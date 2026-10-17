Geneva, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2026) - TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), hosted the TRON Academy niTROn Blockchain Workshop on October 16, a virtual session co-hosted with the Cambridge Blockchain Society and the Oxford Blockchain Society. The workshop was held primarily online and also featured a public in-person session hosted by the Cambridge Blockchain Society at Queens' College, Cambridge.





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Sam Elfarra, Community Spokesperson at the TRON DAO, led the session and opened with an overview of the blockchain landscape and the TRON network's position as a global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions. Elfarra then turned to stablecoins and their real-world applications, sharing how USDT on TRON has become core financial infrastructure for both individuals and institutions, supporting cross-border payments, remittances, merchant settlement and treasury flows at scale.

The workshop concluded with an overview of the Justin Sun Prize, an academic initiative established by TRON founder Justin Sun to support research in mathematics, formal verification and AI-assisted scientific discovery. Established in September 2026, the prize is based on a public list of mathematical problems and requires machine-verifiable formal proofs for eligible awards. Prizes can reach up to $1 million per problem. Since its establishment, the initiative has recognized independent and university-based researchers for work on several Erdos problems, a group of mathematical challenges associated with Hungarian mathematician Paul Erdos.

"Stablecoins have already shown what open financial infrastructure can do, whether that is sending money home in minutes or settling a payment across borders without the usual friction," said Elfarra. "Initiatives like the Justin Sun Prize carry that same spirit of openness into academia, rewarding breakthrough work wherever it comes from. For students, it is a reminder that the ideas they develop today can have real global impact."

The workshop extends TRON DAO's university engagement through TRON Academy, a global program that supports student-led blockchain organizations with funding, educational resources and industry exposure. The TRON Academy network includes the University of Oxford, the University of Cambridge, Cornell University, Columbia University, Harvard University, Imperial College London, Yale University, MIT, Princeton University, Dartmouth College and the University of California, Berkeley.

For more information about TRON's initiatives and upcoming events, please visit TRON DAO's official website.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Today, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $94 billion. As of October 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 409 million in total user accounts, more than 15 billion in total transactions, and over $28 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is "Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions."

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