Eight major Chinese polysilicon manufacturers, including Tongwei and GCL Technology, met behind closed doors in Hangzhou on Oct. 11 to discuss measures to curb below-cost sales and reduce output amid persistent overcapacity. The meeting followed an industry self-discipline agreement signed in Shanghai on Aug. 6 by the same companies: Tongwei, GCL Technology, Daqo New Energy, Xinte Energy, Asia-Silicon, East Hope, Qinghai Lihao and Xinjiang Goens. Together, they account for more than 80% of China's effective polysilicon production capacity. Shanghai Securities News and Xinhua Finance, citing participating ...

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