Mandatum Oyj: Mandatum completes its acquisition of Swedish asset manager Cliens

Press release, 16 October 2026 at 2:20 p.m. EEST

Mandatum has today completed the acquisition of Cliens Holding AB, the parent company of Swedish asset manager Cliens Kapitalförvaltning AB.

Mandatum announced on 13 August 2026 that it had entered into an agreement to acquire 78.4 per cent of the shares in Cliens Holding AB. The completion of the transaction was subject to approvals by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and the Swedish Competition Authority, as well as the fulfilment of other customary closing conditions. All required regulatory approvals have now been obtained and the other closing conditions fulfilled.

The acquisition supports Mandatum's strategic objective of growing its capital-light business by accelerating international growth in asset management and strengthens its presence in the Swedish asset management market.

"We are pleased to welcome Cliens and its highly respected team to Mandatum Group. Cliens brings an established market position, strong investment expertise and complementary equity strategies to the Group. We look forward to combining our strengths and creating long-term value for our clients and shareholders," says Petri Niemisvirta, CEO of Mandatum.





Additional information:



Lotta Borgström

VP, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 50 022 1027

lotta.borgstrom[a]mandatum.fi



Niina Riihelä

SVP, Communications, Brand and Sustainability

Tel. +358 40 728 1548

niina.riihela[a]mandatum.fi