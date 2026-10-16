Teleperformance: TP Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Latin America Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition in the Customer Experience Management Industry

TP Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Latin America Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition in the Customer Experience Management Industry

The company is recognized for translating global scale into localized execution, combining disciplined growth, innovation, and customer-centric delivery to strengthen its leadership position across the Latin American CXM market.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As customer experience providers across Latin America face rising expectations for measurable outcomes, operational resilience, and technology-enabled transformation, TP is demonstrating how scale can be translated into meaningful local impact. Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that TP has received the 2026 Latin America Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition in the Customer Experience Management (CXM) industry, recognizing the company's ability to combine disciplined execution, strategic agility, and innovation to deliver sustained value for clients across the region.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. TP excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market realities while executing with efficiency, consistency, and scale. "TP reinforces strategic effectiveness through its ability to translate global scale into local execution. The company systematically leverages enterprise-wide technology platforms, operating frameworks, and governance standards while ensuring implementation approaches reflect local market realities," said Sebastian Menutti, Industry Director, ICT at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by its Future Forward strategy, TP has demonstrated its ability to adapt to changing market conditions while strengthening its position across Latin America. Its integrated regional model spans 16 countries, enabling the company to balance local, nearshore, Spain, and broader European client opportunities while optimizing resources and strengthening operational resilience. TP's disciplined approach to productivity, automation, governance, and capacity planning supports consistent execution while enabling continued investment in innovation and long-term growth.

Innovation remains central to TP's approach. Through TP.ai, the company integrates AI, human expertise, and digital technologies to expand its capabilities and create new business opportunities. Its acquisition of Agents Only further strengthens its position in next-generation AI data services through an on-demand, AI-enabled crowdsourcing model. Together, these initiatives support the development and scaling of locally originated innovations across the region and into global markets. "Our strategy is designed to turn innovation into meaningful business value for our clients. By combining AI, human expertise, and our global capabilities with strong local execution, we are helping organizations across Latin America transform their customer experience, and build for long-term growth," said Andrés Bernal, LATAM President at TP.

TP's distinctive operating culture further strengthens its competitive position. Frost & Sullivan's analysis highlights the company's combination of an entrepreneurial ownership mindset with the scale and discipline of an enterprise platform, enabling teams to make decisions quickly and address challenges at the point of impact. "A distinctive combination of entrepreneurial culture, operating philosophy, and innovation leadership differentiates TP, as competitors struggle to achieve similar results," said Samantha Fisher, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

TP also differentiates through a customer value strategy that brings together price-to-performance, customer experience, and brand equity. Its use of advanced automation and AI-enabled delivery models supports productivity while maintaining service quality, while outcome-based and shared-risk commercial models align performance with client objectives. The company's geo-diversified delivery model, security framework, and standardized operating practices further support consistent service execution across markets.

Frost & Sullivan commends TP for its strategic discipline, innovation leadership, and ability to execute at scale across the LATAM CXM market. By combining human expertise with intelligent technologies, TP is helping clients move beyond traditional customer service operations toward integrated, digitally powered customer experience ecosystems.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition honors forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance

About Frost & Sullivan

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Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker

E: Lindsey.Whitaker@frost.com

About TP Group

TP is a global leader in digital business services that consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including high-value digital transformation services, collections and operations consulting. It also offers a range of Specialized Services such as interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the group's local presence allow it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment.

For more information: www.tp.com

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