IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.: IBC Advanced Alloys Reports Improved Financial Results for the Year Ended June 2026

Sharply higher sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 were driven by increasing demand from the defense and electronics industries

Highlights of the Quarter and Year Ended June 30, 2026



(Unless otherwise noted, all financial amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars. IBC is reporting the performance of "continuing operations" at its Copper Alloy division, "discontinued operations" at its Massachusetts facility, and a combination of continuing and discontinued operations.1

Annual sales of $19.5 million increased by 9.8% compared with the prior-year period.

Gross profit of $3.8 million for the year increased by 8.12% year-over-year ("YoY").

On a consolidated basis, an operating loss of $210,000 was sharply lower than the $1.5 million loss for the year ended June 30, 2025, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") for the year of $591,000 reversed a loss of $400,000 in the comparative prior-year period.

On a consolidated basis, the loss for the year was $2.2 million, lower than the prior year's loss of $3.4 million.

FRANKLIN, IN / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2026 / IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. ("IBC" or the "Company") (TSXV:IB)(OTCQB:IAALF) announces its financial results for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2026.

Stronger demand for the Company's copper-based products in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 boosted revenue to $5.7 million, a 19.4% increase over the comparable prior-year period. Market conditions and uncertainty about government policies related to copper tariffs adversely affected sales in the first three quarters of the fiscal year, but annual sales of $19.5 million finished 9.8% higher than the year ended June 30, 2025. IBC's stronger product demand has been driven largely by companies in the naval defense and electronics industries.

For the year, the Company narrowed losses in operating and net income compared with the prior-year period and posted Adjusted EBITDA of $591,000, reversing a $400,000 loss in the prior-year period.

Unless otherwise noted, all financial amounts are calculated following IFRS.1

SELECTED RESULTS: ($000s) Quarter Ended

6-30-2026 Quarter Ended

6-30-2025 Year Ended 6-30-2026 Year Ended 6-30-2025 CONTINUING OPERATIONS Revenue $ 5,698 $ 4,787 $ 19,505 $ 17,763 Operating income (loss) $ 150 $ 250 $ 1 $ (485 ) Income (loss) $ (345 ) $ 96 $ (1,924 ) $ (2,216 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 252 $ 732 $ 802 $ 603 Gross Profit $ 1,266 $ 1,164 $ 3,794 $ 3,509 Gross Margin 22 % 24 % 19 % 20 % DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Revenue - - - - Operating income (loss) $ 67 $ (152 ) $ (211 ) $ (1,030 ) Income (loss) $ 49 $ (177 ) $ (285 ) $ (1,197 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 67 $ (147 ) $ (211 ) $ (1,003 ) CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS Revenue $ 5,698 $ 4,787 $ 19,505 $ 17,763 Operating income (loss) $ 217 $ 98 $ (210 ) $ (1,515 ) Loss $ (296 ) $ (81 ) $ (2,209 ) $ (3,413 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 319 $ 585 $ 591 $ (400 )

"We saw significantly stronger demand for our copper alloy products in the final fiscal quarter of 2026, largely due to sales growth in both the defense and electronics sectors," said Mark A. Smith, CEO and Executive Chairman of IBC. "Moreover, we are seeing that increased demand continue into this fiscal year. Significantly higher copper prices, which we largely pass on to our customers, are also helping to boost our revenue."

Full results are available in the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"), accessible at sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https://ibcadvancedalloys.com/investors-center/.

For more information on IBC and its innovative alloy products, go here: https://www.ibcadvancedalloys.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Mark A. Smith"

Mark A. Smith, CEO & Chairman of the Board

# # #

CONTACTS:

Mark A. Smith, Chairman of the Board

Jim Sims, Director of Investor and Public Relations

+1 (303) 503-6203

Email: jim.sims@ibcadvancedalloys.com

Website: www.ibcadvancedalloys.com

ABOUT IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP.

IBC is a leading advanced copper alloys manufacturer serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. At its vertically integrated production facility in Franklin, Indiana, IBC manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, aluminum bronze and aluminum-scandium. The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IB" and the OTCQB under the symbol "IAALF".

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained in this news release may be forward-looking information or forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are often, but not always identified by the use of words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "foresee", "could", "estimate", "goal", "intend", "plan", "seek", "will", "may" and "should" and similar expressions or words suggesting future outcomes. This news release includes forward-looking information and statements pertaining to, among other things, the Company's expectation of further growth in revenue and market demand, and the ability of the Copper Alloy division to increase its production capacity, reduce unit costs of production, expand its product portfolio and expand into new markets, the closure of the Engineered Materials division and ongoing expenses in connection therewith, potential market demand for shaped alloy parts and Al-Sc alloy components, and future copper and scandium alloy market conditions generally. Forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control including: the risk that the Company may not be able to make sufficient payments to retire its debt, the impact of general economic conditions in the areas in which the Company or its customers operate, including the semiconductor manufacturing and oil and gas industries, risks associated with manufacturing activities, changes in laws and regulations including the adoption of new environmental laws and regulations and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced, increased competition, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, limited availability of raw materials, fluctuations in commodity prices, imposition of tariffs, foreign exchange or interest rates, stock market volatility and obtaining required approvals of regulatory authorities. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the Company's future results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances.

Please see "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca, for information on the risks and uncertainties associated with our business. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements, which speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking information and statements contained in this release represent our expectations as of the date of this release. We disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

1 We report non-IFRS measures such as "Adjusted EBITDA". Please see information on this and other non-IFRS measures in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this news release and in IBC's MD&A, available on sedarplus.ca

SOURCE: IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.

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