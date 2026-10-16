SIU points to new article and video from strategic partner Complete Aerospace Solutions on why Montana's open airspace, polar-orbit access and coalition of supporters may matter for next-generation defense testing and Golden Dome

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2026) - Space Innovation Unit, Inc. ("SIU" or "SpaceIU"), the aerospace business incubator and wholly owned subsidiary of Decentral Life, Inc. (OTCID: WDLF), today voiced its support for the Montana Spaceport & Test Range (MSTR) following President Donald J. Trump's announcement that the Department of War will establish a new "super range" in Montana for testing advanced weapons and technologies.

The President made the announcement on October 14, 2026, at a rally in Kalispell, Montana. He said the range could support testing of autonomous systems, space and electronic warfare technology, and supersonic and hypersonic systems. U.S. Senator Tim Sheehy stated the following day that the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act, which has not yet reached a full Senate vote, includes $10 million for a feasibility study of an advanced range in Montana. A location, cost and timeline have not been announced.

SIU's strategic partner, Complete Aerospace Solutions, Inc. ("CAEROS"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Complete Financial Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: CFSU), has supported MSTR for the past year and a half and is listed among the range's investors and supporting corporations.



CAEROS CEO Rick Sanford has published an article, "Montana Has the Room. Now It Has the Mandate," explaining why Montana is positioned to help meet the nation's growing demand for test capacity.

The article mentioned above, "Montana Has the Room. Now It Has the Mandate," and the companion video by Jeff Gabrelcik, are available at the following URL link:

[https://CompleteAerosp.com/News]

MSTR is a distributed space technology test range and secure data pipeline across sites in Helena, Billings and Townsend, Montana. Its strategic case rests on assets already in place:

Approved military airspace for restricted operational testing at Townsend and Clancy through the Limestone Hills Innovation & Test Campus

A continental corridor to polar and sun-synchronous orbits at 45 to 48 degrees north

Partnership with EXOS Aerospace, an FAA-licensed reusable suborbital launch provider

A coalition of 24 organizations and more than 12 letters of intent, including one from a major defense prime

A compliance posture designed around ITAR, NIST SP 800-171 and a roadmap to CMMC

"Golden Dome will only move as fast as America can test," said Ken Tapp, CEO of Decentral Life, and a Space Innovation Unit Director. "The companies we are focused on are building the sensors, components and space systems that we believe are relevant to missile defense, and they need open airspace and fast data to qualify their work. The President has put Montana on the map, and the Montana Spaceport & Test Range is already building the infrastructure to answer that call."

SIU works with early-stage aerospace and defense companies to help prepare them for contracts and growth, including potential opportunities related to missile defense programs such as Golden Dome. Through its strategic partnership with CAEROS, which seeks to acquire established lower-tier aerospace suppliers, SIU-incubated companies have a potential path to acquisition as they mature. As Mr. Sanford writes in the article, both ends of that pipeline need the same thing: a place to test.

About Space Innovation Unit, Inc.

Space Innovation Unit, Inc. is an aerospace-focused business incubator and a wholly owned subsidiary of Decentral Life, Inc. (OTCID: WDLF). SIU focuses on early-stage aerospace and defense companies prepare for government contracts and growth. Learn more at https://SpaceIU.com.

About Complete Aerospace Solutions, Inc.

Complete Aerospace Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of Complete Financial Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: CFSU) focused on acquiring established lower-tier aerospace suppliers that support the Golden Dome program. CAEROS is a listed supporting corporation of the Montana Spaceport & Test Range. Learn more at completeaerosp.com.

About the Montana Spaceport & Test Range

The Montana Spaceport & Test Range is a distributed test range for launch operations, hypersonics and UAS/UAV, operated in coordination with EXOS Aerospace and the Limestone Hills Innovation & Test Campus. Learn more at montanaspaceport.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the proposed Montana super range, the development of the Montana Spaceport & Test Range, the Golden Dome program, and the plans of Space Innovation Unit, Decentral Life, Complete Aerospace Solutions and Complete Financial Solutions. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including government funding and site decisions, regulatory and licensing approvals, and market conditions, that could cause actual results to differ materially. Neither SIU nor CAEROS has been selected for, or holds a contract related to, the announced super range. It has not been announced whether the new range would involve MSTR or any of its sites. Neither SIU nor Decentral Life has been selected for, or holds any contract related to the announced range, and there can be no assurance that either will generate any revenue or other benefit from it. The companies undertake no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319353