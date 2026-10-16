Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2026) - In response to President Xi Jinping's initiative to invite 100,000 young Americans to China over the next five years, a China-US youth exchange event was held from Oct 12 to 14 in Beijing, bringing together more than 200 students from both countries to engage in cross-cultural dialogues.





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