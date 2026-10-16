Storskogen Group AB: Storskogen's business unit Båstadgruppen acquires Hawedo and enters the Benelux market

Storskogen's business unit Båstadgruppen, part of the Trade business area, has acquired 100 percent of the shares in Hawedo B.V ("Hawedo"), an established supplier of personal protective equipment in the Benelux region. Hawedo is a long-standing partner of Båstadgruppen, and the acquisition broadens Båstadgruppen's offering and establishes an own export hub on the continental European market. In 2025, Hawedo reported net sales of approximately EUR 8.6 million, corresponding to SEK 93 million.

Hawedo has an 80-year history and is based in Dongen, the Netherlands. The company has 12 full-time employees and offers work gloves, safety footwear, workwear and other safety products under its own brand, Proway, as well as leading third-party brands. Båstadgruppen is one of the Nordic region's leading suppliers in this area and an important supplier to Hawedo.

The acquisition further develops Båstadgruppen's export platform by adding a scalable sales channel for its own and partner brands. Hawedo brings sourcing expertise and long-standing customer relationships.

"We know Hawedo well after many years of working together. Now we are taking the next step. This acquisition allows us to combine our broad product range with Hawedo's deep expertise in the glove category and local market knowledge. This puts us in a strong position to grow together", says Jonas Cedås, CEO of Båstadgruppen.

Former owners of Hawedo, Susanne van der Wee, Finance & HR, and Bart van der Wee, Purchasing & Category Manager, will remain in the company following the acquisition.

"We look forward to taking the next step in Hawedo's development together with Båstadgruppen. Our businesses complement each other well, and we see promising opportunities to broaden our customer offering", says Susanne van der Wee.

Hawedo will join Båstadgruppen in Storskogen's Professional Products vertical within the Trade business area. The acquisition was completed on 15 October 2026 and is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Storskogen's earnings and EBITA margin.

About Båstadgruppen

Båstadgruppen became part of Storskogen in February 2019. At the time, the company reported net sales of approximately SEK 230 million and primarily sold safety and occupational footwear. Since then, Båstadgruppen has made four add-on acquisitions, Sandryds, Top Swede, Matterhorn and Guardio, and invested in a modern warehouse and distribution centre. In 2025, the company reported net sales of approximately SEK 620 million.

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Lindblom, Head of Investor Relations

+46 72 506 14 22

andreas.lindblom@storskogen.com



For media inquiries, please contact:

Michael Metzler, Head of Communication

+46 73 305 59 55

michael.metzler@storskogen.com

About Storskogen

Storskogen is an international group of businesses across trade, industry and services. With a long-term ownership horizon, Storskogen acquires and develops leading small and medium-sized businesses in selected industries. The company has approximately 10,000 employees and generates net sales of SEK 33 billion. Storskogen is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.storskogen.com