Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2026) - Maverick Gold and Silver Corp., (CSE: MAV) (FSE: VR61) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) ("Maverick" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement previously announced on October 8, 2026 (the "Offering"), issuing 11,080,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$554,000 under the First Tranche.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. The Units were offered to purchasers in reliance on available prospectus exemptions under applicable Canadian securities laws.

Offering Terms

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share at a price of C$0.10 until October 16, 2028; provided, however, that if, at any time prior to the expiry of the Warrants, the closing price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") equals or exceeds C$0.15 per Common Share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may, at its option, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving written notice to the holders thereof, and in such case, the Warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date on which such notice is given by the Company. All securities issued in connection with the First Tranche are subject to a statutory hold period expiring February 17, 2027, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

In connection with the First Tranche, the Company paid finders' fees totaling C$22,000 in cash and issued an aggregate of 440,000 non-transferable warrants (the "Finder Warrants") to certain eligible finders. Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of C$0.10 until October 16, 2028.

The Company anticipates closing one or more subsequent tranches of the Offering.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Maverick Gold and Silver Corp.

Maverick Gold and Silver Corp. (CSE: MAV) (FSE: VR61) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) is an exploration-stage company advancing a portfolio of gold, silver and copper properties in Nevada and British Columbia. The Company is focused on advancing its exploration projects through systematic exploration and drilling.

Additional information about Maverick Gold and Silver is available on the Company's website at www.maverickgoldsilver.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Maverick Gold and Silver Corp.

"Glen R. Watson"

Glen R. Watson

President & CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release may include, but is not limited to, the closing of any subsequent tranches of the Offering; the intended use of proceeds from the Offering; the Company's exploration and development plans, future exploration programs, business objectives, strategic plans, and expectations regarding the Company's operations, financial condition, and growth opportunities. Forward-looking information is provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about the Company's current expectations and plans relating to the future and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "potential", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to complete subsequent tranches of the Offering, the Company's ability to successfully execute its exploration and development plans, and operate in a stable regulatory, economic, and business-friendly environment. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation the possibility that the Company may not close any subsequent tranches of the Offering on the anticipated terms or at all; the possibility that the Company may use the proceeds of the Offering differently than currently anticipated; risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, operational and technical risks, fluctuations in commodity prices, availability of financing, general economic, market, and business conditions, regulatory and environmental risks, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company believes that the forward-looking information that may be contained in this news release is reasonable based on information currently available, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information, as there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information that may be contained in this news release is only relevant as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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