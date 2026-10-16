Basseterre, St. Kitts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2026) - The St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Programme has secured the top position in the 2026 CBI Index for the sixth consecutive year, reaffirming its global leadership and continued commitment to integrity, due diligence and operational excellence.





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In the tenth-anniversary edition of the CBI Index, St. Kitts and Nevis ranked first among 14 citizenship programmes assessed across the Caribbean, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific.

The sixth consecutive first-place ranking comes amid evolving international expectations surrounding governance, regulatory oversight, transparency and applicant screening, reflecting the Programme's sustained performance and continued institutional transformation.

The Federation earned perfect scores in four of the Index's nine assessment pillars: Due Diligence, Certainty of Product, Ease of Processing, and Mandatory Travel or Residence.

Notably, St. Kitts and Nevis was the only programme assessed to achieve a perfect 10/10 score in Due Diligence, distinguishing it from all other programmes included in the 2026 rankings.

His Excellency Calvin St. Juste, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Unit, welcomed the recognition and emphasised the responsibility of maintaining the Programme's international standing.

"Being ranked first for a sixth consecutive year reflects the steady work behind the Programme rather than any single achievement. Our focus has been on rigorous due diligence, transparent governance, and close cooperation with our international partners, and this recognition shows that those standards are understood and valued. St. Kitts and Nevis pioneered citizenship by investment almost four decades ago, and we take seriously the responsibility that comes with that history. We will continue to strengthen the Programme so that it serves the people of our Federation and earns the confidence of those who choose to become citizens." said H.E. Calvin St. Juste.

St. Kitts and Nevis Leads Across Four Key Pillars

Published annually since 2017, the CBI Index evaluates Citizenship by Investment Programmes against nine pillars, each carrying a maximum score of ten points. Independent research consultant James McKay led the 2026 research, drawing on the OECD's Handbook on Constructing Composite Indicators.

St. Kitts and Nevis achieved perfect scores in:

Due Diligence (10/10): The only programme assessed to achieve the maximum score, recognising its extensive screening framework, including source-of-funds verification, mandatory interviews and biometric checks.

The only programme assessed to achieve the maximum score, recognising its extensive screening framework, including source-of-funds verification, mandatory interviews and biometric checks. Certainty of Product (10/10): Recognising the Programme's longevity, stability, reputation and adaptability since its establishment in 1984.

Recognising the Programme's longevity, stability, reputation and adaptability since its establishment in 1984. Ease of Processing (10/10): Reflecting structured application procedures, administrative efficiency and continued operational modernisation.

Reflecting structured application procedures, administrative efficiency and continued operational modernisation. Mandatory Travel or Residence (10/10): Recognising the flexibility offered to qualifying applicants and their families.

Strengthening Global Leadership Through Governance and Innovation

The recognition follows significant institutional transformation at the Citizenship Unit, which transitioned to a statutory body in October 2024, introducing a strengthened governance framework and enhanced operational oversight.

Since then, the Unit has implemented reforms focused on enhanced regulatory compliance and administrative efficiency. These include mandatory interviews, expanded international due diligence, biometric verification, and strengthened oversight of authorised agents and international marketing agents.

The Unit's zero-tolerance approach to unauthorised discounting, misrepresentation and regulatory violations further reinforces its commitment to protecting the Programme's integrity.

Technological modernisation has also been central to these efforts. The introduction of Saturn, the Unit's digital application management and communications platform, in April 2025 marked an important step towards improving application tracking, transparency, and operational coordination.

In April 2026, the Federation also introduced biometric enrolment and passport modernisation measures for citizens, further strengthening identity verification.

A Legacy of Leadership and Continued Excellence

Established in 1984, the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Programme pioneered an industry that has since expanded worldwide.

More than four decades later, the Programme continues to evolve in response to changing international expectations, with governance, due diligence and institutional accountability remaining central to its operations.

The sixth consecutive first-place ranking in the 2026 CBI Index reinforces St. Kitts and Nevis' longstanding position in the industry and its commitment to maintaining high standards through continued reform, technological innovation and rigorous due diligence.

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About the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Programme

Established in 1984, the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Programme is the world's longest-standing programme of its kind. It continues to evolve through robust governance, enhanced due diligence, and innovative service delivery, maintaining its reputation as a trusted and globally respected leader in investment migration.

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