinquency and foreclosure rates on commercial real estate loans; significant increases in nonaccrual loan balances; cyber or other information technology threats, attacks or events; emerging issues related to the development and use of artificial intelligence that could give rise to legal or regulatory action or increase cybersecurity threats; reliance on third parties for key services; government legislation; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. In addition, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors (Board) of Simmons will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters, and the timing, payment, and amount of future dividends (if any) is subject to, among other things, the discretion of the Board and may differ significantly from past dividends. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company's Form 10-Qs for the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2026, and other reports that the Company has filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), all of which are available from the SEC on its website, www.sec.gov.

Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets

















For the Quarters Ended Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2026

2026

2026

2025

2025 ($ in thousands)

















ASSETS

















Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks $ 415,752

$ 377,602

$ 342,603

$ 380,439

$ 377,604 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 343,870

211,882

205,880

331,474

266,013 Cash and cash equivalents 759,622

589,484

548,483

711,913

643,617 Interest bearing balances due from banks - time -

100

100

100

100 Investment securities - held-to-maturity -

-

-

-

- Investment securities - available-for-sale 2,743,458

3,077,181

3,152,286

3,266,221

3,319,277 Mortgage loans held for sale 12,916

16,450

14,311

17,438

15,507 Assets held in trading accounts 6,874

14,541

14,543

11,685

12,695 Loans:

















Loans 17,464,682

18,062,369

17,932,883

17,492,179

17,188,817 Allowance for credit losses on loans (238,520)

(238,227)

(229,908)

(224,377)

(258,006) Net loans 17,226,162

17,824,142

17,702,975

17,267,802

16,930,811 Premises and equipment 542,159

552,435

557,873

561,220

568,343 Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 7,133

11,080

12,475

12,009

6,386 Interest receivable 110,004

103,016

101,557

104,062

104,383 Bank owned life insurance 548,119

545,252

542,486

540,001

539,372 Goodwill 1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799 Other intangible assets 75,132

78,228

81,325

84,423

87,520 Other assets 722,103

644,108

643,570

643,204

659,352 Total assets $ 24,074,481

$ 24,776,816

$ 24,692,783

$ 24,540,877

$ 24,208,162



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Deposits:

















Noninterest bearing transaction accounts $ 4,285,910

$ 4,350,474

$ 4,289,697

$ 4,330,211

$ 4,377,232 Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits 11,005,547

11,133,265

11,311,979

11,141,169

10,932,914 Time deposits 3,324,686

4,244,371

4,601,107

4,712,658

4,527,587 Total deposits 18,616,143

19,728,110

20,202,783

20,184,038

19,837,733 Federal funds purchased and securities sold

















under agreements to repurchase 99,444

46,216

8,708

21,383

22,348 Other borrowings 1,365,751

941,256

446,756

302,253

18,832 Subordinated notes and debentures 301,884

312,028

315,700

317,714

648,976 Accrued interest and other liabilities 341,455

267,347

281,102

296,249

326,310 Total liabilities 20,724,677

21,294,957

21,255,049

21,121,637

20,854,199



















Stockholders' equity:

















Common stock 1,445

1,444

1,451

1,448

1,447 Surplus 2,839,951

2,837,845

2,848,952

2,846,581

2,848,977 Undivided profits 953,349

937,307

901,696

864,341

817,022 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (444,941)

(294,737)

(314,365)

(293,130)

(313,483) Total stockholders' equity 3,349,804

3,481,859

3,437,734

3,419,240

3,353,963 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 24,074,481

$ 24,776,816

$ 24,692,783

$ 24,540,877

$ 24,208,162

Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date

















For the Quarters Ended Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2026

2026

2026

2025

2025 ($ in thousands, except per share data)

















INTEREST INCOME

















Loans (including fees) $ 275,903

$ 274,271

$ 267,287

$ 270,868

$ 269,210 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 2,541

2,058

2,320

2,485

6,421 Investment securities 30,239

31,013

31,882

33,833

37,464 Mortgage loans held for sale 236

202

203

227

229 Assets held in trading accounts 124

136

122

118

99 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 309,043

307,680

301,814

307,531

313,423 INTEREST EXPENSE

















Time deposits 31,154

36,996

39,949

41,989

49,064 Other deposits 58,295

58,536

57,653

60,516

67,546 Federal funds purchased and securities

















sold under agreements to repurchase 141

426

36

57

72 Other borrowings 10,220

5,873

1,746

2,138

2,957 Subordinated notes and debentures 5,257

5,222

5,262

5,535

7,123 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 105,067

107,053

104,646

110,235

126,762 NET INTEREST INCOME 203,976

200,627

197,168

197,296

186,661 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

















Provision for credit losses on loans 12,167

17,434

14,622

15,116

15,180 Provision for credit losses on investment securities - HTM -

-

-

-

(3,214) TOTAL PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 12,167

17,434

14,622

15,116

11,966 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION

















FOR CREDIT LOSSES 191,809

183,193

182,546

182,180

174,695 NONINTEREST INCOME

















Service charges on deposit accounts 13,609

12,329

12,656

12,669

13,045 Debit and credit card fees 8,735

9,008

8,503

8,660

8,478 Wealth management fees 11,440

10,240

10,533

10,337

9,965 Mortgage lending income 1,668

1,994

1,854

2,232

2,259 Bank owned life insurance income 4,218

4,218

4,218

3,942

3,943 Other service charges and fees (includes insurance income) 1,509

1,551

1,606

1,503

1,474 Gain (loss) on sale of securities -

-

-

-

(801,492) Other income 6,012

8,599

4,827

12,365

6,141 TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME 47,191

47,939

44,197

51,708

(756,187) NONINTEREST EXPENSE

















Salaries and employee benefits 78,077

75,590

75,885

72,924

76,249 Occupancy expense, net 11,708

14,715

12,218

11,636

12,106 Furniture and equipment expense 5,382

5,739

5,423

5,304

5,275 Other real estate and foreclosure expense 230

695

315

432

200 Deposit insurance 4,519

4,450

2,295

4,736

5,175 Other operating expenses 82,119

46,550

44,537

44,830

43,027 TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 182,035

147,739

140,673

139,862

142,032 NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 56,965

83,393

86,070

94,026

(723,524) Provision for income taxes 9,852

16,702

17,526

15,948

(160,732) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 47,113

$ 66,691

$ 68,544

$ 78,078

$ (562,792) BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.33

$ 0.46

$ 0.47

$ 0.54

$ (4.01) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.32

$ 0.46

$ 0.47

$ 0.54

$ (4.00)

Simmons First National Corporation













SFNC Consolidated Risk-Based Capital

















For the Quarters Ended Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2026

2026

2026

2025

2025 ($ in thousands)

















Tier 1 capital

















Stockholders' equity $ 3,349,804

$ 3,481,859

$ 3,437,734

$ 3,419,240

$ 3,353,963 Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax (1,364,874)

(1,367,717)

(1,370,562)

(1,374,839)

(1,376,255) Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities 444,941

294,737

314,365

293,130

313,483 Total Tier 1 capital 2,429,871

2,408,879

2,381,537

2,337,531

2,291,191



















Tier 2 capital

















Subordinated notes and debentures 301,884

312,028

315,700

317,714

648,976 Subordinated debt phase out -

-

-

-

(198,000) Qualifying allowance for loan losses and

















reserve for unfunded commitments 252,179

259,618

255,537

250,006

248,710 Total Tier 2 capital 554,063

571,646

571,237

567,720

699,686 Total risk-based capital $ 2,983,934

$ 2,980,525

$ 2,952,774

$ 2,905,251

$ 2,990,877



















Risk weighted assets $ 20,162,327

$ 20,765,212

$ 20,565,445

$ 20,106,493

$ 19,861,879



















Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio $ 23,337,099

$ 23,617,439

$ 23,487,513

$ 23,224,638

$ 23,963,356



















Ratios at end of quarter

















Equity to assets 13.91 %

14.05 %

13.92 %

13.93 %

13.85 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.62 %

8.91 %

8.74 %

8.71 %

8.53 % Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1) 12.05 %

11.60 %

11.58 %

11.63 %

11.54 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.41 %

10.20 %

10.14 %

10.06 %

9.56 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.05 %

11.60 %

11.58 %

11.63 %

11.54 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.80 %

14.35 %

14.36 %

14.45 %

15.07 %



(1) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Simmons First National Corporation













SFNC Consolidated Investment Securities

















For the Quarters Ended Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2026

2026

2026

2025

2025 ($ in thousands)

















Investment Securities - End of Period

















Held-to-Maturity

















U.S. Government agencies $ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - Mortgage-backed securities -

-

-

-

- State and political subdivisions -

-

-

-

- Other securities -

-

-

-

- Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses) -

-

-

-

- Available-for-Sale

















U.S. Treasury $ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - U.S. Government agencies 17,708

44,425

46,329

47,172

48,355 Mortgage-backed securities 1,893,901

2,061,760

2,128,732

2,201,958

2,249,593 State and political subdivisions 751,322

865,467

838,880

859,071

845,371 Other securities 80,527

105,529

138,345

158,020

175,958 Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses) 2,743,458

3,077,181

3,152,286

3,266,221

3,319,277 Total investment securities (net of credit losses) $ 2,743,458

$ 3,077,181

$ 3,152,286

$ 3,266,221

$ 3,319,277 Fair value - HTM investment securities $ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

Simmons First National Corporation













SFNC Consolidated Loans

















For the Quarters Ended Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2026

2026

2026

2025

2025 ($ in thousands)

















Loan Portfolio - End of Period

















Consumer:

















Credit cards $ 167,388

$ 174,148

$ 172,610

$ 175,760

$ 173,020 Other consumer 86,552

99,117

96,387

115,472

112,335 Total consumer 253,940

273,265

268,997

291,232

285,355 Real Estate:

















Construction 2,475,768

2,577,630

2,621,859

2,873,807

2,874,823 Single-family residential 2,505,437

2,564,282

2,566,162

2,607,450

2,617,849 Other commercial real estate 8,715,947

8,828,771

8,764,648

8,289,968

7,875,649 Total real estate 13,697,152

13,970,683

13,952,669

13,771,225

13,368,321 Commercial:

















Commercial 2,340,957

2,516,607

2,521,440

2,382,339

2,397,388 Agricultural 447,255

426,522

333,508

306,300

353,181 Total commercial 2,788,212

2,943,129

2,854,948

2,688,639

2,750,569 Other 725,378

875,292

856,269

741,083

784,572 Total loans $ 17,464,682

$ 18,062,369

$ 17,932,883

$ 17,492,179

$ 17,188,817

Simmons First National Corporation













SFNC Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality

















For the Quarters Ended Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2026

2026

2026

2025

2025 ($ in thousands)

















Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

















Beginning balance $ 238,227

$ 229,908

$ 224,377

$ 258,006

$ 253,537



















Loans charged off:

















Credit cards 1,523

1,368

1,677

1,346

1,862 Other consumer 328

350

590

550

600 Real estate 8,535

5,465

6,629

25,850

1,350 Commercial 2,663

3,520

1,666

22,004

8,079 Total loans charged off 13,049

10,703

10,562

49,750

11,891



















Recoveries of loans previously charged off:

















Credit cards 326

244

468

347

257 Other consumer 241

381

301

163

303 Real estate 165

151

449

105

115 Commercial 443

812

253

390

505 Total recoveries 1,175

1,588

1,471

1,005

1,180 Net loans charged off 11,874

9,115

9,091

48,745

10,711 Provision for credit losses on loans 12,167

17,434

14,622

15,116

15,180 Balance, end of quarter $ 238,520

$ 238,227

$ 229,908

$ 224,377

$ 258,006



















Nonperforming assets

















Nonperforming loans:

















Nonaccrual loans $ 179,397

$ 165,295

$ 141,233

$ 111,791

$ 153,516 Loans past due 90 days or more 488

753

647

948

423 Total nonperforming loans 179,885

166,048

141,880

112,739

153,939 Other nonperforming assets:

















Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 7,133

11,080

12,475

12,009

6,386 Other nonperforming assets 12

60

181

323

392 Total other nonperforming assets 7,145

11,140

12,656

12,332

6,778 Total nonperforming assets $ 187,030

$ 177,188

$ 154,536

$ 125,071

$ 160,717



















Loans past due 30-89 days (excluding nonaccrual) $ 51,871

$ 52,308

$ 91,245

$ 47,016

$ 19,207



















Ratios

















Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.37 %

1.32 %

1.28 %

1.28 %

1.50 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 133 %

143 %

162 %

199 %

168 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.03 %

0.92 %

0.79 %

0.64 %

0.90 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.78 %

0.72 %

0.63 %

0.51 %

0.66 % Annualized net charge offs to average loans (QTD) 0.27 %

0.20 %

0.21 %

1.12 %

0.25 % Annualized net charge offs to average loans (YTD) 0.23 %

0.21 %

0.21 %

0.47 %

0.24 % Annualized net credit card charge offs to

















average credit card loans (QTD) 2.75 %

2.57 %

2.81 %

2.23 %

3.64 % Loans past due 30-89 days to total loans 0.30 %

0.29 %

0.51 %

0.27 %

0.11 %

Simmons First National Corporation





























SFNC Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis



















For the Quarters Ended

































(Unaudited)



































Three Months Ended

Sep 2026

Three Months Ended

Jun 2026

Three Months Ended

Sep 2025 ($ in thousands) Average

Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate ASSETS

































Earning assets:

































Interest bearing balances due from banks

































and federal funds sold $ 246,779

$ 2,541

4.09 %

$ 199,704

$ 2,058

4.13 %

$ 566,344

$ 6,421

4.50 % Investment securities - taxable 2,163,583

24,728

4.53 %

2,301,053

25,472

4.44 %

2,751,493

29,183

4.21 % Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE) 787,115

7,461

3.76 %

802,448

7,502

3.75 %

1,242,936

11,210

3.58 % Mortgage loans held for sale 15,665

236

5.98 %

13,556

202

5.98 %

13,776

229

6.60 % Assets held in trading accounts 12,499

124

3.94 %

14,731

136

3.70 %

11,305

99

3.47 % Loans - including fees (FTE) 17,735,235

277,069

6.20 %

17,956,572

275,339

6.15 %

16,976,231

270,092

6.31 % Total interest earning assets (FTE) 20,960,876

312,159

5.91 %

21,288,064

310,709

5.85 %

21,562,085

317,234

5.84 % Non-earning assets 3,371,350









3,349,957









3,352,837







Total assets $ 24,332,226









$ 24,638,021









$ 24,914,922











































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY































Interest bearing liabilities:

































Interest bearing transaction and

































savings accounts $ 11,104,164

$ 58,295

2.08 %

$ 11,192,627

$ 58,536

2.10 %

$ 11,043,132

$ 67,546

2.43 % Time deposits 3,764,350

31,154

3.28 %

4,406,355

36,996

3.37 %

5,116,070

49,064

3.80 % Total interest bearing deposits 14,868,514

89,449

2.39 %

15,598,982

95,532

2.46 %

16,159,202

116,610

2.86 % Federal funds purchased and securities

































sold under agreement to repurchase 22,142

141

2.53 %

57,758

426

2.96 %

23,306

72

1.23 % Other borrowings 1,083,796

10,220

3.74 %

635,693

5,873

3.71 %

268,278

2,957

4.37 % Subordinated notes and debentures 309,678

5,257

6.73 %

314,108

5,222

6.67 %

407,922

7,123

6.93 % Total interest bearing liabilities 16,284,130

105,067

2.56 %

16,606,541

107,053

2.59 %

16,858,708

126,762

2.98 % Noninterest bearing liabilities:

































Noninterest bearing deposits 4,262,855









4,272,088









4,369,941







Other liabilities 307,051









280,861









317,965







Total liabilities 20,854,036









21,159,490









21,546,614







Stockholders' equity 3,478,190









3,478,531









3,368,308







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 24,332,226









$ 24,638,021









$ 24,914,922







Net interest income (FTE)



$ 207,092









$ 203,656









$ 190,472



Net interest spread (FTE)







3.35 %









3.26 %









2.86 % Net interest margin (FTE)







3.92 %









3.84 %









3.50 %

Simmons First National Corporation













SFNC Consolidated - Selected Financial Data

















For the Quarters Ended Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2026

2026

2026

2025

2025 ($ in thousands, except share data)

















QUARTER-TO-DATE

















Financial Highlights - As Reported

















Net Income (loss) $ 47,113

$ 66,691

$ 68,544

$ 78,078

$ (562,792) Diluted earnings per share 0.32

0.46

0.47

0.54

(4.00) Return on average assets 0.77 %

1.09 %

1.13 %

1.28 %

-8.96 % Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1) 0.85 %

1.19 %

1.24 %

1.40 %

-9.46 % Return on average common equity 5.37 %

7.69 %

8.01 %

9.08 %

-66.29 % Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1) 9.42 %

13.32 %

13.90 %

15.92 %

-113.56 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.92 %

3.84 %

3.84 %

3.81 %

3.50 % Efficiency ratio (2) 71.59 %

58.72 %

57.56 %

55.52 %

-25.11 % FTE adjustment 3,116

3,029

3,012

2,890

3,811 Average diluted shares outstanding 145,054,299

145,323,958

145,340,410

145,210,222

140,648,704 Shares repurchased under plan -

662,082

-

-

- Average price of shares repurchased -

21.52

-

-

- Cash dividends declared per common share 0.215

0.215

0.215

0.213

0.213 Accretable yield on acquired loans (221)

778

902

749

725 Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)

















Adjusted earnings $ 78,980

$ 72,171

$ 68,566

$ 78,975

$ 64,930 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 0.54

0.50

0.47

0.54

0.46 Adjusted return on average assets 1.29 %

1.17 %

1.13 %

1.29 %

1.03 % Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1) 1.41 %

1.29 %

1.24 %

1.41 %

1.13 % Adjusted return on average common equity 9.01 %

8.32 %

8.01 %

9.19 %

7.65 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity 15.50 %

14.37 %

13.91 %

16.10 %

13.62 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (2) 53.31 %

54.26 %

56.16 %

53.64 %

57.72 % YEAR-TO-DATE

















Financial Highlights - GAAP

















Net Income (loss) $ 182,348

$ 135,235

$ 68,544

$ (397,553)

$ (475,631) Diluted earnings per share 1.25

0.93

0.47

(2.95)

(3.63) Return on average assets 1.00 %

1.11 %

1.13 %

-1.55 %

-2.44 % Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1) 1.10 %

1.22 %

1.24 %

-1.60 %

-2.54 % Return on average common equity 7.01 %

7.85 %

8.01 %

-11.45 %

-18.21 % Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1) 12.19 %

13.61 %

13.90 %

-18.84 %

-30.13 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.86 %

3.84 %

3.84 %

3.32 %

3.17 % Efficiency ratio (2) 62.70 %

58.15 %

57.56 %

460.26 %

-329.30 % FTE adjustment 9,157

6,041

3,012

19,537

16,647 Average diluted shares outstanding 145,305,872

145,335,181

145,340,410

134,731,180

131,132,891 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.645

0.430

0.215

0.850

0.638 Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)

















Adjusted earnings $ 219,717

$ 140,737

$ 68,566

$ 233,098

$ 154,123 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 1.51

0.97

0.47

1.73

1.18 Adjusted return on average assets 1.20 %

1.15 %

1.13 %

0.91 %

0.79 % Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1) 1.31 %

1.26 %

1.24 %

1.00 %

0.87 % Adjusted return on average common equity 8.45 %

8.17 %

8.01 %

6.71 %

5.90 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity 14.60 %

14.14 %

13.91 %

11.78 %

10.37 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (2) 54.56 %

55.20 %

56.16 %

58.92 %

60.90 % END OF PERIOD

















Book value per share $ 23.18

$ 24.11

$ 23.70

$ 23.62

$ 23.18 Tangible book value per share 13.52

14.42

14.03

13.91

13.45 Shares outstanding 144,517,233

144,442,482

145,058,331

144,762,817

144,703,075 Full-time equivalent employees 2,712

2,909

2,913

2,917

2,883 Total number of financial centers 220

220

221

222

223



(1) Non-GAAP measurement that management believes aids in the understanding and discussion of results. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release. (2) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.

Simmons First National Corporation



SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Quarter-to-Date



For the Quarters Ended Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2026

2026

2026

2025

2025 (in thousands, except per share data)

















QUARTER-TO-DATE

















Net income (loss) $ 47,113

$ 66,691

$ 68,544

$ 78,078

$ (562,792) Certain items (non-GAAP)

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt -

-

-

-

570 FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment -

-

(1,984)

-

- Certain professional services 17,069

-

1,200

-

- Severance/early retirement program costs 5,997

1,320

283

-

305 Termination of vendor and software services -

-

-

12

- Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business -

-

-

1,118

- Loss (gain) on sale of securities -

-

-

-

801,492 Branch/real estate rightsizing costs, net 14,186

6,099

531

85

2,004 Accelerated prepaid expenses 5,889

-

-

-

- Tax effect of certain items (1) (11,274)

(1,939)

(8)

(318)

(176,649) Certain items, net of tax 31,867

5,480

22

897

627,722 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) (2) $ 78,980

$ 72,171

$ 68,566

$ 78,975

$ 64,930



















Diluted earnings per share $ 0.32

$ 0.46

$ 0.47

$ 0.54

$ (4.00) Certain items (non-GAAP)

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt -

-

-

-

- FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment -

-

(0.01)

-

- Certain professional services 0.12

-

0.01

-

- Severance/early retirement program costs 0.04

0.01

-

-

- Termination of vendor and software services -

-

-

-

- Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business -

-

-

0.01

- Loss (gain) on sale of securities -

-

-

-

5.70 Branch/real estate rightsizing costs, net 0.10

0.04

-

-

0.01 Accelerated prepaid expenses 0.04

-

-

-

- Tax effect of certain items (1) (0.08)

(0.01)

-

(0.01)

(1.25) Certain items, net of tax 0.22

0.04

-

-

4.46 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.54

$ 0.50

$ 0.47

$ 0.54

$ 0.46













(1) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items.

(2) In this press release, "Adjusted Earnings" may also be referred to as "Adjusted Net Income."





Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)



































QUARTER-TO-DATE

















Noninterest income $ 47,191

$ 47,939

$ 44,197

$ 51,708

$ (756,187) Certain noninterest income items

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt -

-

-

-

570 Loss (gain) on sale of securities -

-

-

-

801,492 Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 47,191

$ 47,939

$ 44,197

$ 51,708

$ 45,875



















Other income $ 6,012

$ 8,599

$ 4,827

$ 12,365

$ 6,141 Certain other income items

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt -

-

-

-

570 Adjusted other income (non-GAAP) $ 6,012

$ 8,599

$ 4,827

$ 12,365

$ 6,711



















Noninterest expense $ 182,035

$ 147,739

$ 140,673

$ 139,862

$ 142,032 Certain noninterest expense items

















Severance/early retirement program costs (5,997)

(1,320)

(283)

-

(305) FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment -

-

1,984

-

- Certain professional services (17,069)

-

(1,200)

-

- Termination of vendor and software services -

-

-

(12)

- Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business -

-

-

(1,118)

- Accelerated prepaid expenses (5,889)

-

-

-

- Branch/real estate rightsizing costs (14,186)

(6,099)

(531)

(85)

(2,004) Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) 138,894

140,320

140,643

138,647

139,723 Less: Fraud event -

-

-

-

- Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding fraud event (non-GAAP) $ 138,894

$ 140,320

$ 140,643

$ 138,647

$ 139,723



















Salaries and employee benefits $ 78,077

$ 75,590

$ 75,885

$ 72,924

$ 76,249 Certain salaries and employee benefits items

















Severance/early retirement program costs (5,997)

(1,320)

(283)

-

(305) Other 56

4

-

-

(1) Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) $ 72,136

$ 74,274

$ 75,602

$ 72,924

$ 75,943



















Other operating expenses $ 82,119

$ 46,550

$ 44,537

$ 44,830

$ 43,027 Certain other operating expenses items

















Certain professional services (17,069)

-

(1,200)

-

- Termination of vendor and software services -

-

-

(12)

- Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business -

-

-

(1,118)

- Accelerated prepaid expenses (5,889)

-

-

-

- Branch/real estate rightsizing costs (14,174)

(2,399)

(205)

327

(1,556) Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 44,987

$ 44,151

$ 43,132

$ 44,027

$ 41,471

Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Year-to-Date



For the Quarters Ended Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2026

2026

2026

2025

2025 (in thousands, except per share data)

















YEAR-TO-DATE

















Net income (loss) $ 182,348

$ 135,235

$ 68,544

$ (397,553)

$ (475,631) Certain items (non-GAAP)

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt -

-

-

570

570 FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment (1,984)

(1,984)

(1,984)

-

- Certain professional services 18,269

1,200

1,200

-

- Severance/early retirement program costs 7,600

1,603

283

1,899

1,899 Termination of vendor and software services -

-

-

12

- Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business -

-

-

1,118

- Loss (gain) on sale of securities -

-

-

801,492

801,492 Branch/real estate rightsizing costs, net 20,816

6,630

531

3,246

3,161 Accelerated prepaid expenses 5,889

-

-

-

- Tax effect of certain items (1) (13,221)

(1,947)

(8)

(177,686)

(177,368) Certain items, net of tax 37,369

5,502

22

630,651

629,754 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) (2) $ 219,717

$ 140,737

$ 68,566

$ 233,098

$ 154,123



















Diluted earnings per share $ 1.25

$ 0.93

$ 0.47

$ (2.95)

$ (3.63) Certain items (non-GAAP)

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt -

-

-

0.01

- FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment (0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

-

- Certain professional services 0.13

0.01

0.01

-

- Severance/early retirement program costs 0.05

0.01

-

0.01

0.02 Termination of vendor and software services -

-

-

-

- Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business -

-

-

0.01

- Loss (gain) on sale of securities -

-

-

5.95

6.11 Branch/real estate rightsizing costs, net 0.14

0.04

-

0.02

0.02 Accelerated prepaid expenses 0.04

-

-

-

- Tax effect of certain items (1) (0.09)

(0.01)

-

(1.32)

(1.34) Certain items, net of tax 0.26

0.04

-

4.68

4.81 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 1.51

$ 0.97

$ 0.47

$ 1.73

$ 1.18













(1) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items.

(2) In this press release, "Adjusted Earnings" may also be referred to as "Adjusted Net Income."





Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)



































YEAR-TO-DATE

















Noninterest income $ 139,327

$ 92,136

$ 44,197

$ (615,970)

$ (667,678) Certain noninterest income items

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt -

-

-

570

570 Loss (gain) on sale of securities -

-

-

801,492

801,492 Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 139,327

$ 92,136

$ 44,197

$ 186,092

$ 134,384



















Other income $ 19,438

$ 13,426

$ 4,827

$ 31,350

$ 18,985 Certain other income items

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt -

-

-

570

570 Adjusted other income (non-GAAP) $ 19,438

$ 13,426

$ 4,827

$ 31,920

$ 19,555



















Noninterest expense $ 470,447

$ 288,412

$ 140,673

$ 565,063

$ 425,201 Certain noninterest expense items

















Severance/early retirement program costs (7,600)

(1,603)

(283)

(1,899)

(1,899) FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment 1,984

1,984

1,984

-

- Certain professional services (18,269)

(1,200)

(1,200)

-

- Termination of vendor and software services -

-

-

(12)

- Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business -

-

-

(1,118)

- Accelerated prepaid expenses (5,889)

-

-

-

- Branch/real estate rightsizing costs (20,816)

(6,630)

(531)

(3,246)

(3,161) Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) 419,857

280,963

140,643

558,788

420,141 Less: Fraud event -

-

-

(4,300)

(4,300) Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding fraud event (non-GAAP) $ 419,857

$ 280,963

$ 140,643

$ 554,488

$ 415,841



















Salaries and employee benefits $ 229,552

$ 151,475

$ 75,885

$ 297,859

$ 224,935 Certain salaries and employee benefits items

















Severance/early retirement program costs (7,600)

(1,603)

(283)

(1,899)

(1,899) Other 60

4

-

-

- Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) $ 222,012

$ 149,876

$ 75,602

$ 295,960

$ 223,036



















Other operating expenses $ 173,206

$ 91,087

$ 44,537

$ 176,184

$ 131,354 Certain other operating expenses items

















Certain professional services (18,269)

(1,200)

(1,200)

-

- Termination of vendor and software services -

-

-

(12)

- Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business -

-

-

(1,118)

- Accelerated prepaid expenses (5,889)

-

-

-

- Branch/real estate rightsizing costs (22,667)

(2,604)

(205)

(1,135)

(1,462) Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 132,270

$ 87,283

$ 43,132

$ 173,919

$ 129,892

Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period















For the Quarters Ended Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2026

2026

2026

2025

2025 ($ in thousands, except per share data)





































Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets



























Total common stockholders' equity $ 3,349,804

$ 3,481,859

$ 3,437,734

$ 3,419,240

$ 3,353,963 Intangible assets:

















Goodwill (1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799) Other intangible assets (75,132)

(78,228)

(81,325)

(84,423)

(87,520) Total intangibles (1,395,931)

(1,399,027)

(1,402,124)

(1,405,222)

(1,408,319) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,953,873

$ 2,082,832

$ 2,035,610

$ 2,014,018

$ 1,945,644



















Total assets $ 24,074,481

$ 24,776,816

$ 24,692,783

$ 24,540,877

$ 24,208,162 Intangible assets:

















Goodwill (1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799) Other intangible assets (75,132)

(78,228)

(81,325)

(84,423)

(87,520) Total intangibles (1,395,931)

(1,399,027)

(1,402,124)

(1,405,222)

(1,408,319) Tangible assets $ 22,678,550

$ 23,377,789

$ 23,290,659

$ 23,135,655

$ 22,799,843



















Ratio of common equity to assets 13.91 %

14.05 %

13.92 %

13.93 %

13.85 % Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.62 %

8.91 %

8.74 %

8.71 %

8.53 %



















Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share





































Total common stockholders' equity $ 3,349,804

$ 3,481,859

$ 3,437,734

$ 3,419,240

$ 3,353,963 Intangible assets:

















Goodwill (1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799) Other intangible assets (75,132)

(78,228)

(81,325)

(84,423)

(87,520) Total intangibles (1,395,931)

(1,399,027)

(1,402,124)

(1,405,222)

(1,408,319) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,953,873

$ 2,082,832

$ 2,035,610

$ 2,014,018

$ 1,945,644 Shares of common stock outstanding 144,517,233

144,442,482

145,058,331

144,762,817

144,703,075 Book value per common share $ 23.18

$ 24.11

$ 23.70

$ 23.62

$ 23.18 Tangible book value per common share $ 13.52

$ 14.42

$ 14.03

$ 13.91

$ 13.45



















Calculation of Coverage Ratio of Uninsured, Non-Collateralized Deposits



































Uninsured deposits at Simmons Bank $ 7,223,797

$ 7,213,361

$ 7,385,688

$ 9,640,677

$ 9,565,766 Less: Collateralized deposits (excluding portion that is FDIC insured) 2,148,607

2,385,340

2,509,728

2,363,327

2,169,362 Less: Intercompany eliminations 407,004

324,404

432,795

2,729,191

2,937,147 Total uninsured, non-collateralized deposits $ 4,668,186

$ 4,503,617

$ 4,443,165

$ 4,548,159

$ 4,459,257



















FHLB borrowing availability $ 4,993,000

$ 5,412,000

$ 5,831,000

$ 5,999,000

$ 6,134,000 Unpledged securities 1,091,000

1,488,000

1,571,000

1,480,000

1,575,000 Fed funds lines, Fed discount window and

















Bank Term Funding Program (1) 1,863,000

1,953,000

1,595,000

1,836,000

1,824,000 Additional liquidity sources $ 7,947,000

$ 8,853,000

$ 8,997,000

$ 9,315,000

$ 9,533,000



















Uninsured, non-collateralized deposit coverage ratio 1.7

2.0

2.0

2.0

2.1























(1) The Bank Term Funding Program closed for new loans on March 11, 2024. At no time did Simmons borrow funds under this program.

Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date















For the Quarters Ended Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2026

2026

2026

2025

2025 ($ in thousands)

















Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets & Average Tangible Assets



































Net income (loss) $ 47,113

$ 66,691

$ 68,544

$ 78,078

$ (562,792) Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,289

2,287

2,288

2,288

2,287 Total adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 49,402

$ 68,978

$ 70,832

$ 80,366

$ (560,505) Certain items (non-GAAP)

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt -

-

-

-

570 FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment -

-

(1,984)

-

- Certain professional services 17,069

-

1,200

-

- Severance/early retirement program costs 5,997

1,320

283

-

305 Termination of vendor and software services -

-

-

12

- Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business -

-

-

1,118

- Loss (gain) on sale of securities -

-

-

-

801,492 Branch/real estate rightsizing costs, net 14,186

6,099

531

85

2,004 Accelerated prepaid expenses 5,889

-

-

-

- Tax effect of certain items (1) (11,274)

(1,939)

(8)

(318)

(176,649) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 78,980

72,171

68,566

78,975

64,930 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,289

2,287

2,288

2,288

2,287 Total adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 81,269

$ 74,458

$ 70,854

$ 81,263

$ 67,217



















Average total assets $ 24,332,226

$ 24,638,021

$ 24,533,005

$ 24,254,447

$ 24,914,922 Average intangible assets:

















Goodwill (1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799) Other intangibles (77,005)

(80,123)

(83,248)

(86,206)

(89,349) Total average intangibles (1,397,804)

(1,400,922)

(1,404,047)

(1,407,005)

(1,410,148) Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 22,934,422

$ 23,237,099

$ 23,128,958

$ 22,847,442

$ 23,504,774



















Return on average assets 0.77 %

1.09 %

1.13 %

1.28 %

-8.96 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.29 %

1.17 %

1.13 %

1.29 %

1.03 % Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 0.85 %

1.19 %

1.24 %

1.40 %

-9.46 % Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.41 %

1.29 %

1.24 %

1.41 %

1.13 %



















Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity





































Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 47,113

$ 66,691

$ 68,544

$ 78,078

$ (562,792) Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,289

2,287

2,288

2,288

2,287 Total income available to common stockholders $ 49,402

$ 68,978

$ 70,832

$ 80,366

$ (560,505) Certain items (non-GAAP)

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt -

-

-

-

570 FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment -

-

(1,984)

-

- Certain professional services 17,069

-

1,200

-

- Severance/early retirement program costs 5,997

1,320

283

-

305 Termination of vendor and software services -

-

-

12

- Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business -

-

-

1,118

- Loss (gain) on sale of securities -

-

-

-

801,492 Branch/real estate rightsizing costs, net 14,186

6,099

531

85

2,004 Accelerated prepaid expenses 5,889

-

-

-

- Tax effect of certain items (1) (11,274)

(1,939)

(8)

(318)

(176,649) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 78,980

72,171

68,566

78,975

64,930 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,289

2,287

2,288

2,288

2,287 Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 81,269

$ 74,458

$ 70,854

$ 81,263

$ 67,217



















Average common stockholders' equity $ 3,478,190

$ 3,478,531

$ 3,470,260

$ 3,410,017

$ 3,368,308 Average intangible assets:

















Goodwill (1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799) Other intangibles (77,005)

(80,123)

(83,248)

(86,206)

(89,349) Total average intangibles (1,397,804)

(1,400,922)

(1,404,047)

(1,407,005)

(1,410,148) Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,080,386

$ 2,077,609

$ 2,066,213

$ 2,003,012

$ 1,958,160



















Return on average common equity 5.37 %

7.69 %

8.01 %

9.08 %

-66.29 % Return on tangible common equity 9.42 %

13.32 %

13.90 %

15.92 %

-113.56 % Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP) 9.01 %

8.32 %

8.01 %

9.19 %

7.65 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 15.50 %

14.37 %

13.91 %

16.10 %

13.62 %

Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued)







For the Quarters Ended Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2026

2026

2026

2025

2025 ($ in thousands)

















Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)





































Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator) $ 182,035

$ 147,739

$ 140,673

$ 139,862

$ 142,032 Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)

















Severance/early retirement program costs (5,997)

(1,320)

(283)

-

(305) FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment -

-

1,984

-

- Certain professional services (17,069)

-

(1,200)

-

- Termination of vendor and software services -

-

-

(12)

- Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business -

-

-

(1,118)

- Accelerated prepaid expenses (5,889)

-

-

-

- Branch/real estate rightsizing costs (14,186)

(6,099)

(531)

(85)

(2,004) Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment (230)

(695)

(315)

(432)

(200) Amortization of intangibles adjustment (3,098)

(3,097)

(3,097)

(3,097)

(3,097) Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator $ 135,566

$ 136,528

$ 137,231

$ 135,118

$ 136,426



















Net interest income $ 203,976

$ 200,627

$ 197,168

$ 197,296

$ 186,661 Noninterest income 47,191

47,939

44,197

51,708

(756,187) Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (2) 3,116

3,029

3,012

2,890

3,811 Efficiency ratio denominator 254,283

251,595

244,377

251,894

(565,715) Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt -

-

-

-

570 (Gain) loss on sale of securities -

-

-

-

801,492 Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator $ 254,283

$ 251,595

$ 244,377

$ 251,894

$ 236,347



















Efficiency ratio (1) 71.59 %

58.72 %

57.56 %

55.52 %

-25.11 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1) 53.31 %

54.26 %

56.16 %

53.64 %

57.72 %



















Calculation of Total Revenue and Adjusted Total Revenue





































Net interest income $ 203,976

$ 200,627

$ 197,168

$ 197,296

$ 186,661 Noninterest income 47,191

47,939

44,197

51,708

(756,187) Total revenue 251,167

248,566

241,365

249,004

(569,526) Certain items, pre-tax (non-GAAP)

















Plus: Loss on early extinguishment of debt -

-

-

-

570 Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities -

-

-

-

(801,492) Adjusted total revenue $ 251,167

$ 248,566

$ 241,365

$ 249,004

$ 232,536



















Calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)





































Net interest income $ 203,976

$ 200,627

$ 197,168

$ 197,296

$ 186,661 Noninterest income 47,191

47,939

44,197

51,708

(756,187) Total revenue 251,167

248,566

241,365

249,004

(569,526) Less: Noninterest expense 182,035

147,739

140,673

139,862

142,032 Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) $ 69,132

$ 100,827

$ 100,692

$ 109,142

$ (711,558)



















Calculation of Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue





































Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) $ 69,132

$ 100,827

$ 100,692

$ 109,142

$ (711,558) Certain items, pre-tax (non-GAAP)

















Plus: Loss on early extinguishment of debt -

-

-

-

570 Plus: Loss (gain) on sale of securities -

-

-

-

801,492 Plus: FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment -

-

(1,984)

-

- Plus: Certain professional services 17,069

-

1,200

-

- Plus: Severance/early retirement program costs 5,997

1,320

283

-

305 Plus: Termination of vendor and software services -

-

-

12

- Plus: Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business -

-

-

1,118

- Plus: Branch/real estate rightsizing costs, net 14,186

6,099

531

85

2,004 Plus: Accelerated prepaid expenses 5,889

-

-

-

- Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue $ 112,273

$ 108,246

$ 100,722

$ 110,357

$ 92,813













(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent} and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement. (2) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items.



Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date















For the Quarters Ended Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2026

2026

2026

2025

2025 ($ in thousands)

















Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets & Average Tangible Assets



































Net income (loss) $ 182,348

$ 135,235

$ 68,544

$ (397,553)

$ (475,631) Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 6,864

4,575

2,288

9,469

7,181 Total adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 189,212

$ 139,810

$ 70,832

$ (388,084)

$ (468,450) Certain items (non-GAAP)

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt -

-

-

570

570 FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment (1,984)

(1,984)

(1,984)

-

- Certain professional services 18,269

1,200

1,200

-

- Severance/early retirement program costs 7,600

1,603

283

1,899

1,899 Termination of vendor and software services -

-

-

12

- Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business -

-

-

1,118

- Loss (gain) on sale of securities -

-

-

801,492

801,492 Branch/real estate rightsizing costs, net 20,816

6,630

531

3,246

3,161 Accelerated prepaid expenses 5,889

-

-

-

- Tax effect of certain items (1) (13,221)

(1,947)

(8)

(177,686)

(177,368) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 219,717

140,737

68,566

233,098

154,123 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 6,864

4,575

2,288

9,469

7,181 Total adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 226,581

$ 145,312

$ 70,854

$ 242,567

$ 161,304



















Average total assets $ 24,500,349

$ 24,585,803

$ 24,533,005

$ 25,614,700

$ 26,073,100 Average intangible assets:

















Goodwill (1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799) Other intangibles (80,102)

(81,677)

(83,248)

(90,913)

(92,499) Total average intangibles (1,400,901)

(1,402,476)

(1,404,047)

(1,411,712)

(1,413,298) Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 23,099,448

$ 23,183,327

$ 23,128,958

$ 24,202,988

$ 24,659,802



















Return on average assets 1.00 %

1.11 %

1.13 %

-1.55 %

-2.44 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.20 %

1.15 %

1.13 %

0.91 %

0.79 % Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.10 %

1.22 %

1.24 %

-1.60 %

-2.54 % Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.31 %

1.26 %

1.24 %

1.00 %

0.87 %



















Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity





































Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 182,348

$ 135,235

$ 68,544

$ (397,553)

$ (475,631) Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 6,864

4,575

2,288

9,469

7,181 Total income available to common stockholders $ 189,212

$ 139,810

$ 70,832

$ (388,084)

$ (468,450) Certain items (non-GAAP)

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt -

-

-

570

570 FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment (1,984)

(1,984)

(1,984)

-

- Certain professional services 18,269

1,200

1,200

-

- Severance/early retirement program costs 7,600

1,603

283

1,899

1,899 Termination of vendor and software services -

-

-

12

- Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business -

-

-

1,118

- Loss (gain) on sale of securities -

-

-

801,492

801,492 Branch/real estate rightsizing costs, net 20,816

6,630

531

3,246

3,161 Accelerated prepaid expenses 5,889

-

-

-

- Tax effect of certain items (1) (13,221)

(1,947)

(8)

(177,686)

(177,368) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 219,717

140,737

68,566

233,098

154,123 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 6,864

4,575

2,288

9,469

7,181 Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 226,581

$ 145,312

$ 70,854

$ 242,567

$ 161,304



















Average common stockholders' equity $ 3,475,690

$ 3,474,419

$ 3,470,260

$ 3,471,531

$ 3,492,261 Average intangible assets:

















Goodwill (1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799) Other intangibles (80,102)

(81,677)

(83,248)

(90,913)

(92,499) Total average intangibles (1,400,901)

(1,402,476)

(1,404,047)

(1,411,712)

(1,413,298) Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,074,789

$ 2,071,943

$ 2,066,213

$ 2,059,819

$ 2,078,963



















Return on average common equity 7.01 %

7.85 %

8.01 %

-11.45 %

-18.21 % Return on tangible common equity 12.19 %

13.61 %

13.90 %

-18.84 %

-30.13 % Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP) 8.45 %

8.17 %

8.01 %

6.71 %

5.90 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 14.60 %

14.14 %

13.91 %

11.78 %

10.37 %













(1) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items.



Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date (continued)











For the Quarters Ended Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2026

2026

2026

2025

2025 ($ in thousands)

















Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)





































Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator) $ 470,447

$ 288,412

$ 140,673

$ 565,063

$ 425,201 Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)

















Severance/early retirement program costs (7,600)

(1,603)

(283)

(1,899)

(1,899) FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment 1,984

1,984

1,984

-

- Certain professional services (18,269)

(1,200)

(1,200)

-

- Termination of vendor and software services -

-

-

(12)

- Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business -

-

-

(1,118)

- Accelerated prepaid expenses (5,889)

-

-

-

- Branch/real estate rightsizing costs (20,816)

(6,630)

(531)

(3,246)

(3,161) Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment (1,233)

(1,003)

(308)

(1,046)

(614) Amortization of intangibles adjustment (9,292)

(6,194)

(3,097)

(12,819)

(9,722) Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator $ 409,332

$ 273,766

$ 137,238

$ 544,923

$ 409,805



















Net interest income $ 601,771

$ 397,795

$ 197,168

$ 719,203

$ 521,907 Noninterest income 139,327

92,136

44,197

(615,970)

(667,678) Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (2) 9,157

6,041

3,012

19,537

16,647 Efficiency ratio denominator 750,255

495,972

244,377

122,770

(129,124) Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt -

-

-

570

570 (Gain) loss on sale of securities -

-

-

801,492

801,492 Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator $ 750,255

$ 495,972

$ 244,377

$ 924,832

$ 672,938



















Efficiency ratio (1) 62.70 %

58.15 %

57.56 %

460.26 %

-329.30 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1) 54.56 %

55.20 %

56.16 %

58.92 %

60.90 %













(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement. (2) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items.



SOURCE Simmons First National Corporation