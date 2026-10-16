Join Lyndsay Malchuk on Market Frontlines for an exclusive interview with Elyssia Patterson, Vice President Investor Relations of Latin Metals Inc. (TSXV: LMS | OTCQB: LMSQF), recorded at the Vancouver Mining Event. Latin Metals is a prospect generator building a portfolio of copper, gold and silver projects in Peru and Argentina and optioning them to partners that fund the drilling. Patterson explains where the company sees its value: staking and advancing properties, then bringing in mining companies that pay option payments and finance drill programs, while Latin Metals retains a royalty. She walks through the Lacsha copper project in Peru, where Minsur is coming in under a letter of intent, and describes how a work program of under a million dollars could potentially translate into a deal worth around US$40 million. The conversation also covers how the company finds partners, why its deals focus on meters drilled rather than expenditure, how it runs on roughly C$3 million a year, and how its collaboration with Geomorphic AI is meant to widen the project funnel in Argentina. Patterson also previews planned drill programs with partners, including Cerro Bayo, La Flora and Moxico, and the catalysts she expects in Q4. Essential for investors interested in junior mining, copper exploration and partner-funded business models.