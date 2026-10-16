CFMOTO Showcases Global Strategy and Innovation Capabilities at CFMOTO EXPERIENCE 2026

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CFMOTO, a leading company in the global powersports industry, welcomed international journalists from more than 29 countries and regions to its headquarters in China for CFMOTO EXPERIENCE 2026. Under the theme "LIVE THE TECH • RIDE THE FUTURE", the event gave journalists insight into the R&D, design, production and motorsport operations driving its global growth.

Rooted in China and operating in more than 100 countries and regions, CFMOTO continues to expand its global presence through investment in technology, advanced manufacturing and motorsport. Serving riders worldwide through more than 9,000 dealers, its portfolio spans motorcycles, off-road vehicles and electric mobility solutions across markets and riding cultures.

"We hope this visit gives you the opportunity to experience CFMOTO firsthand-to meet our people, explore our facilities and gain a deeper understanding of the company behind the brand," said Minjie Lai, Chairman and CEO of CFMOTO, as he welcomed the delegation to China.

"Our vision is clear: to become a premium global powersports brand," said Ferdinand Klauser, Chief Brand Officer of CFMOTO. "For CFMOTO, being global isn't just about where we sell, it's about how we operate. That's why we offer a fuller, deeper view of our capabilities and our commitment."

The company operates five production facilities across China, Mexico and Thailand, including CFMOTO NexFactory in Jiaxing, unveiled during the event as an integrated manufacturing hub for two-wheeled vehicles destined for global markets. The manufacturing network is complemented by five flagship R&D centers and four design hubs globally.

Media toured CFMOTO's R&D and design facilities, gaining insight into vehicle development, simulation, testing, software engineering, connected technologies and design. For the first time, international media visited the CFMOTO Industrial Design Institute (CFID), where they learned how the company coordinates design resources across China, Europe and North America. CFMOTO also previewed its "Form Follows the Wind" design philosophy through the 550CL-C and GOES 700 CONCEPT, and showcased the V4 SR-RR prototype, which has achieved a top speed of 315.82 km/h.

Motorsport remains central to CFMOTO's technology and brand strategy. In October 2026, CFMOTO Aspar Team rider Máximo Quiles won the Moto3 World Championship, and the 675SR-R has been selected as the official race bike for the 2027 FIM Women's Circuit Racing World Championship.

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