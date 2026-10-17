Brian Kesseler Named CEO of TekniPlex

Veteran industrial leader and former Tenneco CEO to lead global materials science company.

Wayne, PA, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TekniPlex, a global leader in materials science serving customers in the healthcare and consumer products markets, announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Brian Kesseler as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 13, 2026. Kesseler succeeds Brenda Chamulak, who has stepped down.

Kesseler brings more than three decades of operating leadership at global industrial companies. He most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Tenneco, a global manufacturer of automotive and industrial components, where he also served as Chief Operating Officer. Before Tenneco, he spent more than 20 years at Johnson Controls, rising to President of the Power Solutions business and serving on the company's executive operating team. He began his career in manufacturing at Ford Motor Company. Kesseler holds a bachelor's degree from Michigan State University and an MBA from Baldwin Wallace University.

"TekniPlex has differentiated materials expertise, deep customer relationships and a global footprint that few in our space can match," said Kesseler. "My focus is on delivering consistently for our customers and our people, growing faster than the underlying markets we serve, and driving operational excellence. I look forward to working with the team to get there."

"TekniPlex has real momentum across its business units, and Brian is the right leader to accelerate it," said Rob Rutledge, Managing Partner at Genstar Capital. "He has scaled large global manufacturing businesses, and he knows how to drive growth and innovation. We're excited to partner with him as TekniPlex expands its leadership across the markets it serves. We thank Brenda for her contributions to the company and wish her well."

Kesseler's appointment comes as TekniPlex accelerates growth across its business units serving healthcare and consumer products customers worldwide.

About TekniPlex

TekniPlex is a globally integrated provider of innovative solutions grounded in materials science and manufacturing technologies. The company serves customers in the healthcare and consumer products markets. Its critical components and packaging support a range of applications, including pharmaceutical packaging, medical devices, drug delivery and consumer goods. TekniPlex operates 58 manufacturing sites across 12 countries and employs approximately 9,000 people. TekniPlex is a portfolio company of Genstar Capital. For more information, visit www.tekni-plex.com.

Contact Info



Tatiana Peisach

tatiana.peisach@tekni-plex.com

+1 305-490-0149

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