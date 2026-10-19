Das Instrument AOA US0476491081 ATKORE DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.10.2026

The instrument AOA US0476491081 ATKORE DL-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.10.2026



Das Instrument 8IC AU0000179137 COOPER METALS LIMITED EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.10.2026

The instrument 8IC AU0000179137 COOPER METALS LIMITED EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.10.2026



Das Instrument J7W US14068E2081 CAPSTONE THERAP. DL-,0005 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.10.2026

The instrument J7W US14068E2081 CAPSTONE THERAP. DL-,0005 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.10.2026



Das Instrument 98H0 SE0023467162 POLARCOOL AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.10.2026

The instrument 98H0 SE0023467162 POLARCOOL AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.10.2026





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