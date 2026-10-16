Cupertino, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2026) - Boardwalktech Software Corp. (TSXV: BWLK) (OTCQB: BWLKF) ("Boardwalktech" or the "Company"), the leading provider of patented digital-ledger and AI-enabled Enterprise Software Solutions for Intelligent Information Management, announces receipt of a requisition for a meeting of shareholders of the Company on October 1, 2026 from ZenaTech, Inc. The requisition includes a request from ZenaTech to consider the following items (amongst other matters) at a special meeting of the shareholders of the Company: (1) approving the exercise by ZenaTech of all outstanding common share purchase warrants of the Company that it holds, notwithstanding that doing so may result in ZenaTech becoming a "control person" of the Company; (2) the removal of all of the current directors of the Company; and (3) the election of 5 new directors of the Company, all of whom are nominees of ZenaTech.

The board has approved the calling of a special meeting of shareholders to be held on January 22, 2027 at 1:00 pm (Pacific Standard Time). The record date for determining the shareholders of the Company entitled to receive notice of and vote at the meeting is November 30, 2026.

The Company believes that ZenaTech has made this requisition for the sole purpose of effectively taking control of the Company. The Company strongly opposes these proposals, and does not believe the changes would be in the best interests of the shareholders of the Company. The Company intends to provide more information regarding its position on these proposals in the management information circular that will be delivered to shareholders in connection with the meeting.

The Company also wishes to clarify certain disclosures in its previous news releases. With respect to the Company's news release dated September 24, 2026, the Company clarifies that no finder's fees were paid and no finder's warrants were issued in connection with the second tranche of the offering referenced therein. Separately, with respect to the Company's news release dated April 1, 2026, the Company clarifies that $10,584 in finder's fees were paid and 302,400 finder's warrants were issued in connection with the offering referenced therein, rather than the previously disclosed $15,384 in finder's fees.

About Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Boardwalktech has developed a patented digital ledger and AI technology platform used by Fortune 500 companies to power mission-critical enterprise applications. The platform enables multiple parties to work simultaneously on the same data while preserving full data integrity, provenance, and auditability. Boardwalktech delivers purpose-built enterprise applications with deep integration into systems of record, significantly faster than traditional software platforms. The Company is headquartered in Cupertino, California, with offices in India and operations across North America. For more information, visit www.boardwalktech.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events, performance, and business opportunities and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Boardwalktech undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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