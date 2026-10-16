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PR Newswire
16.10.2026 15:00 Uhr
174 Leser
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New York Stock Exchange: BCRF Launches $100 Million Venture Program for Breast Cancer: NYSE Content Update

BCRF Launches $100 Million Venture Program for Breast Cancer: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 16th

  • BCRF Ventures will fund innovation to combat breast cancer
    • $100 million BCRF venture fund aims to accelerate breakthroughs from the lab to patients.
    • Launching with $23 million in seed donations, the program seeks to raise and deploy $100 million over the next five years.
  • VSCO launches 'The Fifty'
    • The campaign aims to celebrate 50 photographers across all 50 states.
    • VSCO recently announced the first 25 photographers and will announce the next batch in November.
    • VSCO had more than 13,500 submissions, the largest open call in the company's history.
  • Dow comes off 500+ point gain
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 556 points or 1.1% on Thursday.
    • Shares of NYSE-listed Nike, Salesforce, and The Home Depot performed best.
    • Traders showed an appetite for value amid hotter-than-expected inflation.

Opening Bell
Hedgeye Asset Management celebrates strong growth in 2026

Closing Bell
Axis Capital (NYSE: AXS) celebrates its 25th anniversary

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bcrf-launches-100-million-venture-program-for-breast-cancer-nyse-content-update-302911270.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.