30 Years. $100 Million. Countless Lives Changed: Mary Kay Ash Foundation Expands Its Legacy of Impact

The Foundation awards more than $2.5 million in 2026 grants to advance women-focused cancer research and strengthen life-saving domestic violence support nationwide.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2026 / Originally published on newsroom.marykay.com

The Mary Kay Ash Foundation, a decades-long advocate of women's health and safety through women-related cancer research and domestic violence support programs, announced it has awarded over $2.5 million in cancer research and domestic violence shelter grants around the country. In 2026, the Foundation celebrates two major milestones since its inception: 30 years of enriching women's lives and exceeding $100 million donated toward its two-fold mission.

Genesis Women's Shelter & Support Play Therapy Room for children to learn coping skills and heal from trauma (Image Credit: Genesis Women's Shelter & Support)

Grants were awarded to the following organizations and focus areas:

2026 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SUPPORT

Annual Domestic Violence Shelter Grants (51 Grants | $1,020,000) Domestic violence shelters in 50 states and U.S. territories received $20,000 grants each totaling over $1 million in unrestricted funds to critical support and life-saving services such as mental health and post-trauma counseling, childcare, financial assistance, emergency and transitional housing, and more.

Domestic violence shelters in 50 states and U.S. territories received $20,000 grants each totaling over $1 million in unrestricted funds to critical support and life-saving services such as mental health and post-trauma counseling, childcare, financial assistance, emergency and transitional housing, and more. Local Domestic Violence Shelter Grants (4 Grants | $100,000) Four North Texas domestic violence shelters received $25,000 grants each totaling $100,000 to address specific and immediate community needs. The Foundation partners with Denton County Friends of the Family, Hope's Door New Beginning Center, Genesis Women's Shelter & Support, and The Family Place to help provide critical needs to women fleeing a domestic violence situation.

Four North Texas domestic violence shelters received $25,000 grants each totaling $100,000 to address specific and immediate community needs. The Foundation partners with Denton County Friends of the Family, Hope's Door New Beginning Center, Genesis Women's Shelter & Support, and The Family Place to help provide critical needs to women fleeing a domestic violence situation. The National Domestic Violence Hotline ($75,000)

Announced an expanded partnership with The National Domestic Violence Hotline ("The Hotline") and loveisrespect - the nation's leading resource for adults and teens seeking support - to create a digital and social marketing campaign that will educate teens and young adults about healthy relationships, help them recognize warning signs of abusive relationships, and connect them to confidential support services at no cost while meeting them where they are - on social channels and online platforms.

Announced an expanded partnership with The National Domestic Violence Hotline ("The Hotline") and loveisrespect - the nation's leading resource for adults and teens seeking support - to create a digital and social marketing campaign that will educate teens and young adults about healthy relationships, help them recognize warning signs of abusive relationships, and connect them to confidential support services at no cost while meeting them where they are - on social channels and online platforms. The Conference on Crimes Against Women ($75,000)

For 20 consecutive years the Foundation has served as Presenting Sponsor of The Conference on Crimes Against Women (CCAW), an annual community multi-stakeholder conference in Dallas, Texas dedicated to addressing and combating all forms of crimes against women. Drawing 3,000 attendees from across the world annually, CCAW is the only conference that addresses all crimes against women with a multidisciplinary focus that encourages a coordinated community response.

Genesis Women's Shelter & Support Childcare Room provides a safe haven for children while parents receive services or seek employment (Image Credit: Genesis Women's Shelter & Support)

View a full list of 2026 Mary Kay Ash Foundation Domestic Violence Shelter Grant recipients.

2026 CANCER RESEARCH & PROGRAMS SUPPORT

Innovative/Translational Cancer Research Grants (10 Grants | $1,000,000)

Awarded 10 esteemed cancer researchers from the nation's leading accredited universities with individual grants of $100,000, totaling $1 million in funding. These competitive research grants support groundbreaking studies focused on cancers primarily affecting women such as breast, ovarian, uterine, endometrial, cervical, among others.

Awarded 10 esteemed cancer researchers from the nation's leading accredited universities with individual grants of $100,000, totaling $1 million in funding. These competitive research grants support groundbreaking studies focused on cancers primarily affecting women such as breast, ovarian, uterine, endometrial, cervical, among others. Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation Cancer Research & Support ($134,000)

Awarded the second-year installment of a five-year, $500,000 commitment supporting the Texas Cancer Interception Institute, a first-of-its-kind program focused on early cancer detection through biomarker technology, circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) blood-based methods, and patient navigation support to improve outcomes when cancer is most treatable.

Awarded the second-year installment of a five-year, $500,000 commitment supporting the Texas Cancer Interception Institute, a first-of-its-kind program focused on early cancer detection through biomarker technology, circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) blood-based methods, and patient navigation support to improve outcomes when cancer is most treatable. Cancer Care ($75,000)

Over 25 years, the Foundation has partnered with Cancer Care - the nation's leading organization providing free, professional support services for those facing a cancer diagnosis. The Foundation serves as the sole corporate funder of Cancer Care's Touching Hearts program, providing financial assistance to economically disadvantaged women navigating a cancer diagnosis and treatment plan, resulting in over 50,000 grants totaling over $5.6 million in financial assistance to-date.

Over 25 years, the Foundation has partnered with Cancer - the nation's leading organization providing free, professional support services for those facing a cancer diagnosis. The Foundation serves as the sole corporate funder of Cancer Touching Hearts program, providing financial assistance to economically disadvantaged women navigating a cancer diagnosis and treatment plan, resulting in over 50,000 grants totaling over $5.6 million in financial assistance to-date. Cancer Support Community North Texas ($25,000)

Cancer Support Community North Texas received a $25,000 grant to provide free programs and support services for those undergoing cancer treatment as well as their caregivers. Through in-person and virtual options, participants can receive counseling, community, health and wellness classes, yoga, and more to help bring hope and healing while navigating a cancer journey.

Cancer Support Community North Texas participants at Tarrant County Valentine's Cards Craft event (Image Credit: Cancer Support Community North Texas)

View a full list of 2026 Mary Kay Ash Foundation Cancer Research Grant recipients.

"These grants are an investment in hope and brighter futures for women facing some of life's most difficult challenges," said Michael Lunceford, President of the Mary Kay Ash Foundation Board of Directors. "For 30 years, the Foundation has turned hope into action, investing more than $100 million in exceptional researchers and organizations working to change lives. We are proud to support the medical breakthroughs and vital services that are helping women live healthier, safer lives and creating lasting impact for generations to come."

The Mary Kay Ash Foundation has awarded more than $100 million to women's shelters and domestic violence service providers, as well as cancer research programs and related causes throughout the U.S. For more information, visit marykayashfoundation.org

Did You Know:

By the Numbers: 30 Years of Impact

$100+ million donated to fund women's cancer research and end domestic violence

$41+ million invested in innovative cancer research, clinical trials, and support programs

$60+ million granted to domestic violence shelters and support services nationwide

300+ cancer researchers funded, accelerating breakthroughs in detection, diagnosis, and treatment

5 years of clinical trials supported, advancing cutting-edge solutions for women's cancers

2,800+ domestic violence shelters and organizations supported

More than 4 million women and children impacted through life-changing services and programs

750,000+ hours of cancer research enabled

13 international cancer research fellows sponsored, expanding global innovation

$30,000 Matching Gift Challenge successfully funded by The Mary Kay Family Foundation (Feb. 2026)

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About Mary Kay Ash Foundation

Celebrating 30 years of Mary Kay Ash's dream to enrich the lives of women everywhere, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation raises and distributes funds to end domestic violence and invest in breakthrough cancer research to find cures for women-related cancers. Since 1996, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation has contributed more than $100 million to organizations aligned with its two-fold mission. In addition, the Foundation supports awareness initiatives, community outreach programs, and advocates for legislation to ensure women are healthy and safe. Together, we can make the world better for women. To learn more about how to educate, advocate, volunteer, donate, and join life-saving work to support and empower women, visit marykayashfoundation.org, or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

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Cancer Support Community North Texas Kids attend Camp Noogie (Image Credit: Cancer Support Community North Texas)

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/30-years.-100-million.-countless-lives-changed-mary-kay-ash-foun-1237594