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EN

WKN: A41Z56 | ISIN: SE0029300995 | Ticker-Symbol: EN8
Frankfurt
16.10.26 | 08:02
3,011 Euro
+1,18 % +0,035
Branche
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ENIRO GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
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ENIRO GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
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2,9823,30318:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.10.2026 15:00 Uhr
26 Leser
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Eniro Group AB: Eniro Group's CFO to leave at the beginning of the second quarter of 2027

Eniro Group AB (publ) announces that the Group's CFO, Mario von Dahn, has decided to leave the company at the beginning of the second quarter of 2027. A process to recruit a successor will begin immediately.

Mario von Dahn, who has served as CFO of Eniro Group and as a member of the Group Management Team since August 2025, will continue in his current role until April 2027.

"I would like to thank Mario for his work and contributions during his time at Eniro, where he has, among other things, helped develop the Group's finance function. Mario will remain in his role until April 2027, which provides us with good conditions for an orderly handover," says Hosni Teque-Omeirat, President and CEO of Eniro.

"It has been incredibly exciting and rewarding to be part of this period, together with so many talented and committed employees and colleagues. This period has been characterized by acquisitions, integrations and the streamlining of Eniro's operations, which have been important steps in the company's continued development. I am proud to have been part of this," says Mario von Dahn.

For more information, please contact:

Hosni Teque-Omeirat, president and CEO of Eniro Group AB (publ)
Tel: +46 (0)70-225 18 77
Email: hosni.teque-omeirat@eniro.com

This information is information that Eniro Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15.00 CET on 16 October 2026.

Eniro exists for companies that want to achieve success and growth in their market. Today, Eniro optimizes the opportunity for companies to create local presence, searchability and marketing digitally. This makes Eniro an important partner for small and medium-sized companies. The company's clear goal is to give SMEs the same conditions and resources that large companies have access to. Eniro offers a platform that optimizes local marketing through intelligence, automation and streamlining of communication. In the digital landscape, Eniro partners with the largest media groups in the world.

Eniro Group AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ENRO) and operates in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway. In 2025, the Eniro Group reported net sales of SEK 955 million and approximately 900 employees with headquarters in Stockholm.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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