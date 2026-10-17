Powering the AI Economy: New to The Street Show #776 Premieres Tonight on Bloomberg Television

The Show Broadcasts Across the U.S., Latin America, Southeast Asia and MENA as Sponsored Programming

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2026 / The race to power artificial intelligence is reshaping energy, storage, digital assets and even the way restaurants buy food. Tonight, New to The Street brings four companies working at the center of that shift to a global business audience as Show #776 premieres at 6:30 p.m. ET on Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming, with distribution across the United States, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Southeast Asia.

Hosted by Jane King, Show #776 features executive conversations with Brent Nelson, Executive Chairman of American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB:AMFN); Liam Phelan, who leads business development and sales at HPB (High Performance Battery); David McPhail, Chief Executive Officer of T-REX Acquisition Corp. (OTCQB:TRXA); and Alex Mouravieff, Co-Founder and CEO of SyncMeOn.

"Every company in this episode is answering a version of the same question: what does it take to run the next economy?" said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street. "Clean, compact power. Safer storage for data centers. Infrastructure for digital assets. Smarter supply chains for one of America's tightest-margin industries. These are stories investors in every region we reach want to hear, and that is exactly what our weekly Bloomberg footprint delivers. No politics. No current events. Only Opportunities To Consider."

Inside Show #776

American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB:AMFN): "Basically, We Sell Power"

Executive Chairman Brent Nelson explains the Texatron Fusion Engine, an aneutronic fusion platform designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, defense and grid-constrained applications. Nelson describes a fuel cycle of deuterium and helium-3 that produces helium-4, with no radioactive waste, no meltdown risk, and no need to heat water or spin a turbine. He outlines the company's sales path from proposal to letter of intent to power purchase agreement, its focus on behind-the-meter data-center power, and remote, medical and military applications. Learn more at americanfusionenergy.com.

HPB (High Performance Battery): Bringing Solid-State Storage to U.S. Data Centers

Liam Phelan discusses HPB's international licensing model and its work toward a U.S. licensing partnership with BastionVolt Power focused on the data-center market. Phelan points to HPB's base of independent testing, including safety and abuse testing in Germany and extensive cycle-life data, and explains why safety, reliability and performance make data centers and backup power a natural fit for solid-state technology. He describes successful technology transfer as a true partnership: knowledge transfer, support through industrialization and production, and clear protection of HPB's intellectual property. Learn more at highperformancebattery.ch.

T-REX Acquisition Corp. (OTCQB:TRXA): Building Scale in Bitcoin Mining

CEO David McPhail shares his view that federal regulators, rather than new legislation, may provide the framework that brings traditional financial institutions into digital assets, and why he believes that validation could drive demand for Bitcoin's finite supply. McPhail updates viewers on the company's planned Georgia data-center acquisition, its engagement of an investment bank to raise up to $25 million to close the transaction and expand its mining footprint, and its goals heading into year-end and early 2027. Learn more at t-rexminingsolutions.com.

SyncMeOn: Modernizing How Restaurants Buy

Co-Founder and CEO Alex Mouravieff introduces SyncMeOn, an AI-powered marketplace and software platform connecting restaurants with food suppliers in real time. With restaurants keeping roughly three to four cents of every dollar they earn, Mouravieff explains how SyncMeOn gives operators price visibility and spending control, automates ordering from point-of-sale data, and flags anomalies before errors or fraud occur. The platform now lists more than 3,000 products in New York, has begun expanding into Connecticut, and plans further growth into Florida and other states. Learn more at syncmeon.com.

Featured Commercials

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) - Phase 2 results for investigational oral therapy bezisterim in long COVID, which favored placebo on 21 of 22 endpoints overall; findings require confirmation in a Phase 3 trial

- Phase 2 results for investigational oral therapy bezisterim in long COVID, which favored placebo on 21 of 22 endpoints overall; findings require confirmation in a Phase 3 trial Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) - withZETA.ai, an AI platform designed to accelerate drug development for rare and hard-to-treat cancers

- withZETA.ai, an AI platform designed to accelerate drug development for rare and hard-to-treat cancers FreeCast (CAST) - a unified streaming gateway aggregating free and premium content into one platform

How to Watch

Bloomberg Television: Tonight, Saturday, October 17, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. ET, with distribution across the United States, Latin America, MENA and Southeast Asia

Tonight, Saturday, October 17, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. ET, with distribution across the United States, Latin America, MENA and Southeast Asia New to The Street TV on YouTube: youtube.com/@NewtoTheStreetTV

youtube.com/@NewtoTheStreetTV NewsOut on YouTube: youtube.com/@NewsOutChannel

Following the broadcast, every segment will be distributed across the New to The Street TV and NewsOut YouTube channels, which together have more than 6.5 million subscribers.

Now Booking Q1 2027

New to The Street is booking public companies, emerging-growth businesses and companies preparing to enter the public markets for its Q1 2027 global television and digital programming lineup.

Booking Contact:

John Battenfield

John@NewtoTheStreet.com

About New to The Street

Founded in 2009, New to The Street is a sponsored and syndicated business television platform serving public companies, emerging-growth businesses and companies preparing to enter the public markets. Co-founded and led by CEO Vince Caruso, New to The Street combines weekly Bloomberg Television broadcasts across the United States, Latin America, MENA and Southeast Asia with long-form executive interviews, television commercials, earned media, social-media distribution, NewsOut video press-release coverage, accredited-investor events and premium outdoor advertising, including Times Square billboards. The platform has worked with more than 200 public companies. No politics. No current events. Only Opportunities To Consider.

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

New to The Street

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

www.NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/powering-the-ai-economy-new-to-the-street-show-%23776-premieres-tonig-1238045