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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.10.2026 12:10 Uhr
181 Leser
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Hotdesk FZE: Hotdesk.com Expands to 2,000+ Locations Across Europe, Led by the UK, Spain, France, Germany and Italy

Hotdesk.com_Expands_To_2,000+_Locations_in_Europe
European footprint surges 192% to 2,078 locations across 38 countries, up from 712 locations in 20 countries at the beginning of 2026.

Network now spans 642 cities region-wide, including 18 new country markets across the Nordics, Central Europe and the Balkans.

Top 10 cities: London, Barcelona, Madrid, Paris, Milan, Brussels, Berlin, Rome, Amsterdam and Lisbon.

Top 10 countries: United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Portugal, Switzerland and Sweden.

Global network surges 235% year-to-date to 7,600+ locations in 126 countries.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hotdesk.com, an independent flexible workspace marketplace, today announced the expansion of its European footprint to 2,078 locations across 38 countries, representing 192% growth from 712 locations in 20 countries at the beginning of the year.

The expansion spans 642 cities region-wide, establishing coverage across nearly every major city on the European continent, with 18 new country entries across the Nordics, Central Europe and the Balkans. It's part of a global network that has surged 235% since the start of 2026 to 7,600+ locations across 126 countries and 2,100+ cities.

What This Means

Hotdesk.com connects companies and individuals to co-working spaces, serviced offices, and flexible workspace through a unified booking platform. The European expansion gives customers access to more than 2,000 locations across major metro areas, spanning desks, meeting rooms, and private offices, from hourly to annual terms, plus enterprise packages for employee mobility. As an asset-light marketplace, Hotdesk.com does not hold leases on the spaces it lists - each space is owned and operated by an independent host or operator.

"What excites us about this expansion isn't the number of cities - it's the people in them: a business meeting in London, a founder building something in Lisbon's startup scene, or someone who needs a desk for a week in a city she's never worked from before. Hotdesk exists for all of them, to access workspaces on-demand and belong, everywhere," said Mohamed Khaled, Founder & CEO of Hotdesk.

"Our European network nearly tripled this year without adding a single lease to our balance sheet," said Giles Heyring, President of Hotdesk. "That's the advantage of an asset-light, rapidly scalable tech company that doesn't hold property."

"Spain's strength in this expansion traces back to its position as our first market in Europe, which gave us an early foothold," added Mohamed ElSarrag, Co-founder & COO of Hotdesk.

About Hotdesk.com

Hotdesk.com is an independent flexible workspace marketplace operating in 126 countries and 2,194 cities worldwide. The platform connects businesses and individuals to co-working spaces and serviced offices through a unified booking experience. Its enterprise product, HotdeskONE, powers multi-city workspace programs for global companies, while HotdeskOS equips flexible workspace owners and operators with the tools to grow and manage their spaces. For more information, visit www.hotdesk.com.

Media Contact

Public Relations: pr@hotdesk.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aecce48f-d8f4-422f-9b46-d1de5a3c0651


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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