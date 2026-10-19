Maiden MRE delivery Q1 2027

HIGHLIGHTS:

The remarkable scale of Icon is becoming increasingly apparent. Systematic 50 x 25 m drilling has now delineated a 100-200 m-wide mineralised system across the first 1 km of the known 3 km trend, with mineralisation defined to vertical depths exceeding 500 m .

The system comprises multiple stacked high-grade gold lenses, with individual lenses averaging approximately 30-50 m in width, surrounded and interconnected by a substantial mineralised halo. Highlights include:

46 m at 6.5 g/t Au from 454 m in 26CN120

42 m at 3.0 g/t Au from 337 m in 26CN129

39 m at 3.1 g/t Au from 388 m in 26CN129

46 m at 2.5 g/t Au from 24 m in 26CN071

87 m at 1.2 g/t Au from 219 m in 26CN147

54 m at 1.8 g/t Au from 385 m in 26CN149

62 m at 1.5 g/t Au from 427 m in 26CN125

35 m at 2.4 g/t Au from 104 m in 26CN130 68 m at 1.2 g/t Au from 479 m in 26CN146

73 m at 1.1 g/t Au from 355 m in 26CN130

74 m at 1.0 g/t Au from 306 m in 26CN126

67 m at 1.1 g/t Au from 246 m in 26CN148

42 m at 1.6 g/t Au from 318 m in 26CN125

12 m at 5.4 g/t Au from 390 m in 26CN201

24 m at 2.6 g/t Au from 168 m in 26CN176

Icon's remaining 2 km is poised to redefine the scale of the gold camp. Previous drilling has confirmed near-surface gold mineralisation along the remaining 2km trend, where the same favourable host rocks and controlling structures continue.

Previous drilling has confirmed near-surface gold mineralisation along the remaining 2km trend, where the same favourable host rocks and controlling structures continue. Benz's structural modelling points to structurally controlled thickening of mineralisation down plunge, with repeating fold hinges providing compelling targets for further stacked high-grade gold lenses. This reinforces Benz's conviction that Icon has the potential to become a gold camp of exceptional scale.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2026) - Benz Mining Corp. (ASX: BNZ) (TSXV: BZ) is pleased to report results from 68 RC holes totalling 25,776 m at the Icon gold camp, part of its Glenburgh Gold Project in Western Australia.

Figure 1: Icon long-section looking north showing current release intercepts in thicker pink, with previously released in thinner pink. Red call outs labelling highlights (g/t Au). Systematic drilling progressing east.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/319663_c72d888cf4a9f9f8_001full.jpg

Benz Chief Executive Officer Mark Lynch-Staunton commented:

"Icon continues to exceed our expectations. What we are uncovering has the hallmarks of a truly world-class gold system, and we are increasingly convinced that we are only beginning to understand its full scale.

"The remarkable growth at Icon prompted us to strategically concentrate the majority of our drilling fleet on the camp. Our priority is to accelerate the systematic definition of this major gold camp ahead of our maiden Mineral Resource Estimate. With first-pass drilling across the remaining 2km trend nearing completion, today's announcement marks the first of what we expect to be a series of substantial drilling updates as the true scale of Icon continues to emerge.

"Drilling is not simply validating our Exploration Target; it is growing the mineralised system beyond the footprint on which the Exploration Target was based. Systematic infill drilling continues to reveal additional high-grade zones, while step-out drilling is delivering significant extensions.

"Importantly, Icon is only one part of the Glenburgh story. We are eager to apply the same systematic drilling approach at Hurricane and Thunderbolt, while our mapping team has already identified a compelling fourth exploration camp. The scale of the opportunity across the broader Glenburgh district is truly exceptional.

"In parallel, we are advancing early development studies, including geotechnical investigations, metallurgical testwork and infrastructure planning, supported by an already well-established permitting pathway. We are not simply focused on discovering more gold; we are actively laying the foundations for a major gold mining operation.

"We believe Australia's next great gold mine is taking shape at Glenburgh. With the scale of the system continuing to emerge and development activities gathering momentum, these are incredibly exciting times for Benz and our shareholders."

Icon Drilling Continues to Demonstrate Exceptional Scale

The significance of these results lies not in any single intercept, but in the remarkable consistency, scale and repetition of broad gold mineralisation and stacked high-grade lenses throughout the system.

Multiple holes returned substantial stacked gold intersections, including:

26CN129: 42 m at 3.0 g/t Au from 337 m and 39 m at 3.1 g/t Au from 388 m.

26CN125: 42 m at 1.6 g/t Au from 318 m and 62 m at 1.5 g/t Au from 427 m.

26CN130: 35 m at 2.4 g/t Au from 104 m and 73 m at 1.1 g/t Au from 355 m.

These results reinforce Benz's interpretation of multiple stacked high-grade lenses associated with fold hinges and controlling shear structures. The systematic 50 m x 25 m drilling pattern is progressively resolving these structures, including high-grade positions previously unrecognised at wider drill spacings.

Remaining 2 km of Icon Trend - Significant Growth Potential

With systematic drilling now defining the scale and continuity of mineralisation across the first kilometre at Icon, Benz sees exceptional growth potential along the remaining 2 km of the Icon trend.

Previous drilling has already confirmed near-surface gold mineralisation along this eastern corridor, while geological mapping and structural interpretation demonstrate the continuation of the same favourable host rocks and controlling structures responsible for Icon's high-grade mineralisation.

This geological continuity gives Benz high conviction that further stacked high-grade lenses and repeating fold hinges will be defined, with the potential to significantly increase the scale of the Icon gold camp.

First-pass drilling across the eastern 2 km is nearing completion, with further substantial drilling updates anticipated as results are received, validated and interpreted.

Fourth Exploration Camp Identified East of Hurricane

Regional geological mapping has delineated a fourth major exploration camp east of Hurricane, extending over approximately 3-4 km and comparable in scale to Glenburgh's other established gold camps.

The new camp exhibits the same favourable host rocks, controlling shear structures and magnetite alteration characteristic of the existing gold camps, reinforcing Benz's interpretation of a much larger district-scale mineralising system.

Maiden drill testing is anticipated in the near term, providing another exciting opportunity to unlock further growth across the broader Glenburgh district.

Figure 2: Geology map showing location of newly delineate fourth major exploration camp.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/319663_c72d888cf4a9f9f8_003full.jpg

Early Development Studies Advancing

In parallel with exploration, Benz is progressing early development studies, including geotechnical investigations, metallurgical testwork, water exploration, power demand modelling and infrastructure planning.

Processing studies are evaluating conceptual throughput scenarios, while investigations into gas supply and associated infrastructure are progressing.

With granted mining tenure and an established permitting pathway, these programmes aim to advance Glenburgh's development readiness alongside resource definition.

Exceptional Geological Continuity Supported by Multiple Independent Datasets

A critical distinction in Benz's approach to understanding the Glenburgh gold system is that the geological model is not constructed from gold assay intercepts alone.

In structurally complex, high-grade metamorphic gold systems such as Glenburgh, interpreting mineralisation solely from gold assays on successive drill sections will not accurately represent the true geometry, controls or continuity of the mineralisation.

High-grade mineralisation associated with folded geological sequences, fold hinges and shear structures may change position, orientation and thickness between sections, making individual gold intercepts appear disconnected when viewed without their broader geological context.

Benz has overcome this challenge through the integration of more than 20,000 structural measurements with an extensive lithogeochemical database comprising multi-element analysis of every metre of drill sample, alongside systematic gold assay results.

These three complementary datasets allow Benz to identify and correlate the same favourable host lithologies, structural orientations, fold geometries and mineralisation controls across successive drill sections. Importantly, lithogeochemical signatures provide a means of tracing geological units independently of gold grade, while structural measurements constrain how those units have been folded, displaced and repeated throughout the system.

This integrated geological interpretation demonstrates strong continuity of the favourable host rocks and mineralisation-controlling structures between sections, providing a robust geological framework for interpreting the distribution and continuity of the stacked high-grade gold lenses.

This level of geological resolution is fundamental to Benz's systematic 50 m by 25 m drilling strategy and provides an important foundation for the forthcoming maiden Mineral Resource Estimate.

Next Steps

Plan Ahead: Completing the Baseline Drill-Out Across Glenburgh

The next phase of drilling will focus on completing Benz's baseline 50 m by 25 m drilling pattern across all three principal camps at Glenburgh: Hurricane, Icon and Thunderbolt.

The objective is to ensure that the high-grade NE-plunging hinge zones are systematically identified, properly resolved and incorporated into the geological model. These hinge positions can make a significant contribution to contained gold but may not be adequately defined by wider-spaced drilling.

Benz has already observed this effect through closer-spaced drilling within the Icon data cube. As geological resolution increased, additional high-grade mineralisation and structural positions emerged that were not apparent from the earlier drilling pattern, as reported in the Company's announcement dated 28 January 2026.

This experience has reinforced the importance of completing the baseline drilling pattern across each of Glenburgh's major camps before the broader geological and mineralisation models are finalised.

The program is designed to ensure that high-grade hinge zones are not left behind simply because the drilling was too widely spaced to identify or connect them.

At the same time, the 50 m by 25 m drill lines will continue to extend beyond the currently interpreted mineralised trends, providing opportunities to identify additional folds, hinge zones and previously unrecognised mineralisation.

Glenburgh continues to demonstrate a compelling characteristic: the more systematically Benz drills the system, the more gold it defines.

The repeated emergence of high-grade hinge zones within broad mineralised envelopes reinforces Benz's view that Glenburgh is a phenomenally well-endowed gold system with substantial potential for continued ounce growth.

Systematic drilling across all three Glenburgh gold camps: Icon, Hurricane and Thunderbolt, is feeding directly into the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate, targeted for Q1 2027, establishing the initial gold resource base for this rapidly emerging district-scale gold system.

Figure 3: Collar map of holes included in this release.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/319663_c72d888cf4a9f9f8_004full.jpg

- END -

This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Benz Mining Corp.

About Benz Mining Corp.

Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (ASX: BNZ) is a pure-play gold exploration company dual-listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and Australian Securities Exchange. The Company owns the Eastmain Gold Project in Quebec, and the recently acquired Glenburgh and Mt Egerton Gold Projects in Western Australia.

Benz's key point of difference lies in its team's deep geological expertise and the use of advanced geological techniques, particularly in high-metamorphic terrane exploration. The Company aims to rapidly grow its global resource base and solidify its position as a leading gold explorer across two of the world's most prolific gold regions.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/319663_c72d888cf4a9f9f8_005full.jpg

For more information, please visit: https://benzmining.com/.

Qualified Person's Statement (NI 43-101)

The disclosure of scientific or technical information in this news release is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr Mark Lynch-Staunton, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) (Membership ID: 6918). Mr Lynch-Staunton has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release. Mr Lynch-Staunton owns securities in Benz Mining Corp.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward looking statements" (collectively Forward-Looking Information) as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding the exploration potential of the Glenburgh Gold Project and the anticipated benefits thereof, planned exploration and related activities on the Glenburgh Gold Project. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases or variations of such words and phrases or statements such as "anticipates", "complete", "become", "expects", "next steps", "commitments" and "potential", in relation to certain actions, events or results "could", "may", "will", "would", be achieved. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that the accuracy and reliability of the Company's exploration thesis in respect of additional drilling at the Glenburgh Gold Project will be consistent with the Company's expectations based on available information; the Company will be able to raise additional capital as necessary; the current exploration, development, environmental and other objectives concerning the Company's Projects (including Glenburgh and Mt Egerton Gold Projects) can be achieved; and the continuity of the price of gold and other metals, economic and political conditions, and operations.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the early stage nature of the Company's exploration of the Glenburgh Gold Project, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.asx.com.au. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. The Forward-looking information in this news release is based on plans, expectations, and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Appendix 1: Collar Table. Coordinates system: GDA94/MGA Zone 50

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Dip Azimuth End Depth 26CN065 409261 7191415 295 61 160 402 26CN069 409367 7191267 295 60 161 112 26CN070 409359 7191291 295 58 158 132 26CN071 409350 7191314 295 60 158 160 26CN072 409343 7191339 296 61 159 204 26CN082 409729 7191577 297 60 160 564 26CN083 409333 7191361 296 61 158 252 26CN096 409325 7191385 296 61 158 300 26CN097 409316 7191408 295 61 159 354 26CN106 409308 7191432 295 60 160 402 26CN107 409299 7191455 295 61 158 450 26CN109 409406 7191308 296 60 159 120 26CN110 409397 7191332 296 60 159 150 26CN111 409372 7191402 296 61 160 300 26CN112 409337 7191496 295 61 161 504 26CN114 409355 7191449 296 60 161 402 26CN115 409363 7191426 296 60 163 360 26CN116 409380 7191379 296 60 161 252 26CN117 409389 7191355 296 60 160 200 26CN119 409381 7191517 295 61 160 522 26CN120 409930 7191172 299 61 339 522 26CN122 409822 7191468 298 61 161 402 26CN123 409814 7191491 297 61 161 444 26CN124 409806 7191530 297 61 160 300 26CN125 409789 7191557 297 61 162 552 26CN126 409848 7191553 298 61 160 492 26CN127 409857 7191529 298 60 161 402 26CN128 409867 7191503 298 60 161 354 26CN129 409900 7191557 298 62 161 534 26CN130 409909 7191534 297 61 161 504 26CN131 409917 7191510 298 61 161 450 26CN132 409926 7191487 297 61 160 140 26CN133 409966 7191366 298 61 340 321 26CN143 409703 7191652 297 61 161 540 26CN144 409835 7191604 297 60 163 553 26CN145 409819 7191634 297 60 159 612 26CN146 409810 7191657 297 60 160 600 26CN147 409868 7191634 297 60 160 600 26CN148 409860 7191657 297 62 162 508 26CN149 409927 7191598 297 60 153 462 26CN150 409916 7191621 297 61 152 504 26CN151 409906 7191644 297 61 152 522 26CN168 410143 7191649 295 61 162 360 26CN169 410143 7191649 295 57 162 342 26CN170 410134 7191670 295 61 162 384 26CN171 410123 7191692 295 62 164 402 26CN172 410199 7191585 296 58 155 222 26CN173 410148 7191716 296 62 156 552 26CN174 410159 7191693 296 61 157 402 26CN175 410181 7191643 296 62 157 480 26CN176 410191 7191623 296 61 156 310 26CN177 410191 7191623 297 55 154 270 26CN178 410201 7191720 296 61 155 402 26CN179 410211 7191697 296 61 155 384 26CN180 410222 7191675 296 61 156 360 26CN181 410233 7191652 296 62 156 342 26CN182 410243 7191629 296 62 158 294 26CN183 410254 7191607 296 61 151 234 26CN184 410240 7191756 296 61 156 420 26CN185 410250 7191733 296 61 157 384 26CN194 409395 7191476 296 61 160 450 26CN195 409404 7191453 296 60 157 402 26CN196 409427 7191396 296 61 158 252 26CN201 410320 7191821 296 61 156 402 26CN202 410344 7191769 297 61 156 240 26CN203 410386 7191678 297 62 155 252 26CN204 410333 7191671 297 61 154 252 26CN220 411115 7192126 300 60 156 522

Appendix 2a: High Grade Intercepts: A nominal 0.5g/t Au lower cut off has been applied to results including up to a 5m limit on internal dilution unless otherwise stated. A minimum composite length of 2m is applied.

Hole ID From (m) To

(m) Au

(g/t) Length

(m) 26CN069 24 34 1 10 26CN069 47 60 0.6 13 26CN070m 7 29 0.8 22 26CN070 74 77 1.1 3 26CN071 24 70 2.5 46 26CN071 100 104 2.3 4 26CN072 40 60 0.8 20 26CN072 84 87 0.6 3 26CN072 145 157 0.9 12 26CN072 163 178 2.5 15 26CN082 68 71 1.1 3 26CN082 118 123 1 5 26CN082 208 210 0.6 2 26CN082 223 225 0.7 2 26CN082 252 259 1.3 7 26CN082 287 291 0.7 4 26CN082 297 304 0.7 7 26CN082 332 336 0.5 4 26CN082 340 345 0.6 5 26CN082 351 356 0.9 5 26CN082 357 381 0.9 24 26CN082 397 399 0.5 2 26CN082 411 432 1.3 21 26CN082 445 456 1.2 11 26CN082 483 486 1.2 3 26CN082 505 513 0.6 8 26CN083 73 95 2.2 22 26CN083 111 117 0.7 6 26CN083 161 200 1.5 39 26CN096 108 124 1.9 16 26CN096 138 149 0.6 11 26CN096 180 185 1.8 5 26CN096 223 233 0.6 10 26CN097 189 191 1.1 2 26CN097 197 201 4 4 26CN097 243 253 0.7 10 26CN097 262 272 0.5 10 26CN107 114 116 1.3 2 26CN109 15 17 0.6 2 26CN109 52 60 0.5 8 26CN109 76 84 0.6 8 26CN110 6 8 0.6 2 26CN110 28 30 1 2 26CN110 38 46 1 8 26CN110 52 55 1.4 3 26CN110 63 65 0.6 2 26CN110 134 136 0.7 2 26CN111 10 12 1.9 2 26CN111 117 131 0.7 14 26CN111 172 176 0.9 4 26CN111 213 223 0.5 10 26CN111 230 234 1.1 4 26CN112 293 300 0.6 7 26CN112 334 338 0.6 4 26CN112 358 365 0.8 7 26CN114 114 116 5.3 2 26CN114 175 179 0.6 4 26CN114 210 212 0.8 2 26CN114 242 246 1.3 4 26CN114 258 263 0.7 5 26CN115 23 36 1 13 26CN115 147 156 0.7 9 26CN115 218 220 0.7 2 26CN115 225 240 0.9 15 26CN115 246 252 0.6 6 26CN116 53 63 0.8 10 26CN116 84 106 1.5 22 26CN116 126 128 1.2 2 26CN116 138 145 0.8 7 26CN116 153 155 0.8 2 26CN116 214 216 0.5 2 26CN117 38 40 4.1 2 26CN117 58 81 1.4 23 26CN117 108 140 0.7 32 26CN119 213 216 0.7 3 26CN119 220 233 0.9 13 26CN119 262 264 0.6 2 26CN119 302 304 0.8 2 26CN120 415 440 2 25 26CN120 460 494 8.7 34 26CN122 40 42 0.9 2 26CN122 46 75 0.7 29 26CN123 16 18 2 2 26CN123 96 99 1 3 26CN123 294 296 1.7 2 26CN124 55 61 1.2 6 26CN124 99 106 0.6 7 26CN124 151 173 0.8 22 26CN125 105 113 0.6 8 26CN125 196 201 0.7 5 26CN125 209 216 0.8 7 26CN125 259 261 0.9 2 26CN125 276 288 0.6 12 26CN125 292 300 0.5 8 26CN125 318 336 3.3 18 26CN125 354 357 0.9 3 26CN125 382 384 13.6 2 26CN125 423 430 1.6 7 26CN125 438 441 2 3 26CN125 455 489 2.1 34 26CN125 502 509 0.5 7 26CN126 130 138 0.9 8 26CN126 282 285 0.8 3 26CN126 306 330 1.7 24 26CN126 336 360 0.9 24 26CN126 370 379 0.9 9 26CN126 390 392 1 2 26CN126 403 420 0.5 17 26CN126 424 433 0.7 9 26CN126 441 447 0.6 6 26CN127 106 119 1.1 13 26CN127 151 160 3.4 9 26CN127 211 217 6 6 26CN127 249 251 0.7 2 26CN127 268 270 2.4 2 26CN127 315 317 0.7 2 26CN127 355 357 0.8 2 26CN128 80 90 1 10 26CN128 238 243 0.7 5 26CN129 126 154 0.8 28 26CN129 165 169 3.6 4 26CN129 202 205 0.7 3 26CN129 217 220 1.3 3 26CN129 305 309 0.6 4 26CN129 319 322 5.2 3 26CN129 351 367 6.9 16 26CN129 373 379 1.8 6 26CN129 388 426 3.2 38 26CN129 438 446 3.1 8 26CN129 515 520 0.7 5 26CN130 111 119 4.1 8 26CN130 135 138 15.2 3 26CN130 185 195 0.5 10 26CN130 204 210 0.5 6 26CN130 221 229 1.3 8 26CN130 323 341 1.4 18 26CN130 355 373 0.9 18 26CN130 382 391 0.7 9 26CN130 398 402 2.8 4 26CN130 411 420 4.4 9 26CN131 153 164 2.3 11 26CN131 200 208 2.7 8 26CN131 216 219 2.5 3 26CN131 311 313 3.1 2 26CN132 48 50 0.7 2 26CN133 25 27 3.6 2 26CN133 203 211 0.8 8 26CN133 267 274 1 7 26CN133 301 305 0.7 4 26CN143 283 300 0.8 17 26CN143 306 320 1.4 14 26CN143 416 423 0.6 7 26CN143 429 435 0.5 6 26CN143 447 454 0.9 7 26CN144 189 214 1 25 26CN144 233 240 0.6 7 26CN144 244 246 0.8 2 26CN144 282 287 0.8 5 26CN144 311 326 1.1 15 26CN144 352 358 1.6 6 26CN144 382 390 0.7 8 26CN144 401 407 0.6 6 26CN144 413 428 1.4 15 26CN145 234 256 0.6 22 26CN145 286 290 0.6 4 26CN145 304 306 0.8 2 26CN145 320 327 1.3 7 26CN145 363 365 0.5 2 26CN145 377 386 0.9 9 26CN145 392 397 2.1 5 26CN145 457 468 1.4 11 26CN146 195 201 0.9 6 26CN146 256 259 0.5 3 26CN146 286 290 0.7 4 26CN146 304 307 2.3 3 26CN146 315 327 0.8 12 26CN146 350 352 0.7 2 26CN146 398 405 0.8 7 26CN146 480 495 0.7 15 26CN146 501 541 1.7 40 26CN146 572 583 1.2 11 26CN147 228 277 1.8 49 26CN147 315 317 0.8 2 26CN147 331 337 0.8 6 26CN147 354 360 2.4 6 26CN147 368 370 0.8 2 26CN148 249 271 2.3 22 26CN148 281 296 0.7 15 26CN148 302 313 0.7 11 26CN148 365 373 0.7 8 26CN148 380 394 1.1 14 26CN149 168 176 0.8 8 26CN149 247 250 0.6 3 26CN149 397 435 2.4 38 26CN150 277 280 3.3 3 26CN150 294 296 1 2 26CN150 303 307 1.3 4 26CN150 468 483 1.8 15 26CN151 253 258 0.7 5 26CN151 291 294 0.9 3 26CN151 326 349 1.2 23 26CN151 355 357 1.1 2 26CN151 406 408 1.2 2 26CN151 416 418 4.4 2 26CN151 462 464 0.7 2 26CN168 182 185 0.6 3 26CN168 191 196 1.2 5 26CN168 223 225 0.7 2 26CN169 159 175 0.8 16 26CN169 192 195 1.4 3 26CN169 201 213 0.8 12 26CN169 219 225 0.7 6 26CN170 212 215 1.2 3 26CN170 228 231 0.6 3 26CN170 285 289 0.5 4 26CN171 247 254 0.6 7 26CN171 290 293 1.3 3 26CN171 314 321 1.6 7 26CN171 340 342 0.6 2 26CN172 77 85 0.6 8 26CN172 121 127 0.6 6 26CN172 145 161 0.7 16 26CN173 306 309 7.4 3 26CN173 324 328 1 4 26CN173 380 389 0.7 9 26CN174 255 265 2 10 26CN174 333 336 0.6 3 26CN175 194 202 0.6 8 26CN175 213 216 0.7 3 26CN176 134 139 0.5 5 26CN176 173 192 3.3 19 26CN176 240 243 0.5 3 26CN177 111 113 0.7 2 26CN177 164 166 1.1 2 26CN177 213 215 1.1 2 26CN178 256 270 0.7 14 26CN178 345 366 0.7 21 26CN179 237 244 1 7 26CN179 258 260 1.2 2 26CN179 287 298 0.6 11 26CN179 310 321 0.9 11 26CN180 204 210 1.8 6 26CN180 264 271 0.5 7 26CN181 320 338 1.9 18 26CN182 111 113 0.8 2 26CN182 134 140 1.3 6 26CN182 148 155 1.2 7 26CN182 173 183 0.6 10 26CN182 191 193 2.5 2 26CN183 76 79 1 3 26CN183 90 97 0.7 7 26CN183 113 116 0.6 3 26CN183 133 140 0.7 7 26CN184 272 281 0.6 9 26CN184 315 318 1 3 26CN184 352 379 0.7 27 26CN184 392 394 0.6 2 26CN185 252 261 0.9 9 26CN194 56 61 0.6 5 26CN194 190 193 0.8 3 26CN194 202 205 2.9 3 26CN194 268 275 0.7 7 26CN194 284 309 0.9 25 26CN194 312 318 0.5 6 26CN195 112 114 0.6 2 26CN195 135 137 3.4 2 26CN195 190 192 0.7 2 26CN195 248 256 0.5 8 26CN196 5 7 0.7 2 26CN196 42 48 0.9 6 26CN196 58 60 0.8 2 26CN196 66 69 0.6 3 26CN196 103 108 0.7 5 26CN196 144 150 0.6 6 26CN201 326 328 0.9 2 26CN201 348 357 2.2 9 26CN201 390 402 5.4 12 26CN203 74 78 1.6 4 26CN203 102 109 1.1 7 26CN204 130 137 0.6 7 26CN204 148 150 1.3 2 26CN204 213 216 1 3 26CN220 281 283 0.9 2 26CN220 300 302 1 2 26CN220 375 383 1 8

Appendix 2b: Bulk Intercepts: A nominal 0.3g/t Au lower cut off has been applied to results including up to a 10m limit on internal dilution unless otherwise stated. Short high-grade composites > 1.5 gram metres are included, otherwise a minimum composite length of 2m is applied.

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Au

(g/t) Length

(m) 26CN065 105 107 0.5 2 26CN069 14 60 0.5 46 26CN070 1 29 0.7 28 26CN070 63 83 0.5 20 26CN070 122 125 1 3 26CN071 24 70 2.5 46 26CN071 100 104 2.3 4 26CN071 143 147 0.4 4 26CN071 152 155 0.5 3 26CN072 40 64 0.7 24 26CN072 84 87 0.6 3 26CN072 142 178 1.4 36 26CN082 68 73 0.8 5 26CN082 117 123 0.9 6 26CN082 207 225 0.3 18 26CN082 232 266 0.5 34 26CN082 276 316 0.3 40 26CN082 331 420 0.7 89 26CN082 422 456 0.6 34 26CN082 463 486 0.5 23 26CN082 498 517 0.4 19 26CN083 64 114 1.1 50 26CN083 147 150 0.4 3 26CN083 161 203 1.4 42 26CN096 108 125 1.8 17 26CN096 138 149 0.6 11 26CN096 173 187 0.8 14 26CN096 207 235 0.4 28 26CN097 37 41 0.4 4 26CN097 154 160 0.5 6 26CN097 189 210 1 21 26CN097 238 274 0.5 36 26CN106 148 149 2 1 26CN107 114 117 1 3 26CN109 2 10 0.3 8 26CN109 15 17 0.6 2 26CN109 50 60 0.5 10 26CN109 76 84 0.6 8 26CN110 6 8 0.6 2 26CN110 28 84 0.4 56 26CN110 102 110 0.3 8 26CN110 134 137 0.6 3 26CN111 6 12 0.7 6 26CN111 104 131 0.4 27 26CN111 157 161 0.6 4 26CN111 172 177 0.8 5 26CN111 202 237 0.4 35 26CN112 258 262 0.4 4 26CN112 271 279 0.3 8 26CN112 283 342 0.4 59 26CN112 353 373 0.4 20 26CN114 114 116 5.3 2 26CN114 166 179 0.3 13 26CN114 210 216 0.3 6 26CN114 229 271 0.4 42 26CN114 276 285 0.3 9 26CN114 373 374 1.6 1 26CN115 23 41 0.8 18 26CN115 137 156 0.5 19 26CN115 187 253 0.4 66 26CN116 53 109 0.8 56 26CN116 123 162 0.4 39 26CN116 212 216 0.4 4 26CN117 26 47 0.8 21 26CN117 58 83 1.3 25 26CN117 108 143 0.7 35 26CN119 128 130 0.4 2 26CN119 213 233 0.7 20 26CN119 255 264 0.3 9 26CN119 302 310 0.4 8 26CN119 328 334 0.3 6 26CN120 415 440 2 25 26CN120 454 500 6.5 46 26CN122 39 78 0.6 39 26CN122 90 100 0.3 10 26CN122 299 310 0.3 11 26CN123 16 26 0.6 10 26CN123 68 109 0.3 41 26CN123 120 124 0.4 4 26CN123 271 272 1.7 1 26CN123 294 296 1.7 2 26CN124 55 71 0.6 16 26CN124 99 110 0.5 11 26CN124 132 168 0.5 36 26CN124 171 183 0.3 12 26CN124 231 246 0.3 15 26CN124 257 259 0.4 2 26CN124 278 284 0.3 6 26CN125 76 80 0.3 4 26CN125 105 113 0.6 8 26CN125 163 165 0.5 2 26CN125 182 210 0.3 28 26CN125 213 239 0.4 26 26CN125 249 309 0.4 60 26CN125 318 360 1.6 42 26CN125 382 384 13.6 2 26CN125 410 412 0.5 2 26CN125 427 489 1.5 62 26CN125 502 515 0.4 13 26CN126 122 145 0.4 23 26CN126 166 174 0.4 8 26CN126 206 210 0.3 4 26CN126 246 258 0.3 12 26CN126 277 285 0.5 8 26CN126 306 380 1 74 26CN126 390 449 0.4 59 26CN127 105 123 0.9 18 26CN127 151 160 3.4 9 26CN127 186 188 0.6 2 26CN127 211 231 2 20 26CN127 242 255 0.3 13 26CN127 268 275 0.8 7 26CN127 290 297 0.4 7 26CN127 310 317 0.3 7 26CN127 355 359 0.6 4 26CN128 67 90 0.6 23 26CN128 238 243 0.7 5 26CN129 126 169 0.9 43 26CN129 202 206 0.6 4 26CN129 217 233 0.4 16 26CN129 247 255 0.3 8 26CN129 283 289 0.5 6 26CN129 297 322 0.8 25 26CN129 337 379 3 42 26CN129 388 427 3.1 39 26CN129 438 459 1.3 21 26CN129 515 523 0.6 8 26CN130 104 139 2.4 35 26CN130 172 210 0.4 38 26CN130 221 236 0.8 15 26CN130 286 288 0.3 2 26CN130 291 296 0.3 5 26CN130 323 342 1.3 19 26CN130 355 428 1.1 73 26CN131 63 73 0.3 10 26CN131 142 172 0.9 30 26CN131 189 227 0.9 38 26CN131 311 316 1.4 5 26CN132 48 56 0.3 8 26CN132 73 74 2.3 1 26CN133 25 36 0.8 11 26CN133 152 161 0.4 9 26CN133 175 180 0.5 5 26CN133 199 242 0.4 43 26CN133 265 306 0.4 41 26CN143 230 235 0.4 5 26CN143 248 250 0.7 2 26CN143 283 321 0.9 38 26CN143 400 403 0.5 3 26CN143 416 462 0.4 46 26CN144 189 222 0.8 33 26CN144 233 246 0.5 13 26CN144 269 288 0.4 19 26CN144 300 331 0.6 31 26CN144 340 365 0.6 25 26CN144 374 435 0.6 61 26CN144 445 450 0.5 5 26CN145 232 257 0.6 25 26CN145 286 290 0.6 4 26CN145 304 330 0.5 26 26CN145 355 365 0.3 10 26CN145 377 397 1 20 26CN145 412 414 0.3 2 26CN145 418 422 0.3 4 26CN145 440 442 0.3 2 26CN145 457 485 0.7 28 26CN146 195 203 0.7 8 26CN146 237 240 0.3 3 26CN146 253 265 0.4 12 26CN146 278 327 0.6 49 26CN146 335 341 0.3 6 26CN146 350 364 0.3 14 26CN146 393 406 0.6 13 26CN146 417 421 1.3 4 26CN146 455 465 0.3 10 26CN146 479 547 1.2 68 26CN146 570 587 0.9 17 26CN147 219 306 1.2 87 26CN147 313 370 0.6 57 26CN147 499 511 0.3 12 26CN148 246 313 1.1 67 26CN148 352 395 0.7 43 26CN149 168 179 0.7 11 26CN149 245 251 0.5 6 26CN149 281 283 0.9 2 26CN149 361 369 0.3 8 26CN149 385 439 1.8 54 26CN150 212 225 0.3 13 26CN150 267 280 0.8 13 26CN150 294 307 0.7 13 26CN150 348 359 0.3 11 26CN150 418 420 0.5 2 26CN150 458 483 1.2 25 26CN151 137 138 2 1 26CN151 251 282 0.3 31 26CN151 289 295 0.6 6 26CN151 320 361 0.8 41 26CN151 406 422 0.9 16 26CN151 462 464 0.7 2 26CN168 178 196 0.5 18 26CN168 219 244 0.3 25 26CN168 285 289 0.3 4 26CN169 159 175 0.8 16 26CN169 192 248 0.5 56 26CN170 195 197 0.4 2 26CN170 212 217 0.9 5 26CN170 228 231 0.6 3 26CN170 256 263 0.4 7 26CN170 285 299 0.3 14 26CN171 99 102 0.4 3 26CN171 247 261 0.5 14 26CN171 283 293 0.7 10 26CN171 314 346 0.5 32 26CN171 388 390 0.4 2 26CN171 395 401 0.3 6 26CN172 75 85 0.5 10 26CN172 121 127 0.6 6 26CN172 138 162 0.6 24 26CN173 286 328 0.8 42 26CN173 380 390 0.6 10 26CN174 255 267 1.7 12 26CN174 287 290 0.3 3 26CN174 325 336 0.3 11 26CN174 343 347 0.5 4 26CN174 383 384 2.2 1 26CN175 187 227 0.3 40 26CN176 133 159 0.4 26 26CN176 168 192 2.6 24 26CN176 240 244 0.5 4 26CN176 255 268 0.4 13 26CN176 297 300 0.4 3 26CN177 111 137 0.4 26 26CN177 164 175 0.3 11 26CN177 208 229 0.4 21 26CN178 255 293 0.4 38 26CN178 299 300 1.6 1 26CN178 329 375 0.5 46 26CN179 237 260 0.5 23 26CN179 278 322 0.5 44 26CN179 368 370 0.4 2 26CN180 204 221 0.8 17 26CN180 243 252 0.3 9 26CN180 263 275 0.4 12 26CN181 146 164 0.3 18 26CN181 210 212 0.6 2 26CN181 312 338 1.3 26 26CN182 111 117 0.4 6 26CN182 134 174 0.6 40 26CN182 176 194 0.6 18 26CN183 76 92 0.5 16 26CN183 96 116 0.3 20 26CN183 133 162 0.3 29 26CN183 180 186 0.4 6 26CN184 270 288 0.5 18 26CN184 311 318 0.5 7 26CN184 351 381 0.7 30 26CN184 392 394 0.6 2 26CN185 244 268 0.5 24 26CN194 56 61 0.6 5 26CN194 185 213 0.6 28 26CN194 229 233 0.3 4 26CN194 248 250 0.3 2 26CN194 268 320 0.6 52 26CN195 112 114 0.6 2 26CN195 135 144 0.9 9 26CN195 190 192 0.7 2 26CN195 207 218 0.3 11 26CN195 227 233 0.3 6 26CN195 248 264 0.4 16 26CN196 5 7 0.7 2 26CN196 41 77 0.4 36 26CN196 102 112 0.5 10 26CN196 128 156 0.4 28 26CN196 209 211 0.6 2 26CN201 326 331 0.6 5 26CN201 347 357 2 10 26CN201 390 402 5.4 12 26CN202 219 223 0.5 4 26CN203 74 109 0.5 35 26CN204 107 113 0.4 6 26CN204 130 166 0.4 36 26CN204 212 219 0.6 7 26CN220 269 284 0.3 15 26CN220 300 302 1 2 26CN220 338 344 0.4 6 26CN220 359 383 0.5 24

Appendix 3: JORC Tables

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 report template

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria Commentary Sampling techniques Results are part of BNZ's RC drilling campaign at the recently acquired Glenburgh Gold Project situated ~285 km east of Carnarvon via Gascoyne Junction, WA.

RC drilling samples were collected as 1m single samples.

Each sample collected represents each one (1) metre drilled collected from the rig-mounted cone splitter into individual calico bags (~3kg).

The rig mounted cyclone/cone splitter was levelled at the start of each hole to aid an even fall of the sample through the cyclone into the cone splitter.

RC drilling sample submissions include the use of certified standards (CRMs), and field duplicates were added to the submitted sample sequence to test laboratory equipment calibrations. Standards selected are matched to the analytical method of photon assaying at ALS labs in Perth (~500g units). No composites were taken.

Based on statistical analysis of these results, there is no evidence to suggest the samples are not representative. Drilling techniques The RC drill rig was a Schramm C685 & T685 rig type with the capability to reach >500m depths with a rig-mounted cyclone/cone splitter using a face sample hammer bit of 5 1/2 - 6" size.

The booster was used to apply air to keep drill holes dry and reach deeper depths. Drill sample recovery RC sample recovery is visually assessed and recorded where significantly reduced. Negligible sample loss has been recorded.

RC samples were visually checked for recovery, moisture and contamination. A cyclone and cone splitter were used to provide a uniform sample, and these were routinely cleaned.

RC Sample recoveries are generally high. No significant sample loss has been recorded. Logging RC chip samples have been geologically logged on a per 1 metre process recording lithology, mineralisation, veining, alteration, and weathering.

Geological logging is considered appropriate for this style of deposit (metamorphosed orogenic gold). The entire length of all holes has been geologically logged.

RC drill logging was completed by Benz Mining staff and data entered into BNZ's MXDeposit digital data collection platform provided by Expedio.

All drill chips were collected into 20 compartment-trays for future reference and stored securely at Glenburgh camp. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation RC chips were cone split at the rig. Samples were generally dry.

A sample size of between 3 and 5 kg was collected. This size is considered appropriate, and representative of the material being sampled given the width and continuity of the intersections, and the grain size of the material being collected.

For the 1 metre samples, certified analytical standards (appropriate for photon assaying) and field duplicates were inserted at appropriate intervals at a rate equal to 1 in 20 and sent for analysis with the samples.

Sample preparation was undertaken at ALS Laboratory - Perth. Gold analysis utilised the photon assaying methodology where original samples are crushed to 90% better than -3mm with a sub-set 500g separated for non-destructive analysis.

Any sample reporting as having elevated > 1µSv readings during the preparation for photon assaying at ALS labs were flagged and were submitted for fire assay (Au-AA26) methodology at ALS labs in Perth as a quantifying check against the Photon assays. Quality of assay data and laboratory test PhotonAssay at ALS Perth: Samples submitted for PhotonAssay analysis were dried, crushed to achieve approximately 90% passing 3.15 mm, rotary split, and a nominal ~500 g sub-sample was collected (method codes CRU-32a and SPL-32a). The ~500 g sub-sample was analysed for gold using the PhotonAssay technique (method code Au-PA01), together with quality control samples including certified reference materials and field duplicates.

ALS PhotonAssay Analysis Technique: Developed by CSIRO in collaboration with Chrysos Corporation, PhotonAssay is a rapid, chemical-free alternative to conventional fire assay that uses high-energy X-rays. The technique is non-destructive and analyses a substantially larger sample mass than the standard 50 g fire assay. ALS has extensively tested and validated the PhotonAssay method, with results benchmarked against traditional fire assay.

Routine multi-element analysis - four acid digest with ICP-MS finish (method code ME-MS61) and portable XRF (method code pXRF-NQ) has been completed down hole on a pulverize 500 g split to better than 85% passing 75um (method code PUL-32m) but this information does not form part of this report.

Laboratory QA/QC is maintained through the routine use of internal certified reference materials and blanks as part of standard in-house procedures. In addition, BNZ submitted an independent suite of certified reference materials (see above). These data are formally reviewed on a periodic basis. Verification of sampling and assaying Significant drill intersections are checked by the supervising personnel. The intersections are compared to recorded geology and neighbouring data and reviewed in Leapfrog and QGIS software.

No twinned holes have been drilled to date by Benz Mining, but, planned holes have tested the interpreted mineralised trends, verifying the geometry of the mineralised targets.

All logs were validated by the Project Geologist prior to being sent to the Database Administrator for import

No adjustments have been made to assay data apart from values below the detection limit which are assigned a value of half the detection limit (positive number) Location of data points Hole collar coordinates including RLs have been located by handheld GPS in the field during initial drill site preparation. Actual hole collars were collected by a DGPS system at the Glenburgh Gold Project.

The grid system used for the location of all drill holes is GDA94_MGA _Zone 50s.

Planned hole coordinates and final GPS coordinates are compared in QGIS and Leapfrog project files to ensure all targets have been tested as intended.

The drill string path is monitored as drilling progresses using downhole Axis Champ Gyro tool and compared against the planned drill path, adjustment to the drilling technique is requested as required to ensure the intended path is followed.

Readings were recorded at 30m intervals from surface to end of hole after Benz reviewed single shot verses EOH continuous surveying of the Axis Champ Gyro tool and noted >3 degrees variance in azimuth with hole depth. The single shots produce less variability and are used for hole trace reporting in the database.

Historical drill hole surveys and methods will be reviewed in preparation for any updates to MRE in the future. Data spacing and distribution BNZ's Glenburgh RC drilling has been designed to infill and extend mineralisation defined by historical drilling. Drill spacings are varied. Holes were generally angled between -55 to -62 degrees towards ~151 to ~164 degrees, with two holes (26CN120 and 26CN133) drilled towards ~339 to ~340 degrees.

The mineralised domains established for pre-BNZ Mineral Resource Estimates have sufficient continuity in both geology and grade to be considered appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedures and classification applied under the 2012 JORC Code. Ongoing drilling will be sufficiently spaced for a reinterpretation based on BNZ's structural model.

No sample compositing of material from drilling has been applied during this drilling campaign. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Drilling has primarily been undertaken perpendicular to the interpreted mineralised structures as stated above.

No orientation-based sampling bias has been identified - observed intercepts to date indicate the interpreted geology hosting mineralisation is robust. Sample security All samples were prepared in the field by Benz Mining staff and delivered by contracted couriers from the field site to the ALS laboratory in Perth directly.

Individual pre-numbered calco sample bags are placed in polywoven plastic bags (5 per bag) secured at the top with a cable tie. These bags are annotated with the company name and sample numbers, the bags are placed in larger bulker bags for transport to ALS labs in Perth, also labelled with corresponding company name, drill hole and sample identifiers.

Sample pulps are stored in a dry, secure location at Benz's Glenburgh camp. Audits or reviews Data is validated by Benz staff and Geolytic database consultants as it is entered into MXDeposit. Errors are returned to field staff for validation.

All drilled hole collars have been located with a DGPS.

There have been no audits undertaken.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status Glenburgh Gold Project is a group of 10 tenements and 2 applications. The majority of known gold deposits are located on Mining Lease M09/148.

The tenement is 100% owned by Benz Mining Limited.

The tenements are in good standing and no known impediments exist. Exploration done by other parties Since Helix Resources in 1994 and subsequent work by Gascoyne Resources, about 159,149 soil samples, 1,349 vacuum holes and 2,285 auger holes have been completed at Glenburgh.

48 diamond holes, 398 RC holes, 6 air-core holes and 462 RAB holes have been drilled in the Glenburgh area to identify the distribution and evaluate the potential of the deposit.

Drilling to date has identified 10 high potential deposits in the Glenburgh area which are: Tuxedo, Icon, Apollo, Mustang, Shelby, Hurricane, Zone 102, Zone 126, NE3 and NE4 deposits. Geology Gold mineralisation at the Glenburgh deposit is hosted in Paleoproterozoic upper-amphibolite to granulite facies siliciclastic rocks of the Glenburgh Terrane, in the southern Gascoyne Province of Western Australia.

Gold was first discovered at the Glenburgh deposit in 1994 by Helix Resources during follow-up drilling of soil geochemical anomalies. Mineralisation occurs in shears within quartz + feldspar + biotite ± garnet gneiss, which contains discontinuous blocks or lenses of amphibolite and occasional thin magnetite-bearing metamorphics, probably derived from chemical sediments.

Higher-grade mineralisation appears to be directly related to silica flooding in the gneiss. This silica flooding may give rise to quartz 'veins' up to several metres thick, although scales of several centimetres to tens of centimetres are the norm. Neither the higher-grade silica lodes nor the more pervasive lower-grade mineralisation exhibits sharp or well-defined lithological contacts. Drill hole Information For this announcement, 68 new Reverse Circulation (RC) holes are being reported.

For earlier released results, see previous announcements by Gascoyne Resources and Spartan Resources. Data aggregation methods No material information has been excluded.

Bulk intercepts: A nominal 0.3g/t Au lower cut off has been applied to results including up to a 10m limit on internal dilution unless otherwise stated. Short high-grade composites > 1.5 gram metres are included, otherwise a minimum composite length of 2m is applied.

High grade: A nominal 0.5g/t Au lower cut off has been applied to results including up to a 5m limit on internal dilution unless otherwise stated. A minimum composite length of 2m is applied.

Higher grade Au intervals lying within broader zones of Au mineralisation are reported as included intervals.

No top cuts have been applied to reported intercepts.

No metal equivalent values have been used.

All reported assays have been length weighted if appropriate.

Some drill holes reported in this announcement were previously disclosed based on partial assay results. Completion of outstanding assays has resulted in updated intercepts now being reported. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths Drilling is generally oriented perpendicular to the interpreted strike of mineralisation, and intercepts are reported as downhole lengths unless otherwise stated.

To improve understanding of true widths, two holes in this program (26CN120 and 26CN133) were drilled from the opposite azimuth (339°-340°) to previous drilling to test structural geometry. Ongoing drilling and geological modelling are required to confirm the true orientation and extent of mineralised lenses. Diagrams Relevant diagrams are included in the report. Balanced reporting All meaningful data relating to the Exploration program has been included and reported to the market as assays are received. Other substantive exploration data See body of announcement. Further work Assays for the remainder of the programme will be reported once received and validated.

Ongoing drilling across the Glenburgh camp to extend mineralisation along strike and at depth.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319663