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WKN: A1H6AJ | ISIN: ES0177542018 | Ticker-Symbol: INR
Tradegate
19.10.26 | 08:00
4,905 Euro
+0,08 % +0,004
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Großbritannien 100
Spanien 35
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8874,94008:46
4,8944,91708:46
PR Newswire
19.10.2026 08:06 Uhr
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PingPong continues international growth, expands into Iberia through strategic partnership with Getnet

PingPong continues international growth, expands into Iberia through strategic partnership with Getnet

LONDON and MADRID, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PingPong , the intelligent payments infrastructure for global growth, today announces a strategic partnership with Getnet, the leading AI-payments company, part of Santander Group, to expand access to its financial infrastructure across Iberia.

The collaboration brings together two established payments businesses to deliver a stronger payment capability in the region and a simple, streamlined solution for global businesses looking to expand operations in Iberia.

Aaron Xu, General Manager, Europe and Americas at PingPong , said: "Iberia is one of Europe's most valuable commerce markets, and the 750,000+ businesses in our network want to operate there on payment infrastructure they already trust. Our move into Iberia is the latest step in an ongoing global expansion, driven by rising customer demand and sustained investment in our international growth."

Fabrice Mendez, Global Head of Partnerships at Getnet , said: "This partnership represents another important milestone in Getnet's strategy to expand our open-market business across Europe while strengthening the connections between Iberia and one of the world's fastest-growing commerce ecosystems. By combining PingPong's strong presence across Asia with Getnet's leadership in Europe and Latin America, we are creating new opportunities for international merchants to grow with a seamless and trusted payment experience."

About PingPong

Founded in 2015, PingPong is a global cross-border B2B payments platform supporting over 750,000 businesses across more than 200 countries. The company annually processes over $300bn and holds 80+ financial licences worldwide. PingPong operates from 44 offices across 18 countries.

For more information, visit www.pingpongx.com.

About Santander Getnet

In 2025, Getnet processed over €238 billion across 10.5 billion transactions, serving 1.2 million clients. The company ranks as the largest acquirer in Latin America by purchase volume, and among the top 10 globally. Getnet operates across Brazil (as an e-commerce leader), Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Spain, and Portugal.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pingpong-continues-international-growth-expands-into-iberia-through-strategic-partnership-with-getnet-302911506.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

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Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

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