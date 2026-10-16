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PR Newswire
16.10.2026 13:30 Uhr
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BOC Products & Services AG: BOC Group Introduces ADOIT 21: Enterprise Architecture Within Reach of Every Stakeholder

BOC Group Introduces ADOIT 21: Enterprise Architecture Within Reach of Every Stakeholder

New capabilities make answers easier to find, put role-specific insights into focus, and connect applications with the processes they support.

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BOC Group today announced the release of ADOIT 21, the latest version of their Enterprise Architecture suite. The release brings Enterprise Architecture within reach of every stakeholder, helping organizations find answers faster, focus on what matters to each role, and understand how applications support their processes.

The new AI Assistant leads the release. It brings secure, context-aware AI to the architecture repository and lets users ask questions in natural language, run reports, and create or update objects and relationships, always within existing permissions. Everyday tasks no longer depend on deep repository knowledge, so answers reach more people faster.

Flexible Start Pages open every session on the dashboard that fits the user's role. Users can pick curated dashboards or build their own and place graphical models next to metrics and other visualizations, creating a focused starting point from the first click.

Enhanced ADONIS Connect links process modeling and application usage more completely. Usage across all modeling levels in ADONIS is analyzed and automatically synced to the corresponding ArchiMate business processes in ADOIT, giving architects a full view without extra modeling effort.

Further enhancements include modern Linux deployment with OCI-compliant containers on Kubernetes or Docker Compose for on-premises customers, an expert-curated ArchiMate Pattern Library, and improved Forms.

"With ADOIT 21, we're making Enterprise Architecture more accessible, relevant, and connected," said Christoph Moser, ADOIT Product Manager at BOC Group. "It's about getting the right insight to the right person at the right moment - so teams can find answers instantly, focus on what matters in their role, and see how applications support their processes."

The new release is available immediately to SaaS customers on the BOC AWS Cloud. More information is available on the BOC Group website.

About the BOC Group

BOC Group crafts and markets Enterprise Modelling Software for BPM, EA, and GRC, helping organizations manage complexity and transformation in the digital era. Its interconnected and adaptable tools integrate with a wide range of ecosystem applications.

ADOIT customers include Allianz, Dentsu Aegis, iHeartMedia, PostFinance, Vienna International Airport, and many others.

Contact

BOC Information Technologies Consulting GmbH
Michael Kamberov
Global Market Development Manager
+43-1-905 10 71-0
michael.kamberov@boc-group.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/boc-group-introduces-adoit-21-enterprise-architecture-within-reach-of-every-stakeholder-302911209.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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