New York Stock Exchange: BCRF Launches $100 Million Venture Program for Breast Cancer: NYSE Content Update

BCRF Launches $100 Million Venture Program for Breast Cancer: NYSE Content Update
NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 16th
- BCRF Ventures will fund innovation to combat breast cancer
- $100 million BCRF venture fund aims to accelerate breakthroughs from the lab to patients.
- Launching with $23 million in seed donations, the program seeks to raise and deploy $100 million over the next five years.
- VSCO launches 'The Fifty'
- The campaign aims to celebrate 50 photographers across all 50 states.
- VSCO recently announced the first 25 photographers and will announce the next batch in November.
- VSCO had more than 13,500 submissions, the largest open call in the company's history.
- Dow comes off 500+ point gain
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 556 points or 1.1% on Thursday.
- Shares of NYSE-listed Nike, Salesforce, and The Home Depot performed best.
- Traders showed an appetite for value amid hotter-than-expected inflation.
Opening Bell
Hedgeye Asset Management celebrates strong growth in 2026
Closing Bell
Axis Capital (NYSE: AXS) celebrates its 25th anniversary
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