Arlington, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2026) - YourAILedger, a bookkeeping software company, today announced the launch of its AI bookkeeping platform for small businesses, which guides owners through bookkeeping, accounting, and tax preparation. The platform is built around Allie, a personal AI ledger assistant that prepares and explains the work while the business owner keeps control of approvals, posting, payments, filing, and communications.

The company said the platform is intended for owners who have no accounting background, including contractors, service businesses, equipment dealers, wholesalers, and importers. It pairs step-by-step AI guidance with an online Academy and, through an Expert Network, paid live consultations with independent accounting professionals.

"Small-business owners should not have to choose between paying for bookkeeping services they cannot afford and trying to navigate complicated financial work alone," said Traci Harrett, Founder of YourAILedger. "We created YourAILedger to give owners practical AI guidance, financial education and clear evidence behind every recommendation. Allie prepares the work, explains what comes next and helps identify what may be missing-but the business owner always remains in control."

How the Platform Works

Users can photograph receipts with a phone or upload documents from a computer. Allie extracts the information and places it into reviewable forms, which the owner checks before anything is recorded. The platform supports invoices and estimates, expenses, payments, purchase orders, bank reconciliation, cash-flow forecasting, and financial reports. Allie also flags missing information and shows the supporting evidence behind each recommendation, so owners can see how a conclusion was reached before they approve it.

YourAILedger said the platform does not post, pay, file, approve, or send information without the owner's authorization.

Guided Tax Preparation

The platform includes guided tax preparation tools that help owners organize income and expenses, identify missing documents, review potential deductions, estimate tax reserves, and prepare financial information for filing or professional review. YourAILedger states that it is not a CPA firm, law firm, payroll provider, or tax advisor, and that matters requiring licensed tax, accounting, or legal advice should be reviewed by a qualified professional.

Expert Network

YourAILedger also operates an Expert Network that lets users request a live consultation with an approved accountant or financial professional on questions about bookkeeping, tax, payroll, and business expenses. Consultations take place by Zoom with screen sharing or by phone, and users can choose a per-minute live consultation or a fixed-price 20-minute session. According to the company, the advice comes from independent professionals, and users control what information they share. Accountants and other financial professionals can apply to join the network, and consultation requests open as expert profiles are approved.

"We believe YourAILedger is the most advanced AI-guided bookkeeping and tax-preparation platform available today: the AI walks owners through every step, the Academy teaches them why it matters, and the Expert Network gives them a person to ask when they have questions," Harrett said. "We built it to work with accounting professionals, not replace them, so people in the profession can earn through the platform instead of being displaced by it."

Online Academy and Complimentary Business Tools

The YourAILedger Academy offers six courses and 120 lessons covering bookkeeping terminology, everyday bookkeeping, accounting fundamentals, reconciliation, month-end close, tax preparation, and guided tax filing. According to the company, the Academy is included with an active paid subscription.

"We do not want business owners to simply finish their books; we want them to understand their books," Harrett said. "The YourAILedger Academy, guided tax-preparation tools and complimentary business resources were created to give owners knowledge they can continue using as their businesses grow."

YourAILedger also offers complimentary business tools that do not require a subscription, including a trucking freight-rate benchmark that helps businesses evaluate transportation costs, compare carrier quotes, and prepare more informed estimates.

Availability

YourAILedger is available at YourAILedger.com. New users can start a 14-day trial; a card is required at signup, and the selected plan is billed monthly afterward unless canceled before the first billing date.

About YourAILedger

YourAILedger is an AI-guided bookkeeping, accounting, and tax-preparation platform for small-business owners, based in Arlington, Washington. Its personal AI ledger assistant, Allie, prepares and explains financial work while the owner stays in control. The platform also includes an online bookkeeping Academy, an Expert Network for live consultations with accounting professionals, and complimentary business tools for contractors, service businesses, equipment dealers, wholesalers, and importers.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318717