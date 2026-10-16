The autonomous driving technology company also received the 2026 HERE Horizon Award, following its first European showcase of Urban NOA during the Paris Motor Show

QCraft, a leading autonomous driving technology company, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with HERE Technologies, the leading mapping and location data platform, at HERE Directions 2026 in Munich.

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Under the MOU, the two companies will explore how HERE's map data and location intelligence can work together with QCraft's navigation-assisted driving technology, with the goal of speeding up the local validation and rollout of intelligent driving solutions in Europe and other international markets.

The signing follows the Paris Motor Show, where QCraft demonstrated its QPilot Urban Navigation on Autopilot (NOA) system on Paris streets for the first time.

A Partnership Built Around Local Roads

Gang Zhao, Vice President of Business at QCraft, and Jason Jameson, Chief Customer Officer at HERE Technologies, signed the agreement on the main stage at Motorworld Munich.

A navigation-assisted driving system needs accurate, up-to-date map data on lanes, junctions, traffic signs and speed limits, all of which differ from one European country to the next. HERE's location platform powers 238 million vehicles worldwide, more than 63 million of which use its data for driver assistance and automated driving.

Working with HERE's global map data and location intelligence is expected to help QCraft accelerate the local adaptation and validation of its intelligent driving solutions across different markets, while potentially simplifying integration for automakers already using HERE's technologies.

"QCraft embodies innovation in motion when it comes to autonomous driving, and as the company looks to bring its capabilities to more international markets, including Europe, we're honored to play a role in supporting that journey," said Jameson. "Our partnership brings together QCraft's deep autonomous driving expertise with HERE's trusted location intelligence to help enable safer, more reliable and more localized driving experiences."

"Our driver assistance systems are now in more than one million vehicles, and as we expand into Europe, getting the experience right for local drivers matters more and more," said Zhao. "We see today's signing as a new starting point, and we look forward to working with HERE to bring autonomous driving to more markets around the world."

Recognized with the HERE Horizon Award

At the awards ceremony that evening, Jameson presented QCraft with the 2026 HERE Horizon Award. The HERE Horizon Awards recognize organizations pushing the boundaries of location technology to shape the future of mobility, logistics and AI innovation across industries. QCraft was honored for enabling world-scale autonomous driving through the global launch of its Urban NOA solution, part of the QPilot end-to-end autonomous driving system.

Global Technology, Local Service

From Paris to Munich, QCraft is linking its mass-production experience in China with European safety standards and local service, under its approach of "Global Technology, Local Service." The company's European headquarters is in Munich, where local teams cover research and development, certification and business development. QCraft has worked with more than 10 leading automakers on more than 40 vehicle models.

About QCraft

QCraft is a leading autonomous driving technology company. Founded in Silicon Valley in 2019, the company has deployed its technology with a range of major global automakers. Powered by a world-class R&D team and partnerships with OEMs and tech companies, QCraft combines proven large-scale adoption with industry-leading safety and efficiency to bring autonomous driving into real life.

About HERE Technologies

HERE is the global leader in mapping and location technology. For over 40 years, we've been powering innovation for the world's most recognizable companies: from launching our first digital map in 1985, to shaping the future of software-defined vehicles today. With the industry's freshest and richest unified map and a portfolio of products, services and solutions that serve the needs of multiple industries, HERE reveals opportunities that drive progress and unlock new possibilities for every moving vehicle. Discover more at here.com.

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