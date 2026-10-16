Join Lyndsay Malchuk on Market Frontlines for an exclusive interview with Peter Berdusco, President and CEO of Purecore Metals Inc. (CSE: PURE | FSE: J8Y | OTCQB: PPURF), recorded at the Vancouver mining event. As AI data centers, factories and cities need ever more electricity, uranium generates the power and copper moves it. Purecore is building a portfolio around both metals with a stated target of 100 million pounds of uranium and/or 1 billion pounds of copper. Peter Berdusco explains why he wants projects that can move the needle, why he sees uranium and copper as hand in hand, and why the company lets the geology decide which metal leads. He walks through the option on the Yurchison uranium property in the Athabasca Basin, a large package with historical work that could allow Purecore to become drill ready quickly, and describes an acquisition strategy aimed at overlooked or large projects that come with a team or partner behind them. He also outlines what shareholders can expect over the next six to nine months: further acquisitions and a growing asset portfolio. Whether you're an investor following uranium, copper and the electricity demand story, or an industry professional watching early-stage exploration, this conversation offers a clear look at Purecore's strategy and ambitions.