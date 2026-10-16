New York, New York and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2026) - NOX Law Corp. ("Nox Law" or the "Company"), a US and Canadian corporate, securities, M&A law firm focused on various industries from media & entertainment to mining, is pleased to announce its participation as a GOLD SPONSOR at the Centurion One Capital 4th Annual Bahamas Summit, a two-day invitation-only event taking place at the exclusive Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel from Monday, October 19th to Wednesday, October 21st, 2026, in Nassau, Bahamas.

Nox Law is looking forward to attending this landmark event and having the opportunity to engage with industry leaders and global growth investors.

Summit Details

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Dates: Tuesday, October 20th and Wednesday, October 21st, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM EDT - 4:00 PM EDT

Venue: Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel

For more information and registration details, please visit: Centurion One Capital - Bahamas Summit

About Nox Law

We are a US and Canadian corporate, securities, M&A law firm.

We proudly serve various industries including biotechnology, construction/real estate, consumer & industrial goods producers, entertainment & e-sports (film, music, & gaming), finance (we assist on both the institutional/broker/lender and investor/borrower sides), foods & beverages, information technology (both traditional & emerging industries such as blockchain & e-currencies), logistics, mining, non-profits, professional services, and oil & gas.

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital's mission is to ignite the world's most visionary entrepreneurs to conquer the greatest challenges of tomorrow, fueling their ambitions with transformative capital, unparalleled expertise, and a global network of influential connections. Every interaction is guided by our core values of respect, integrity, commitment, excellence in execution, and uncompromising performance. We make principal investments, drawing on the time-honored principles of merchant banking, where aligned incentives forge enduring partnerships.

Centurion One Capital: A superior approach to investment banking. For more information about Centurion One Capital, please visit www.centuriononecapital.com.

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