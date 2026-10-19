CCTV+: A Civilizational Dialogue Across 5000 Years -- Liangzhu and the Origins of World Civilization, a China-Russia Co-produced Documentary, Premieres Globally

BEIJING, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 18, 2026, the 4th Liangzhu Forum opened in Liangzhu, the sacred site that bears testimony to China's 5,000-year-old civilization. On the same day, Liangzhu and the Origins of World Civilization, a documentary co-produced by Zhejiang Media Group Overseas Center (International Channel) and Russian Digital Television's "My Planet" Channel, made its global debut. The film launches a cross-millennia civilizational dialogue through visuals. It airs simultaneously on Zhejiang Media Group Overseas Center (International Channel), its English platform, Russia's "My Planet" Channel, major global media outlets and the China Blue International Media Matrix.

In December 2025, during the 6th China-Russia Media Forum in Beijing, the two sides signed a media cooperation agreement for long-term collaboration in co-production, promotion and cultural exchanges. This documentary stands as a signature achievement under this cooperation framework.

Shooting for the film began in Hangzhou last April. The joint Sino-Russian crew visited iconic cultural sites including the Liangzhu Museum, the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu Ancient City, and the Grand Canal (Hangzhou Section). Combining on-site cinematography, expert interviews, and archaeological footage, the film captures exquisite jade artifacts from the Fanshan Royal Cemetery, the grand Mojiaoshan palace foundations and the ancient water-conservancy systems, showcasing Liangzhu's city layout, jade craftsmanship, water-management wisdom and rice-farming culture.

Adopting two-way perspectives, the film gathers insights from Chinese and Russian scholars including museum directors and young Sinologists. It helps Russian audiences understand China's millennia-long civilization from their own cultural context, and lets the world perceive the profound heritage of Chinese civilization.

As an innovative practice for international cultural communication, this production boosts Liangzhu's global recognition and serves as a vivid footnote for people-to-people exchanges in the new era.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-a-civilizational-dialogue-across-5000-years----liangzhu-and-the-origins-of-world-civilization-a-chinarussia-coproduced-documentary-premieres-globally-302912257.html