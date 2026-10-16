NX3 Commercial Group LLC: NX3 Commercial Group Promotes Marco Zando to Vice President, Investment Sales Team After $20.4 Million Year to Date; Adds Siebert and Miller

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2026 / NX3 Commercial Group has promoted Marco Zando to Vice President, Investment Sales Team, following nine transactions totaling $20,461,000 in single-tenant net lease volume year to date.

Roughly $11.8 million of that total came in a single recent stretch across three states: a Walgreens in Amarillo, Texas, a Starbucks in Jacksonville, Florida, and a three-property dollar store portfolio in Georgia, placing buyer capital into pharmacy, coffee and discount retail.

The promotion also comes as the firm adds two producers to the same team: Matt Siebert, who joins as First Vice President, Investment Sales Team, from Horvath & Tremblay, and Austin Miller, who joins as Senior Associate, Investment Sales, from Marcus & Millichap.

Each of the three recent assignments followed the same brief: freestanding buildings leased to nationally recognized operators under structures that keep landlord obligations minimal. That profile continues to anchor private net lease demand, as individual investors, family offices and 1031 exchange buyers favor predictable contractual income over management-intensive assets.

The largest of the three was a Walgreens in Amarillo, Texas, acquired for $4,250,000. Drugstore real estate remains a staple of the net lease market, valued for corporate-level credit, long initial lease terms and freestanding buildings that require little of the landlord.

In Florida, Zando closed a $2,661,000 Starbucks at 9661 San Jose Boulevard in Jacksonville, one of the city's established south-side retail corridors. Drive-thru coffee has become one of the most actively traded small-balance net lease categories, drawing buyers who want a recognizable brand at a price point reachable without a partnership.

The third assignment was a $4,900,000 package of three Georgia dollar stores purchased together: a Dollar General in Jefferson, a Dollar Tree in Bremen and a Family Dollar in Lawrenceville. Buying three operators across three submarkets in a single transaction spreads tenant and location risk while keeping the asset class consistent - a structure private buyers increasingly use to scale a net lease position in one closing rather than three.

Robert Zahralban, head of national net lease and co-owner of NX3 Commercial Group, said the promotion recognizes both volume and consistency.

"Marco closed across three states and three different tenant types so far this year, and we still have a quarter to run," Zahralban said. "That takes sourcing discipline and the ability to carry a deal from LOI to closing without surprises. The title follows the work."

Luke Thomson, president and co-owner, said the Georgia portfolio in particular showed Zando's ability to run multiple assets on one timeline.

"Three properties, three tenants, one closing calendar - that is a harder assignment than it reads," Thomson said. "Marco has earned the clients' repeat business, and that is the measure we promote on."

Zando's promotion comes amid a broader buildout of the firm's investment sales platform. NX3 has added Matt Siebert as First Vice President, Investment Sales Team. Siebert joins from Horvath & Tremblay and brings more than $150 million in closed net lease transaction volume.

"I looked hard at a few platforms, and NX3 was the one where the technology actually gives you an edge on the deal," Siebert said. "The energy is different here. Everyone is young, everyone is hungry, and the whole office works a deal together instead of behind closed doors. That is the environment I wanted to be building in."

The firm also added Austin Miller as Senior Associate, Investment Sales. Miller began his career in hotel investment sales at Marcus & Millichap as part of the Hotel Investment Sales | Hunter & Havericak Group, and brings that institutional transaction background to NX3's net lease practice.

NX3 advances agents on production rather than tenure and continues to add brokers nationally, with seats open on the national net lease team for both established producers and agents new to the discipline. Inquiries can be directed to Robert Zahralban at Robert@nx3commercial.com.

About NX3 Commercial Group

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, NX3 Commercial Group is a national investment sales brokerage specializing in single-tenant and multi-tenant net lease real estate. The firm advises private investors, family offices and 1031 exchange buyers on acquisitions and dispositions nationwide, with a focus on passive investment strategies and tax-deferred exchange transactions.

Media contact: Robert Zahralban, Head of National Net Lease, NX3 Commercial Group - Robert@nx3commercial.com | 631.438.9908

Disclaimer: Marco Zando is a licensed Florida real estate sales associate (Lic. No. SL3648421) with NX3 Commercial Group LLC, a licensed Florida real estate brokerage (Lic. No. CQ1074194). He is not a licensed real estate broker. All transactions referenced were conducted through and under the supervision of the brokerage, and transactions involving property located outside Florida were completed in cooperation with a broker licensed in the applicable state.

"Vice President, Investment Sales Team" is an internal team designation used for business development purposes only. It does not denote an officer, director, managerial or ownership position with NX3 Commercial Group LLC, nor does it indicate any license level beyond the one stated above.

Transaction figures reflect gross sales prices for assignments in which Marco Zando participated; certain assignments involved other NX3 Commercial Group professionals. All information is provided for informational purposes only, is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed, and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any property or security. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Nothing herein constitutes legal, tax, accounting or investment advice; recipients should consult their own advisors.

SOURCE: NX3 Commercial Group LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/nx3-commercial-group-promotes-marco-zando-to-vice-president-investment-1237599