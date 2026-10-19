DwyerOmega: OxyDew Analyzer: One Compact Instrument, Two Critical Gas Measurements

Brings proven Ntron oxygen and Michell dew-point sensors together in one turnkey instrument for accurate, low-drift measurement

NAVAN, IE / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / DwyerOmega introduces the new Ntron OxyDew Analyzer, a fully integrated solution that combines oxygen and moisture dew-point measurement in a single, compact wall-mountable analyzer. The result: fewer instruments to install, wire, and maintain, without sacrificing the accuracy and reliability that critical gas quality monitoring demands.

By uniting two proven sensing technologies in one instrument, OxyDew cuts equipment costs, simplifies installation, and reduces ongoing maintenance, all without compromising performance. Operators monitor oxygen concentration and dew point simultaneously through a 3-inch color touchscreen, giving them a single point of control instead of two separate systems. OxyDew is available now throughout Europe and Asia Pacific.

Integrated Dual Measurement for Reliable Process Monitoring

At the heart of OxyDew is the integration of the proven Ntron SenzTx Oxygen Transmitter and Michell Easidew Dew-Point Transmitter, also by DwyerOmega, paired with a purpose-built 3-inch color touchscreen display. Together, these established technologies provide stable, low-drift measurements and long-term reliability for continuous gas quality monitoring.

Key specifications include:

Oxygen measurement ranges of 0-25% and 0-1000 ppm

Dew-point measurement range of -110 °Cdp to +20 °Cdp

Separate 4-20 mA analog outputs for oxygen and dew point

Four user-configurable alarm relays for straightforward integration with process monitoring and control systems

Designed for Simplicity and Process Integration

Operators can view measurement values, configure alarms, and monitor process conditions directly from the analyzer, with no additional control equipment required. The compact, wall-mountable enclosure and touchscreen HMI are built for fast installation and easy operation.

Stable sensor technology minimizes drift, reducing maintenance and delivering long-term measurement confidence.

"OxyDew brings together two critical sensor technologies in a completely integrated solution, giving customers the measurements they need in a single, compact instrument," said Tom Ballard, Vice President Product Management at DwyerOmega. "It is a significant step forward in simplifying gas quality monitoring while maintaining the measurement performance and reliability our customers expect from DwyerOmega's Ntron and Michell brands."

Engineered for Demanding Industrial Applications

OxyDew is suited for applications where both oxygen concentration and moisture content are critical to product quality, process efficiency, and operational safety, including gas generation systems, additive manufacturing, glove box purge and leak detection, and industrial gas quality monitoring.

A Smarter Approach to Gas Quality Measurement

OxyDew brings together two trusted measurement technologies in a single, turnkey analyzer, offering a dependable solution for accurate, long-term monitoring of oxygen and dew point in critical industrial processes.

About DwyerOmega

DwyerOmega is a leading global manufacturer of precision measurement and control solutions, trusted across a diverse range of industrial and controlled environment applications to monitor, manage, and optimize critical processes with confidence. Serving customers across the globe with a portfolio of industry leading brands including Ntron and Michell, DwyerOmega has a legacy and ongoing commitment to innovation and quality.

The Ntron product line is backed by decades of oxygen measurement expertise and offers specialist, advanced oxygen analyzers and gas measurement systems engineered for demanding industrial and process environments. Michell products deliver high-precision measurement of dew point, humidity, and oxygen analysis across critical industries and benefit from over 40 years of specialist expertise.

For more information visit www.dwyeromega.com .

Contact

Tim Howlett

thowlett@dwyeromega.com

SOURCE: DwyerOmega

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/oxydew-analyzer-one-compact-instrument-two-critical-gas-measurements-1235634