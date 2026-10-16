NioCorp Developments Ltd.: NioCorp Provides Preliminary Unaudited Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended September 30, 2026

CENTENNIAL, CO / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2026 / NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp," "our," or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NB) today provided its preliminary unaudited financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, which are presented below.

The Company reported net income attributable to NioCorp of $3.7 million, or $0.03 per share (basic), for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, as compared to a net loss attributable to NioCorp of $42.7 million, or $0.53 per share (basic), for the three months ended September 30, 2025. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had a cash balance of $405.1 million on its consolidated balance sheet.

The net income for the three months ended September 30, 2026, primarily reflects non-cash gains of approximately $8.5 million related to earnout shares and warrants classified as liabilities on the consolidated balance sheet, driven by a decrease in the closing price of the Company's common shares between June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2026. By contrast, the net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2025, primarily reflects non-cash losses of approximately $32.1 million related to earnout shares and warrants classified as liabilities on the consolidated balance sheet, driven by an increase in the closing price of the Company's common shares between June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2025.

The Company continues as a development-stage company, and its operating cash outflows for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, totaled $6.1 million, primarily representing recurring general and administrative costs as well as costs related to the finalization and issuance of the technical and economic study related to the Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project (the "Elk Creek Project"). In addition, its investing outflows for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, totaled $5.9 million, primarily representing additional expenditures associated with ongoing construction of the mine portal at the Elk Creek Project.

NioCorp intends to file its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on or before November 16, 2026.

All figures reported above with respect to the three- month period ended September 30, 2026, are preliminary and are unaudited and subject to change and adjustment as the Company prepares its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three- month period ended September 30, 2026 and 2025. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the foregoing information. The Company does not intend to provide preliminary results on a regular basis in the future. The preliminary results provided in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws, are based on several assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. See "Forward-looking Statements."

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FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Jim Sims, Chief Communications Officer, NioCorp Developments Ltd., (720) 334-7066, jim.sims@niocorp.com

Alex Guthrie, Director, Investor Relations, NioCorp Developments Ltd., (647) 999-0527, aguthrie@niocorp.com

@NioCorp $NB Niobium Scandium rareearth neodymium dysprosium terbium ElkCreek

ABOUT NIOCORP

NioCorp is developing the Elk Creek Project that is expected to produce niobium, scandium, titanium and several rare earth products, including neodymium-praseodymium oxide, dysprosium oxide, terbium oxide, samarium-europium-gadolinium ("SEG") carbonate, and heavy rare earth carbonate. Niobium is used to produce specialty alloys as well as High Strength, Low Alloy steel, which is a lighter, stronger steel used in automotive, structural, and pipeline applications. Scandium is a specialty metal that can be combined with Aluminum to make alloys with increased strength and improved corrosion resistance. Scandium is also a critical component of advanced solid oxide fuel cells. Titanium is used in various lightweight alloys and is a key component of pigments used in paper, paint and plastics and is also used for aerospace applications, armor, and medical implants. Magnetic rare earths, such as neodymium, praseodymium, terbium, and dysprosium are critical to the making of neodymium-iron-boron magnets, which are used across a wide variety of defense and civilian applications.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding, among other matters, the financial and business performance of NioCorp; NioCorp's anticipated results and developments in the operations of NioCorp in future periods; NioCorp's planned exploration and development activities; the adequacy of NioCorp's financial resources; NioCorp's ability to secure sufficient project financing to complete construction and commence operation of the Company's niobium, scandium, titanium and rare earth project (the "Elk Creek Project") located in southeastern Nebraska; NioCorp's expectations on the form of future project financing; the necessity and impact of additional binding offtake agreements and the terms of such agreements, if any; NioCorp's ability to receive a final commitment of financing from the Export-Import Bank of the United States ("EXIM"); future standards imposed by the U.S. federal government, if any; the estimated total upfront capital expenditure for the Elk Creek Project; NioCorp's expectation and ability to produce niobium, scandium, titanium and the rare earth elements at the Elk Creek Project; NioCorp's plans to produce and supply specific products and market demand for those products; NioCorp's expectation that it will receive the full $10.0 million in reimbursement under the DoW Agreement; the intended use of our cash balance as of September 30, 2026, the proceeds from Warrant exercise issuances, and the reimbursement payments pursuant to the DoW Agreement; the Elk Creek Project's ability to produce multiple critical metals; the Elk Creek Project's projected ore production and mining operations over its expected mine life; statements with respect to the estimation of mineral resources and mineral reserves; statements with respect to projected product pricing, costs, and project economics; the exercise of options to purchase additional land parcels; the execution of contracts with engineering, procurement and construction companies; NioCorp's possible future usage of artificial intelligence ("AI") and the risks and challenges associated therewith; NioCorp's ongoing evaluation of the impact of inflation, supply chain issues, tariffs, and geopolitical unrest on the Elk Creek Project's economic model; construction of the main access to the underground portion (the "Portal Project") of the Elk Creek Project; and the creation of full time and contract construction jobs over the construction period of the Elk Creek Project.

Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "potential," "possible," and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will," "may," "could," or "should" (or the negative and grammatical variations of any of these terms) occur or be achieved. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect," "is expected," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate," "plans," "estimates," or "intends," or stating that certain actions, events, or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect material expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, expectations and assumptions relating to: NioCorp's ability to receive sufficient project financing for the construction of the Elk Creek Project on acceptable terms, or at all; the future price of and demand for metals, including Al-Sc alloy; the impact that Chinese restrictions have on pricing and demand including the existence of a bifurcated market between China and the rest of the world; and the stability of the financial and capital markets. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks related to the following: NioCorp's requirement of significant additional capital; NioCorp's ability to receive sufficient project financing for the construction of the Elk Creek Project on acceptable terms, or at all; NioCorp's ability to achieve the required milestones and receive the full $10.0 million in reimbursement under the DoW Agreement; NioCorp's ability to receive a final commitment of financing from EXIM or other debt financing or financial support on acceptable timelines, on acceptable terms, or at all; NioCorp's ability to continue to meet Nasdaq listing standards; risks relating to the Common Shares, including price volatility, lack of dividend payments and dilution or the perception of the likelihood of any of the foregoing; the extent to which NioCorp's level of indebtedness and/or the terms contained in agreements governing NioCorp's indebtedness, if any, or other agreements may impair NioCorp's ability to obtain additional financing, on acceptable terms, or at all; NioCorp's limited operating history; NioCorp's history of losses; the material weakness in NioCorp's internal control over financial reporting, NioCorp's efforts to remediate such material weakness and the timing of remediation; the possibility that NioCorp may qualify as a "passive foreign investment company ("PFIC") under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the "Code"); the potential that the 2023 business combination with GXII could result in NioCorp becoming subject to materially adverse U.S. federal income tax consequences as a result of the application of Section 7874 and related sections of the Code; changes in tax laws and regulations; cost increases for NioCorp's exploration and, if warranted, development projects; a disruption in, or failure of, NioCorp's information technology systems, including those related to cybersecurity; equipment and supply shortages; variations in the market demand for, and prices of, niobium, scandium, titanium and rare earth products, including, without limitation, a reduction of demand for scandium from a downturn in capital spending for AI; impacts on the markets and pricing for scandium and rare earth products from the Chinese-based markets, including any future changes to export restrictions; current and future offtake agreements, joint ventures, and partnerships, including our ability to negotiate extensions to existing agreements or to enter into new agreements, on favorable terms or at all; NioCorp's ability to negotiate definitive agreements for existing non-binding memoranda of understanding and non-binding term sheets; NioCorp's ability to attract qualified management; estimates of mineral resources and reserves; mineral exploration and production activities; technical and economic study results; the results of metallurgical testing; the results of technological research; unexpected variations in the quantity of ore, grade or recovery rates, or the presence of deleterious elements that would affect the process plant or waste removal; unexpected geotechnical and hydrogeological conditions from what was assumed in the mine designs; changes in demand for and price of commodities (such as fuel and electricity) and currencies; competition in the mining industry; changes or disruptions in the securities markets; legislative, political or economic developments, including changes in federal and/or state laws that may significantly affect the mining and scandium alloy industries; trade policies and tensions, including tariffs and other export controls; inflationary pressures; the impacts of climate change, as well as actions taken or required by governments related to strengthening resilience in the face of potential impacts from climate change; changes in other environmental and social factors; the need to obtain permits and comply with laws and regulations and other regulatory requirements; the timing and reliability of sampling and assay data; the possibility that actual results of work may differ from projections/expectations or may not realize the perceived potential of NioCorp's projects; risks of accidents, equipment breakdowns, and labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in development programs; operating or technical difficulties in connection with exploration, mining, development or scandium alloy production activities; management of the water balance at the Elk Creek Project site; land reclamation requirements related to the Elk Creek Project; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves and resources; claims on the title to NioCorp's properties; the infringement or loss of NioCorp's intellectual property rights; potential future litigation; NioCorp's lack of insurance covering all of NioCorp's operations; and changes in operating and capital costs, exchange rates, metallurgical performance, labor availability and other risks associated with the mining industry.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions made by the management of NioCorp prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the matters addressed herein and attributable to NioCorp or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, NioCorp undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE: NioCorp Developments Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/niocorp-provides-preliminary-unaudited-financial-results-for-the-three-month-peri-1237603