Stolon Superfoods LLC: Stolon Superfoods and US Foods Launch Hand-Cut, Seed Oil Free Fry in South Texas

Following Success Across the Carolinas and a Breakout National Restaurant Show, Stolon Brings Its Two-Ingredient, Hand-Cut Style Fries and Restaurant Growth Platform to South Texas

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2026 / Stolon Superfoods, the company redefining restaurant fries with hand-cut style quality and clean ingredients, is expanding into South Texas through an exclusive regional distribution partnership with US Foods.

The launch brings Stolon's two-ingredient frozen fries, high-performance avocado fry oil, and proven restaurant growth program to US Foods customers throughout South Texas.

Following the conversion of more than 150 restaurants in its hometown of Charleston, expansion to hundreds of restaurants throughout North and South Carolina, and a breakout appearance at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago, Stolon is bringing its full restaurant growth platform to Texas.

THE CAROLINAS PROVED IT. SOUTH TEXAS IS NEXT.

Stolon's story started in Charleston, South Carolina, with a simple idea: Restaurants shouldn't have to choose between exceptional fries, clean ingredients, and kitchen efficiency.

Built around regeneratively grown potatoes and avocado oil, Stolon's hand-cut style frozen fries deliver the texture and flavor of fresh-cut potatoes without the labor, preparation time, or inconsistency of cutting fries in-house.

The program gained traction across more than 150 Charleston-area restaurants before expanding throughout the Carolinas through an exclusive regional distribution partnership. Today, that success provides the blueprint for entering new markets.

South Texas is a natural next step. From neighborhood taquerias and smokehouses to steakhouses, burger concepts, and Gulf Coast seafood restaurants, the region has a deeply rooted food culture where distinctive flavors and memorable dining experiences drive customer loyalty.

Stolon gives those restaurants an opportunity to turn one of the most familiar items on the menu into a reason for guests to visit, return, and bring their friends.

"We did not come to Texas asking anyone to take a chance on us. We came with a proven playbook, a fry operators cannot believe is frozen, and restaurants across the country already asking for it. US Foods can put Stolon on trucks across South Texas, and we are going to put the loudest launch this market has seen behind every one of them." Alec Warren, Executive Director, Stolon Superfoods

ONE MARKET. ONE PARTNER. THE FULL PLAYBOOK.

The exclusive US Foods partnership is about more than distribution. It brings together US Foods' established restaurant relationships, sales organization, and delivery infrastructure with Stolon's hands-on approach to operator conversion, culinary training, and restaurant marketing.

Under the regional program, US Foods serves as Stolon's exclusive foodservice distribution partner in South Texas, providing operators with access to the complete Stolon fry and avocado oil platform.

Stolon supports the partnership with a coordinated growth program designed to help US Foods sales representatives introduce the products, convert restaurant accounts, and build lasting demand.

That program includes direct-to-restaurant sampling, culinary demonstrations, sales training, coordinated market launches, and consumer-facing marketing designed to help participating restaurants attract guests.

The approach builds on Stolon's high-energy presence at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago, where the company deployed 60 digital billboards across the city, distributed 2,000 branded shirts, and generated approximately 5,000 restaurant leads and engagements over four days.

For US Foods and its restaurant customers, the South Texas launch combines a differentiated product with the marketing and operational support needed to build a successful restaurant fry program.

THE FRY AS A CALLING CARD

Restaurant guests are paying closer attention to ingredients, cooking oils, and the quality of the food they are served. For operators, meeting those expectations while controlling labor, maintaining consistency, and protecting margins presents a growing challenge.

Stolon was developed to help restaurants meet that challenge without compromising the dining experience.

Its hand-cut style fries provide chefs with a versatile foundation for signature menu items, including loaded fry platters, shareable appetizers, premium sides, and creative seasonal offerings.

A fry that once occupied the corner of the plate can become a signature dish, a higher-value menu opportunity, and a reason customers choose one restaurant over another.

For independent restaurants and growing chains alike, Stolon's platform is designed to deliver the appearance and eating experience of house-cut fries with the consistency and operational efficiency of a frozen product.

"It is hard to run a restaurant. It is getting harder every year. But it is really hard to run an ingredient-centered restaurant -- sourcing clean, cooking clean, and still delivering something craveable at volume. We built Stolon for the performance chefs who are trying to pull that off and for the demanding guests who only eat clean but refuse to give up flavor." Steve Carroll, Restaurant Guru, Stolon Superfoods

TWO INGREDIENTS. ZERO SEED OILS.

At the center of the program are Stolon's hand-cut style frozen fries, made with just two ingredients: regeneratively grown potatoes and avocado oil.

The fries are steam-blanched, par-fried in avocado oil, and flash-frozen to deliver the distinctive texture and flavor of hand-cut fries with consistent preparation and performance in a commercial kitchen.

There are no coatings, gums, or seed oils in the fries.

Paired with Stolon's high-performance avocado fry oil, the complete platform enables restaurants to prepare and serve seed oil free fries without the labor and operational complexity of making fries from scratch.

For restaurants seeking to eliminate seed oils from their fryers, the combination provides a practical, ready-to-operate solution without sacrificing the flavor, texture, or consistency guests expect.

The result is a fry designed for chefs who care just as much about the ingredients going into the fryer as the experience coming out of it.

"When operators taste this fry and find out it is frozen they cannot believe it. We get that reaction every single time. That is not a sales pitch -- that is what happens when you stop cutting corners on ingredients and build something a chef can actually be proud of." Brandon Barker, Culinary Lead, Stolon Superfoods

NOW ON THE US FOODS TRUCK IN SOUTH TEXAS

Stolon hand-cut style fries and avocado fry oil are launching through US Foods across South Texas, supported by restaurant sampling, operator training, and coordinated market development.

Restaurants interested in bringing the Stolon platform into their kitchens can contact their local US Foods sales representative or request a product tasting directly through Stolon.

To request a tasting or learn more about the South Texas launch, visit www.stolonsuperfoods.com.

ABOUT US FOODS

US Foods is one of America's leading foodservice distributors, partnering with approximately 250,000 customer locations nationwide. With more than 70 broadline locations, more than 90 cash and carry stores, and approximately 30,000 associates, the company combines an extensive food offering with e-commerce, technology, and business solutions to help foodservice operators succeed. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Learn more at www.usfoods.com.

ABOUT STOLON SUPERFOODS

Stolon Superfoods was founded by chefs, growers, and clean-food rebels who believe great food starts with authentic, clean ingredients. The company produces hand-cut style frozen fries and seed oil free frying systems for restaurants using regeneratively grown potatoes that are steam-blanched, flash-frozen, and par-fried in avocado oil.

Built for kitchens that care about ingredient transparency, culinary performance, and operational efficiency, Stolon helps restaurants deliver craveable, hand-cut style fries without seed oils, unnecessary additives, or the labor requirements of preparing fries from scratch.

Built for Performance Chefs. Loved by Demanding Guests.

Media Contact:

Grace Mogul

Stolon Superfoods, LLC

hello@stolonsuperfoods.com

(843) 212-6864

SOURCE: Stolon Superfoods LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/stolon-superfoods-and-us-foods-launch-hand-cut-seed-oil-free-fry-in-sout-1235858