RedChip Companies, Inc.: Bimergen Energy and Horizon Aircraft Interviews to Air Nationally on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on CNBC and Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2026 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Bimergen Energy (NYSE American:BESS) and New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (Nasdaq:HOVR) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored television program airing on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, October 17, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), and on CNBC this Sunday, October 18, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the United States, and CNBC is available in approximately 90 million U.S. households.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

BESS: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/bess_access

HOVR: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/hovr_access

BESS: Converting a 2 GW Battery Storage Pipeline into Revenue and Long-Term Asset Value

Bob Brillon, Co-CEO of Bimergen Energy, joins the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show to discuss the Company's strategy for developing utility-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS). Bimergen has assembled a pipeline of 23 projects representing approximately 2 gigawatts of planned capacity across major U.S. power markets, providing an estimated four to five years of development opportunities. Through joint ventures with institutional investors, Bimergen earns development fees while retaining equity interests in projects that could generate recurring operating income. This capital-efficient model allows the Company to advance projects without funding their full construction costs.

Brillon highlights Bimergen's second-quarter 2026 results, including $7.9 million in revenue, $3.9 million in adjusted EBITDA, and $1.6 million in net income, driven by project monetization through joint ventures. The Company retained a 7.5% equity interest in three ERCOT projects totaling 480 MWh, preserving upside as those assets enter operation. Bimergen also reported more than $14 million in cash and current assets as of June 2026. Its capital structure includes approximately 7.1 million shares outstanding, nearly 38% insider ownership, and no convertible debt.

The interview also explores the portfolio's long-term earnings potential. Management projects approximately $400 million in annual revenue once its 2 GW pipeline is fully developed and operational, based on an estimated $20 million per 100 MW of capacity. Brillon discusses the Company's joint development agreement involving Frontier Power USA and Cerberus, under which financing partners fund construction while Bimergen retains a 7.5% ownership stake. With initial operating assets expected to contribute revenue in 2027 and a board-authorized warrant repurchase program providing flexibility to limit dilution, Bimergen is positioned to build on its recent financial performance as more projects advance toward commercialization.

HOVR: Advancing Hybrid-Electric Aviation with Greater Range and Efficiency

Brandon Robinson, Co-Founder and CEO of Horizon Aircraft, joins the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show to discuss the Cavorite X7, a hybrid-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to overcome the range, payload and infrastructure limitations of battery-powered designs. Combining patented fan-in-wing technology with hybrid-electric propulsion, the Cavorite X7 can take off and land like a helicopter while flying approximately 98% of its mission as a conventional aircraft. With target speeds of 250 mph, a range of up to 500 miles and a useful load of approximately 1,500 pounds, the aircraft is designed for regional transportation, medical evacuation, defense and disaster response missions.

Robinson highlights Horizon's competitive advantages, including more than 30 patents and a propulsion system that generates electricity onboard, eliminating reliance on ground-based charging infrastructure. Unlike battery-only aircraft designed for short urban routes, the Cavorite X7 targets longer-distance missions in challenging weather and remote locations. Horizon also plans to manufacture and sell aircraft to established operators rather than operate its own fleet, reducing capital requirements. The Company targets pricing of $6 million to $8 million per aircraft, compared with $12 million to $15 million for comparable helicopters.

The interview also explores Horizon's path to commercialization. Following successful large-scale prototype demonstrations of vertical takeoff, transition and forward flight, the Company is building its full-scale Cavorite X7, with ground and flight testing planned for 2027. Horizon is pursuing certification through Transport Canada, with potential FAA validation under existing bilateral agreements. Management plans to develop low-volume production capabilities as testing progresses, targeting initial deliveries in 2030. Robinson believes Horizon's differentiated technology, performance advantages and capital-efficient business model position it to capture opportunities in the emerging advanced air mobility market.

BESS and HOVR are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About Bimergen Energy

Bimergen Energy (NYSE American: BESS) is a U.S.- based renewable energy infrastructure, developer, owner and operator focused on utility-scale battery energy storage systems. Bimergen Energy develops and operates infrastructure designed to enhance grid stability and support the integration of renewable generation across key U.S. markets. The operating revenue generation comes from buying energy at lower off-peak prices and selling it back to the same grid at higher peak prices. For more information visit the company's website at: www.Bimergen.com.

About Horizon Aircraft

Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ: HOVR) is an advanced aerospace company developing one of the world's first hybrid-electric VTOL aircraft designed to fly most of its mission in traditional wing-borne flight, offering industry-leading speed, range, and operational utility. Horizon Aircraft's unique designs put the mission first and prioritize safety and performance. Upon successful completion of testing and certification of its full-scale aircraft, Horizon Aircraft intends to scale unit production to meet expected demand from regional aircraft operators, emergency service providers, and military customers.

For further information, visit:

Website www.horizonaircraft.com

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@horizonaircraft

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/horizon-aircraft-inc

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US and CNBC; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Certain statements regarding Bimergen Energy Corp. ("Bimergen"), New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. ("New Horizon Aircraft"), and their respective businesses, operations, plans and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors should review Bimergen's and New Horizon Aircraft's respective filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information regarding the companies and the risks associated with an investment in their securities.

RedChip Companies, Inc. provides investor relations and media services to Bimergen and New Horizon Aircraft and receives compensation for those services. Visit https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures for details. The information regarding Bimergen and New Horizon Aircraft contained in this release has been derived from information provided by the respective companies or from publicly available sources. RedChip does not independently verify all such information and makes no representation or warranty as to its accuracy or completeness. Nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

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SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/bimergen-energy-and-horizon-aircraft-interviews-to-air-nationall-1237592