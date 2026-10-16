DJ Amundi Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Acc (MTIX) Amundi Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Oct-2026 / 10:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 15-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 167.1515 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8639499 CODE: MTIX ISIN: LU1650491XXX =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1650491XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTIX LEI Code: 5493001RO4S2BX8YKF41 Sequence No.: 446622 EQS News ID: 2417218 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 16, 2026 04:05 ET (08:05 GMT)