Researchers at France's Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) have developed a leaching route that strips base metals from end-of-life solar cell waste in under 10 minutes while leaving the silver behind, avoiding the nitric acid used in most current recovery processes. The process combines selective leaching with density-based separation and recovers more than 98% of the silver at laboratory scale, the researchers said. It produces a silver and silver chloride composite of 97.2% purity, and the team has validated it in a 20-liter pilot reactor. Most hydrometallurgical routes ...

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