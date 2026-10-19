Quantum Application Forum, 3 November 2026, gives executives a practical view of where quantum can create commercial value

Summary

Real-world quantum use cases: One-day forum on quantum applications for business and public sector priorities in financial services, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, materials science, energy and telecommunications

One-day forum on quantum applications for business and public sector priorities in financial services, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, materials science, energy and telecommunications A peer forum for business leaders: Executives from leading organizations will compare approaches to shared challenges, including enterprise readiness, technology roadmaps and investment decisions, as quantum converges with next-generation IT and AI infrastructure

Infleqtion (NYSE: INFQ), a global leader in quantum computing and quantum sensing powered by neutral atom technology, will host the first Quantum Application Forum, an exclusive one-day event convening senior business and technology leaders on 3 November 2026 at IET Savoy Place in London. Executives responsible for technology, innovation and investment decisions will explore how quantum technology can address critical challenges, unlock commercial value and drive national competitiveness and economic growth.

"The UK has an opportunity, alongside its European neighbours, to turn its strength in quantum research into a competitive advantage for its industries," said Colin Sullivan MBE, Managing Director, at Infleqtion UK. "Business leaders are central to that. They understand which problems are worth solving, and their insight will shape how the technology is put to use. Our aim is that everyone who joins the forum leaves with a clearer view of where quantum could benefit their organisation, and the confidence to take a practical next step."

The forum's theme is "Integrating Quantum into National Economic Growth." Leaders from financial services and fintech, healthcare and life sciences, pharmaceuticals, materials science, energy, telecommunications, government and the public sector will join.

Morning plenary sessions will lead into afternoon roundtables, with attendees joining discussions on topics including quantum-AI hybrid workloads, software and algorithm optimization, resilient infrastructure and supply chains, security readiness, and the standards and policies shaping adoption. Speakers will be announced ahead of the event.

EVENT DETAILS

Date and time: 3 November 2026, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. GMT, with breakfast and networking beginning at 8 a.m. GMT

3 November 2026, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. GMT, with breakfast and networking beginning at 8 a.m. GMT Venue: IET Savoy Place, London

IET Savoy Place, London Cost: Complimentary for confirmed guests

Complimentary for confirmed guests Format: Plenary sessions and roundtable discussions

Plenary sessions and roundtable discussions Register: To preserve an environment for open dialogue, registration is by approval only and attendance is limited to invited and approved participants. To be considered, visit infleqtion.com/qaf and follow "Register Your Interest."

Infleqtion has deep roots in Europe and delivered the UK's first operational 100-physical-qubit quantum computer to the National Quantum Computing Centre at Harwell. Most recently, the company announced a £9 million Innovate UK award to continue development of a deployable quantum radio frequency (QRF) direction finding (DF) system as part of the Quantum Missions Primer programme.

About Infleqtion

Infleqtion, Inc. (NYSE: INFQ) is a global leader in quantum technology, delivering neutral atom solutions for quantum computing, networking, sensing, and security. With a product portfolio spanning quantum computers, quantum optical clocks, RF receivers, and inertial sensors, Infleqtion's full-stack approach combines high-performance hardware with the company's proprietary Superstaq quantum computing software platform. Infleqtion's systems are already in use by the U.S. Department of War, NASA, the U.K. government, and in multiple collaborations with NVIDIA. Infleqtion, in collaboration with NVIDIA, published the world's first demonstration of a materials science application using logical qubits. With operations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Infleqtion meets the demands of government and commercial customers across the space, defense, energy, finance and telecommunications sectors. For more information, visit Infleqtion.com or follow Infleqtion on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "will," and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Infleqtion's current expectations, assumptions and projections as of the date of this release and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the availability and terms of Innovate UK funding and Infleqtion's ability to meet applicable milestones and requirements; customer and government acceptance and adoption of quantum RF sensing; the implementation, market acceptance, and success of Infleqtion's business model, growth strategy, and opportunities, and its ability to commercialize its quantum computing technology; the expected benefits of and ability to maintain and enter into new contracts, awards, and other relationships, partnerships, or collaborations with governments or government entities; the potential for quantum computing technology to achieve quantum advantages; the ability of Infleqtion's products to meet government counterparties' and customers' technical requirements and compliance and regulatory needs; Infleqtion's ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection and not infringe on the rights of others, and other risks and uncertainties described in Infleqtion's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Infleqtion undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Emily O'Brien

emily.obrien@infleqtion.com