Zifo Recognized by Nasscom for Advancing AI-Driven Lab Transformation

AI Gamechangers recognition highlights Zifo's practical application of artificial intelligence to accelerate master data creation for lab systems

CHENNAI, India, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zifo, a leading global enabler of AI and data-driven enterprise informatics for science-driven organizations, has been recognized as a Gamechanger in Healthcare & Pharma in the enterprise segment at the Nasscom AI Gamechangers Awards 2026 for its innovative application of AI to laboratory master data creation.

The AI Gamechangers program spotlights impactful AI implementations emerging from India's innovation ecosystem. Zifo's recognition highlights its AI-based service accelerator for accelerating the creation of master data for laboratory information management systems, or LIMS.

Addressing a Critical Laboratory Data Challenge

Reliable master data is foundational to the successful configuration and implementation of a LIMS. In lab environments, however, the information required to create this master data can be distributed across PDFs, specifications, procedures, spreadsheets, and other source documents.

Identifying the relevant information, reviewing it for accuracy, and converting it into structured master data objects can require significant manual effort. The process must also support the consistency, traceability, and auditability expected in regulated environments.

Zifo applies AI-assisted automation to accelerate this work. The service accelerator extracts relevant information from laboratory source documents, organizes it into structured data, and supports the creation of master data objects for LIMS platforms.

By bringing document extraction, human review, and object creation into a more connected workflow, the AI service accelerator helps reduce the manual burden associated with LIMS configuration and implementation. It also helps in performing the verification of the objects configured and helps in validating the set up by logging a sample and generating the appropriate Report (Analysis Report of Certificate of analysis). The service accelerator is designed to improve efficiency while preserving the controls and expert oversight required for regulated laboratory operations.

Combining AI-Assisted Automation with Expert Review

Zifo's effort to lessen the burden on master data management reflects the company's practical approach to AI: applying the technology to a clearly defined operational challenge while keeping laboratory and informatics specialists in control of review and decision-making.

Rather than replacing lab expertise, the service accelerator assists implementation teams by automating document-intensive activities and presenting structured information for expert review. This approach helps teams work more efficiently while retaining transparency over how information is extracted, reviewed, and transformed into LIMS master data.

"This recognition from Nasscom reflects our focus on translating AI innovation into practical value for regulated laboratories," said Narasimhan Aravumudan, Zifo's Vice President - Scientific Data for AI and a renowned LIMS and AI expert. "The creation of accurate and reliable master data is critical to a successful LIMS implementation, but preparing this data can involve considerable manual effort. With this master data service accelerator, we are bringing AI-assisted automation, and expert review together to help laboratories receive system-ready master data more efficiently and confidently."

Advancing Practical AI for Science-Driven Organizations

The recognition reinforces Zifo's commitment to developing AI-enabled service accelerators -- dubbed as Practical AI3 -- that address real-world challenges across the scientific enterprise. Zifo combines AI with scientific, regulatory, data, and enterprise informatics expertise to help organizations improve productivity and accelerate digital transformation. https://zifo.com/practical-ai-blueprints/

For laboratories, master data creation is more than an administrative activity. Master data provides the foundation for laboratory workflows, system configurations, analytical processes, and data integrity controls. Improving how this information is prepared and reviewed can help organizations reduce implementation effort and move more efficiently toward the productive use of their LIMS platforms.

The Nasscom recognition reflects a broader industry shift from AI experimentation toward practical implementations that address defined operational challenges and deliver measurable value.

Through broader portfolio of AI-enabled service accelerators, Zifo continues to help science-driven organizations adopt AI in ways that are practical, governed, and aligned with the requirements of regulated operations.

About Zifo

Zifo is a leading global enabler of AI and data-driven enterprise informatics for science-driven organizations. With extensive solutions and services expertise spanning research, development, manufacturing, and clinical domains, Zifo serves industries including pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemicals, food and beverage, oil and gas, and FMCG. Trusted by more than 190 science-focused organizations worldwide, Zifo helps its customers advance digital scientific innovation. https://zifo.com

About Nasscom AI Gamechangers

Nasscom AI Gamechangers was launched in 2021 to spotlight transformative AI implementation stories across India's innovation ecosystem. The program recognizes solutions that demonstrate real-world impact, reshape industries, and address critical socioeconomic and operational challenges. Its sector-specific award categories include Healthcare & Pharma, Manufacturing, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Retail & Consumer Packaged Goods, and Technology, Media & Telecom. https://Nasscom.in/ai-gamechangers/

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