Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) today announced that it plans to report its second quarter fiscal 2027 financial results on Friday, October 30, 2026, at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET. The Company also plans to hold a conference call to discuss its financial results the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Those who wish to participate in the call may do so by dialing (877) 704-4453 or (201) 389-0920 for international callers, conference ID 13758774. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's website, www.capriholdings.com.

In addition, a replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and remain available until November 6, 2026. To access the telephone replay, listeners should dial (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers. The access code for the replay is 13758774. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website within two hours of the conclusion of the call.

About Capri Holdings Limited

Capri Holdings is a global fashion luxury group consisting of iconic brands Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo. Our commitment to creativity, fashion, style and craftsmanship is at the heart of each of our luxury brands. We have built our reputation on designing exceptional, innovative products that cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories. Our strength lies in the unique DNA and heritage of each of our brands, the diversity and passion of our people and our dedication to the clients and communities we serve. Our designs inspire consumers to embrace the feeling of luxury in every moment. Capri Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.

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