The newly released book explores the mechanics of short selling, including borrowing costs, share dilution, and market squeezes that can shape trading outcomes.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2026) - Guy Gentile has today announced the release of The Short Seller: Borrow, Dilution, Squeezes, and the Trades Wall Street Doesn't Teach, a 20-chapter book examining how short selling works and the factors that can affect its outcome. Written by Guy Gentile, a trader and author who founded the direct-access trading platform DAS Trader and the brokerages SpeedTrader and SureTrader, the 261-page book covers stock borrowing and locate requirements, borrowing costs, share dilution, financing arrangements and short squeezes. The book is available on Amazon in hardcover, paperback and Kindle editions.

The book examines why traders can correctly assess a company's prospects and still lose money on a short position. It explains how shares are located and borrowed, the costs associated with maintaining a short position, and how corporate financing arrangements involving convertible notes, equity lines, and warrant resets can contribute to share dilution. It also discusses how investors can examine SEC filings for information about financing arrangements and their potential implications for a company's shares.

Drawing on more than two decades of experience building trading platforms and brokerages, Gentile discusses short selling from the broker's perspective. The book covers the operational processes behind share locates, recalls, and buy-ins, as well as how margin desks may close out positions that exceed applicable limits. These topics illustrate the practical considerations involved in managing short positions alongside an investor's view of a company.

The book also examines two documented market events: the Volkswagen short squeeze in October 2008 and the GameStop short squeeze in January 2021. Both are discussed with reference to public records and numbered endnotes. The examples provide context for the role of position size, timing, borrowing conditions, and sharp price movements in short-selling outcomes.

"Everyone knows how to buy a stock. Almost nobody knows how to sell one they don't own," said Gentile. "I wrote this book because I watched smart traders get the company right and the trade wrong - too big, too early, with no plan for the squeeze. The mechanics are learnable. The discipline is the hard part."

What the book covers

Borrow and locate - how shares are found, priced, recalled, and bought in

Dilution and toxic financing - reading 8-Ks, S-1s, S-3s, and 424B prospectuses for convertible notes, equity lines, and repeat financiers

Short interest and positioning - what the data does and doesn't say

Squeezes - the anatomy of a squeeze, with Volkswagen 2008 and GameStop 2021 as case files

Risk - position sizing, loss limits, never adding to a loser, and a daily stop

The Short Seller: Borrow, Dilution, Squeezes, and the Trades Wall Street Doesn't Teach is available on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0HMZ1XCXZ. The book is listed in hardcover, paperback and Kindle editions. The paperback edition measures 6 × 9 inches, and the book carries ISBN 9798162319559.

About Guy Gentile

Guy Gentile is a trader, author and entrepreneur based in Dubai. He founded DAS Trader, a direct-access trading platform, and the brokerages SpeedTrader and SureTrader. His other books include TOKENIZED, Liquidity Event and The Stock Operator. He also publishes The Regime Desk, a research brief covering macroeconomic conditions, liquidity and event-driven markets, at https://guygentile.com.

Note: This book is intended for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment, legal or tax advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Short selling involves significant risk, including the possibility of losses exceeding the amount initially invested.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319236