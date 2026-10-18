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PR Newswire
18.10.2026 05:30 Uhr
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Canton Fair Buyers Alliance Launched as the 140th Edition Opens

Canton Fair Buyers Alliance Launched as the 140th Edition Opens

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 15, the Canton Fair Buyers Alliance was officially launched at the Canton Fair Complex, marking a significant milestone as the fair celebrates the 70th anniversary of its founding.

More than 140 overseas buyers attended the launch ceremony, highlighting the fair's enduring role as a bridge connecting global commerce with China's export sector.

Speaking at the ceremony, Luís Vilariça, CEO of Joinco, Import & Export, Ltd., discussed his company's long-standing relationship with the Canton Fair. Drawing on years of participation, he reflected on the growth opportunities created through cooperation with Chinese suppliers and highlighted the fair's role in supporting international business development and global trade exchanges.

The ceremony also featured a joint declaration by alliance members. Representatives from five member companies read the statement in their respective native languages, underscoring the international character of the new organization. Additional members sent video congratulatory messages, joining the celebration and witnessing the official launch of the alliance.

The Canton Fair Buyers Alliance represents one of the fair's key service innovations. Designed primarily for Fortune Global 500 companies, buyers from the world's top 250 retailers and leading sourcing enterprises across a diverse range of markets, the alliance aims to offer members a platform for information sharing and resource coordination. The first cohort of alliance members includes 58 companies from 32 countries and regions across 5 continents. Through the alliance, members will gain access to a range of priority benefits spanning four major areas: services, events, resources and information.

For more convenient attendance, please click here for pre-registration:

https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/canton-fair-buyers-alliance-launched-as-the-140th-edition-opens-302911898.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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